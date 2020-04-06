By: Devvy

Millions of words have now been written about CORVID-19 and likely millions more in the future. The disgraceful, lying “mainstream” media and too many in the alternative media have been hyping death and disaster since mid-January. The herds reacted exactly as the shadow government knew they would with panic buying and hysteria.

No matter how many deadly hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes and other natural disasters, the majority of the American people are never prepared for the next one. They just expect mother government to come and rescue them.

And neither are the states. Oh how a few governors – all members of the Democrat/Communist Part USA – have screeched and wailed it’s all Trump’s fault! Sure, it is. Trump should spend his time at the CDC lab making test kits or in a hospital ER processing those infected.

Every state in the Union has emergency management divisions who do nothing but prepare for disasters. Or so they claim.Why have they ignored being prepared for deadly viruses that might be unleashed on our people?

We know the evil Communist Chinese government lied and covered up the horror unleashed in Wuhan. The blood of tens of thousands who’ve died worldwide (58,377 as I write) drips from their hands. We know ‘Patient One’ was an individual who traveled from China to Washington State. He was diagnosed with the virus on January 21, 2020.

From same article linked above: “Thanks to sequencing by @UWVirology @CDCgov and @seattleflustudy we have genomes for 39 viruses sampled from WA,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Importantly 35 of these 39 viruses (90%) fall into a single genetic cluster indicating a single ~Jan introduction from China and subsequent local spread.”

The Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington was the flashpoint in this outbreak. With 120 residents and 160 staff, as of late March,sadly, 34 have died. Coronavirus Strikes 66 of 84 Residents of San Antonio Nursing Home, April 2, 2020. More than 80% of Texas nursing homes cited recently for infection control problems, March 16, 2020:

“The most common violations found at Central Texas nursing homes involved caregivers not properly washing or sanitizing their hands. Other violations at local facilities included not properly quarantining a patient who had diarrhea and allowing a catheter tube to drag across a dirty floor.

Saving time is NO excuse for such dangerous and lax actions by staff. Hire more caregivers or stop taking residents. It’s not just Washington State and Texas. Families watch helplessly as coronavirus hits nursing homes, infects loved one – San Diego, Los Angeles, Tennessee – across the country.

Obviously, states have been derelict in their duty to follow up and make sure assisted living facilities (my mother lives in one in No. California) and nursing homes follow health/hygiene protocols to the letter or they get shut down.

Hospitals in the biggest hot spots have been totally unprepared for this particular virus. Have they not worked with a state’s emergency management division to formulate plans in case, God FORBID, there’s a serious out break of Ebola in this country? I don’t know the answer to that one. Seems to me though, more of an effort should be made for worst case scenario regarding these deadly viruses and killers like Ebola. I know here in Texas a few more beds were made available in new Level 4 Bio-Hazard units for Ebola but it’s not enough.

All the yelling by the media and people about not having test kits for 320 million people overnight is unfair and wrong. How do you prepare for a specific test kit ahead of time when you don’t know the particulars of a virus until it hits? Especially when the host country, Commie China, lies about it.

Should each state have a stockpile of masks and how many to send to hospitals and other medical facilities? “Smith said hospitals in the New York-Presbyterian system are burning through about 40,000 masks a day amid the crisis – about 10 times the normal amount – and have begun issuing staff members just one each day.” That article is a heartbreaking first hand account of the disaster in NYC ER’s.

Arizona doctor helps build innovative device to protect health-care workers fighting coronavirus

Illegal aliens cost states like California, NY, AZ and Texas TENS AND TENS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS every year. Instead of raping their citizens in taxes to pay for those parasites, the money should be spent on preparation for what hit our country like a sledgehammer.

High end stores in NYC spent last week boarding up windows. The longer this goes on and with NYC releasing criminals back onto the streets (Child rapists freed in MA), crime is rising and those retailers are justifiably worried about looting like we saw during Katrina.

