January 22, 2023

We have forces inside America that want control over every person living here but we have forces outside America that are pushing for the infamous New World Order. The most prominent one is Klaus Schwab with the World Economic Forum. He’s like the fool Carl Marx who never held a job, never ran a company, never signed a paycheck on the front side or the back for that matter but supposedly had all the answers for the woes of the world. For some reason, the Democrat Party and some Republicans have signed on to this fool’s ideology of totally restructuring the world to eliminate capitalism, religion, private property, free speech, and a myriad of other things that are in total violation of our constitutional rights.

His concept is very similar to Bill Gates’ idea and that is to eliminate 90% of the population getting rid of all the “useless eaters’ as Schwab refers to them. “What we have to confront is a deep systemic and structural restructuring of our world. And this will take some time. And the world may look differently after … [the] transition process,” Schwab said at the B20 summit on Nov. 14. As to the negative effects of such restructuring, Schwab pointed to the example of a company.

During a business restructuring, some costs will be written off and shareholders will suffer, the WEF head said. In the same way, the restructuring of an economy will result in “a reduction of disposable income which can lead to extensive social tensions,” he admitted.[1]

His depopulation ideology is being used in schools throughout the world. “Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum he created has infiltrated education systems around the world to push their depopulation agenda onto the youth in a massive brainwashing operation.” “To retrain the teachers, to put the new curriculum into place…” [2]

It is hard to understand how this guy got the power he has. He wasn’t elected to anything especially in America so we should NOT be doing his bidding under any circumstance specifically when it violates our national Constitution. He has somehow managed to get banks to do his bidding. He wants all populations unarmed. I can see why. He wants to do things to the population that would make them want to shoot him and his cronies. One of those things is making the business you have had for years close down because you are not able to do any banking because your business isn’t compatible with the WEF agenda. It’s not just happenstance that world’s banks and financial institutions are freezing the accounts of those who do not share the same political ideologies that they choose to live by.

The freezing of bank accounts comes directly from the BIG STEAL promoted by the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy”.

In February, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau froze the bank accounts of thousands of truckers in the Freedom Convoy—and their supporters. At about the same time, Trudeau’s sidekick supporter Ontario Premier Doug Ford swooped in to confiscate the millions of dollars the public sent to GoFundMe and GiveSendGo for the protesting truckers.

Three months later, when the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting took place May 22nd through 26th, in Davos, Switzerland, 50 heads of government and thousands of corporate, philanthropic, and scientific leaders were in attendance. (National Pulse, May 20, 2022)

Twenty-five American officials, including two White House representatives, and an additional 12 Democrat and 10 Republican politicians, accompanied them.

The panel discussions included”

Economic Weaponry: Uses and Effectiveness of Sanctions,

Safeguarding Global Scientific Collaboration,

Blue Foods for a Sustainable Future,

The Journey towards Racial Equity,

‘Economic Weaponry’ being the WEF’s latest weapon in the take-down-the-enemy arsenal.[3]

This weaponization of banks has begun in Florida where Well Fargo closed all the accounts of a gun dealer’s business and his personal accounts because of the business he’s in. According to The Reload, Wells Fargo Bank dumped all the accounts of a prominent gun dealer in Florida. They closed the business and personal accounts of Brandon Wexler over the Christmas holidays.

They claimed Wexler’s business was too risky.

“Wells Fargo performs ongoing reviews of its account relationships in connection with the Bank’s responsibilities to manage risks in its banking operations,” the bank said in a December 22nd letter to Wexler. “We recently reviewed your account relationship and as a result of this review, we will be closing your above-referenced accounts.”

Another letter sent the following day informing Wexler that Wells Fargo was canceling his business line of credit said, “the reason(s) for this action is: Banking guidelines exclude lending to certain types of businesses.” But the letters offered no further details, and Wexler said none of the officials at his local branch offered any either.[4]

The WEF has decided that it is now the expert on ‘misinformation’ and has rolled out a plan to ‘tackle harmful online content’. The harmful online content is information that exposes the WEF and the WHO’s lies. They surely don’t want the truth coming out. It would make them look bad. Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) is ramping up its efforts to push for increased censorship online.

Ahead of the looming annual WEF summit in Davos, Switzerland, the WEF has rolled out its plan to “tackle” so-called “misinformation” and “harmful online content.”

As Slay News recently reported, online censorship is one of the key topics of discussion listed in the agenda for the 2023 Davos conference.

In preparation for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which runs from 16–20 January 2023, the WEF’s “Global Coalition for Digital Safety” has laid out the organization’s goals for online censorship.

On its website, the WEF describes the initiative as:

The Global Coalition for Digital Safety aims to accelerate public-private cooperation to tackle harmful content online and will serve to exchange best practices for new online safety regulation, take coordinated action to reduce the risk of online harms, and drive forward collaboration on programs to enhance digital media literacy.

The Global Coalition for Digital Safety has now published a white paper on its plans for online censorship which will be used to instruct world leaders on “how to tackle” so-called “misinformation” during this year’s summit.

The key idea behind WEF’s effort is that the tenets of “international human rights” such as they are, can and should be “translated to online, digital safety, and affect everybody; individuals, as well as businesses and other groups.”[5]

We have let our school ignore the teaching of our history, the importance of our Constitution, and the value of our national sovereignty. I have written for decades that if we don’t know where we have come from we won’t know where we are going. We have let progressive liberals control the education system so that it is now nothing more than indoctrination camps, Abraham Lincoln said: “The philosophy of the classroom in one generation will be the philosophy of the government in the next.” We are seeing this manifest and we must stop it or our nation will be no more than a memory. The time to act is now!

