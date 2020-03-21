By Sidney Secular By Sidney Secular

Every imaginable theory, “conspiracy” or not, has been broached re: the cause of the virus outbreak, the perpetrators involved, and the outcome that will result, intended or not. We will reserve final judgement on the matter until more facts come to the fore, the many facets can be fully explored, and some investigative dead ends dumped as possibilities. “Know that”(modern parlance) many past epidemics have turned out to be basically duds with comparatively few deaths. This was the case with the recent episodes of West Nile, SARS(Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), Swine flu, and Zika. In each of these cases, very ominous announcements from public health agencies, the World Health Organization, the Centers For Disease Control, and other supposedly authoritative sources were spread via the mainstream media who spread the scariness on thick. There was massive hype about huge death rates and talk of quarantines and isolation.

In each of these cases, the number of deaths in comparison with the populations of the host areas was very, very low. The same publicity pattern emerged initially with the Corona virus event, but in this case, the powers-that-be have taken advantage of the social media modality to virally spread rumors and unsubstantiated claims quickly and widely to inflame the hysteria to unprecedented levels in an apparent bid to bring the entire world to a near standstill economically and in many ways socially as a means to facilitate the imposition of the globalist agenda and drag President Trump down in the process by putting a major crimp in the economic progress he has been successfully accomplishing thus far in his presidency. The elites want populations to obey all orders from the medical cartel–the gigantic complex of institutions, practitioners, schools, big pharma, medical journals, etc. that control the health sphere.

The intent is to herd people into the medical matrix from cradle to grave, and fabricated or exaggerated epidemics are very good vehicles to get people to follow what the experts and doctors prescribe as solutions. The medical establishment is especially concerned with the upstart anti-vaccination movement that is beginning to gain traction. Vaccines are one of the most profitable medical creations. and evidence is mounting that they do more harm than good. The goal is to pass laws right away that mandate vaccination inoculation before the anti-vax movement can obtain measurable success.

A very good place to blame as the source of an epidemic and to serve as an example of how to control an epidemic is communist China. That country has locked down its borders tighter than a drum and has placed large cities under quarantine. This could serve as an example to what can and should be accomplished elsewhere to control an epidemic. Any Western source can exaggerate by saying there are one million epidemic cases and people are dropping like flies. Such allegations cannot be readily disputed. Western sources have claimed the virus is a bio-weapon creation of the Chinese that the developers lost control of. News reports allege without proof that China is reacting admirably and that we should look to China as an example of how emergencies should be tackled elsewhere. Most people will just follow whatever the mainstream media propagates.

All the emergency and drastic actions taken in and of themselves will convince most people that the virus is extremely dangerous. If the situation should lead to riots or major disorders, national and state militaries and large police forces will lick their chops in anticipation of money and sophisticated equipment being obtained for use in major urban areas which already have severe crime problems and are always understaffed and underfunded in meeting their challenges. These additional resources could than be used in unauthorized ways in the gradual imposition of a police state in view of the gradual loss of our basic liberties

The medical-industrial complex is rife with corruption, incompetence, and a lack of morality. There are no reasons for the public to believe or trust our political leaders, so-called scientists, or mainstream journalists anymore. Sources offering unorthodox or alternative ideas and solutions should be given a fair hearing.