Coronavirus forces over 16 percent of FDNY members to call out sick, official says

“Almost 16.5 percent of FDNY members were out sick on Tuesday as the number of those infected with coronavirus within the department surged to 282.Out of 17,000 FDNY members, 2,800 were out sick — 23 percent are EMS workers and 16 percent are firefighters, a senior FDNY official told Fox News. The NYPD said Tuesday that 15.6 percent of uniformed officers are out sick, according to the department’s daily coronavirus report.”

5,600 cops out sick with the virus and another 1,000 have tested positive. Perfect opportunity for their incompetent, communist mayor DeBlasio to demand National Guard troops. If NY had a constitutional militia as mandated by the Second Amendment, things would be different but since their Democrat governor and legislators hate the Second Amendment, won’t happen.

Knew this was coming. Media, both mainstream and alternative – are now trying to scare Americans by claiming food shortages are happening around the country and soon there will be no more! I’ve been reporting on my town. Ten days ago HEB (largest food store chain in Texas) was nearly fully stocked except for toilet paper and cleaning products. Meat, chicken, pork – all fully loaded. Three days later, China (Wal) Mart is finally getting caught up; meat, chicken, turkey, pork, fully stocked again. Dr. Deborah Birx: This Is Not the Time to Go to the Grocery Store

Don’t worry, Dr. Birx, China (Wal) Mart is going to make sure people can’t provide their own food: Yes, they WANT you to STARVE: Walmart blocks customers from buying garden seeds, claiming seeds aren’t “essential” supplies

Fine. My first choice: Heirloom Seeds or Organic non-GMO seeds or just use a search engine. Whiz on China (Wal) Mart. Walmart Announces New Coronavirus Policies Limiting Customers in Stores – My little sister lives in No. Calif. She went to a local China (Wal) Mart yesterday and yeah, you have to stand in line and wait your turn to go into their store.

Vermont Bans Big Box Retailers From In-Person Sales of Clothing, Books, Movies, Music, and Gardening Seeds to Slow Coronavirus– Seeds, again. People grow gardens all the time but big box retailers consider them non-essential. Buy canned veggies and fruits from them!

Yes, it appears the next two weeks are going to be very bad in the major hot spots. I wish with all my heart this had never happened. That all the suffering, the deaths and financial hardships had never happened. But, for Birx to say don’t go to the pharmacy or buy food will just cause more panic.

As long as we have our road warriors, truckers, those employed in the food industry, there won’t be a shortage of food unless they ALL come down with that virus. Agriculture Secretary Perdue: Despite coronavirus, America’s food supply is safe, secure and abundant

“While the coronavirus pandemic continues, I can assure the American people that our food supply is strong and safe. We have great patriots working across this country who continue to support our food supply chain.

“From the production of equipment, feed and fertilizer; to the farmer who puts the seed in the ground; to the packers, processors and truckers who bring that food to the market; to the grocers getting that food to consumers, America’s food supply is safe and secure.

“The bare store shelves you see in some cities across our country are a demand issue, not a supply issue. There is enough food in the United States to feed our citizens.We have been blessed with some of the most productive farmers in the world and that has made us a food exporter. If people would buy food like they normally do, rather than hoarding or panic buying, we would all be better off.

“Consumers should be buying only what is necessary, so their neighbors and fellow Americans can also get what they need.” In that article he gives numbers that should reassure people.

As for response by the Trump administration: We know the Communist Chinese kept the truth from the rest of the world and lied about it to cover up their responsibility for this disaster. Snoopers like the CIA, NSA and DIA with all their human resources on the ground and satellites apparently knew nothing about it either. Hard to believe. Once Trump became aware of the situation, he stopped incoming flights from Communist China and more. No need to re-hash it all because coverage has been quite thorough.

As for ventilators, NYC hospitals have been crying out for more blaming Trump for not providing them. Excuse me but with all the out-sourcing to our mortal enemy, that would be Communist China, our factories shuttered. Yes, a few big corporations have stepped up and said they can manufacture them but you can’t do that in ten minutes. Machines, computer programs which control a lot more than people realize have to be re-tooled, re-programmed, etc. In the meantime, has no one told one single hospital in NY about the Canadian doctor who turned one ventilator into nine with some clever DIY? Maybe someone should.

Let me remind the imbiciles out there who continue to attack Trump hourly since January – that would be dunces in the MSM, the Hollywood crowd and human trash like Mad Max Waters, Chuckie Schumer, Pelsoi (FLASHBACK: Nancy Pelosi Zones Out During State Of Union While President Trump Addresses Coronavirus) and other career politicians – their golden boy, Hussein Obama was given a free pass while Americans died:

Fact-Check: Obama Waited Until ‘Millions’ Infected and 1000 Dead in U.S. Before Declaring H1N1 National Emergency

“Surely, St. Barack of Obama would have dealt with this horrible pandemic better than Orange Man Bad, right? No-Drama-Obama had this whole thing under control, of course!

“Well, let’s compare and contrast.Now, let’s go to the Wayback Machine.

“While American health officials declared a public health emergency on April 26, 2009, then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano downplayed the announcement, calling it “standard operating procedure,” adding that she would rather refer to it as a “declaration of emergency preparedness.” It wasn’t until four months later in October, that then-President Obama himself declared an H1N1 national emergency.”

“CNN reported in October 2009:

“Since the H1N1 flu pandemic began in April, millions of people in the United States have been infected, at least 20,000 have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [emphasis added]…”

Say it ain’t so! That article continues with this:

“The declaration Saturday did not signify any unanticipated worsening in the United States of the H1N1 outbreak, officials said,” the New York Times reports… U.S. health officials on Friday said more than 1,000 Americans have died from H1N1 (Calmes/McNeil, 10/25)…

“According to Virology Journal, the 2009 H1N1 came into the U.S. from Mexico:

“The swine-origin influenza A (H1N1) virus that appeared in 2009 and was first found in human beings in Mexico, is a reassortant with at least three parents. Six of the genes are closest in sequence to those of H1N2 ‘triple-reassortant’ influenza viruses isolated from pigs in North America around 1999-2000.

“Now, about that “racist” wall …“But for the sake of argument, can we all stipulate that it would be really nice if we could just get humans to stop sleeping with pigs, kissing birds, and eating live bats so we wouldn’t have to deal with this?”

[Note: The commies have finally banned eating dogs; yes, their restaurants have featured dogs on their menu’s for longer than I’ve been alive. For new readers, think about this the next time you buy something from Commie China. Click here]

About those models predicting millions will die. We have to destroy the economy to save lives.Listen to the ‘experts’ I’m sure were picked by one of Trump’s “advisers”.

WOW! Dr. Fauci Now Says, “You Can’t Really Rely Upon Models” …WTH?

Dr. Fauci Concedes the Coronavirus Mortality Rate May Be Much Closer to a Very Bad Flu

Watch Dr. Fauci in January: “This Is Not a Major Threat for People in the United States… Not Something Citizens – Should Be Worried About”

Dr. Fauci in 2017: President Trump Will Be Challenged By a “Surprise Global Disease Outbreak”

Michigan Democrat Governor Threatens Licenses of Doctors and Pharmacists Who Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Coronavirus, March 27, 2020

Oh, but wait! Six days later, Gov. Witless had crow for dinner: Michigan’s Whitmer pivots on crackdown, asks feds for Trump-touted drugs, April 1, 2020

May 2, 2020: Gov. Cuomo, stop denying New Yorkers hydroxychloroquine

Game Changer – On Hydroxy Azithromycin combo – SUCCESS. Looks like the virus can be beaten quickly

France Sanctions Chloroquine After 78 Of 80 Patients COMPLETELY Recover From COVID-19 Within Five Days

OUTRAGEOUS! Hidden from the American Public — 74-78% of COVID-19 Patients have At Least One Underlying Health Problem!

Immunologist says he has a possible cure for the coronavirus

“I Found The Source Of COVID-19…”

Sean Hannity thinks this guy walks on water but I don’t. FLASHBACK: Dr. Fauci Downplayed Hydroxychloroquine 2 Weeks Ago — Now Considered “Most Effective Therapy” for COVID-19 by Global Survey of Doctors

How much more will We the People take with all the draconian “orders” being handed out by governors and mayors? People affected are being forced to wear ankle bracelets.USPS may shut down by June without emergency action

In a pig’s ear: Bill Gates Calls for a “Digital Certificate” to Identify Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine

You can’t do this, you can’t do that. I’m sick to death of the crap called “social” distancing. I refuse to use that one. Instead I just say safe distancing. People are doing it all over the country. We know it’s helped but to lock down 41 states of the Union is economic suicide because one size does not fit all.

I was shocked our governor, Greg Abbott, issued his strong-arming order on Saturday. No going out of your home except to the grocery store, doctor or work. Otherwise, you remain a prisoner in your own home. Like other states, it will kill off our state’s suffering economy.

I am mailing my letter to Abbott today. There’s 30 million people in this state. As I write we have 105 deaths. The most cases are where expected. Mega metropolitan cities like Houston (hit hardest), Dallas/Ft. Worth area, Austin. Next is New Orleans.

New Orleans area’s coronavirus death rate is highest in US, data show, April 5, 2020

Their mayor is another empty-headed female

New Orleans Mayor Blames Trump for Not Shutting Down Mardi Gras over Coronavirus – Say what, Ms. LaToya? Marti Gras was February 25, 2020 long after Trump stopped flights from China and other actions were being taken. She’s a Democrat just like the mayor and governor of NY, LA and all the other hot spots in various states. Blame her inaction on Trump.

I live in W. Texas and thankfully we have no cases; population about 20,000. Out here it’s rural. Yes, Lubbock (100 miles north of me) has 151 cases, 4 deaths, population 255,885. A few in Midland (40 miles west of me) population 142,344. I hope you’ll read this letter from a sheriff in Idaho. He is absolutely right.

Right now, nine states have refused to force their citizens to stay at home, period. (Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming) With all the lying going on, we cannot allow our rights to be trampled on because next time, it will be more draconian.

In States With no Stay-at-home Orders, Citizens Staying Safe – “We’re doing what we would do for the flu, with older people sheltering in place and the rest of us taking the best care we can.But, let’s be honest: what country do we live in? It’s the USA, which is freedom, freedom to choose. When we get notes from the government saying do this or do that, it feels like that’s not what this country is built on. People should be smart, and you live with your choices.”

Draconian Lockdown Powers: It’s a Slippery Slope from Hand washing to House Arrest by John Whitehead

All we hear is number of cases, deaths. How about recovered? Why wasn’t any of this going on in 2009 during the Swine Flu outbreak or even the yearly flu season when an average of 30,000 people die and a quarter million hospitalized with millions who come down with it? Instead we get flawed models scaring the hell out of people and this:

HUGE! From CDC Website: Hospitals to List COVID-19 as Cause of Death Even if It’s “Assumed to Have Caused Or Contributed to Death” – Lab Tests Not Required – “The media hysteria is based on a Bill Gates-funded IHME Coronavirus model that has been proven to be way off.”

Outrageous! Dr. Birx Went All-In on Bill Gates-Funded Coronavirus Model – Sits on Gates-Funded Foundation Board

CDC Tells Hospitals To List COVID as Cause of Death Even if You’re Just Assuming or It Only Contributed –“Issued March 24, the guidance tells hospitals to list COVID-19 as a cause of death regardless of whether or not there’s actual testing to confirm that’s the case.” For this we’re going to buckle like a deflated balloon?

CDC reports over 80,000 Flu/Pneumonia deaths this year… and nobody cares, March 31, 2020

“This is far more than is currently being discussed by government leaders or the media. We heard this on a John Hoover video, had trouble believing it, so we went to the CDC website and downloaded the data (you can do the same, but we’ve done it here).

“In 2020 alone, there have been nearly 43,000 P&I deaths. And we didn’t shut down society, shelter in place, curl up in the fetal position under our kitchen tables, only wandering out to go to Wal Mart, or Home Depot, or for drive thru fast food.

“And it appears that there was an accelerated outbreak of the flu starting in January, about the time it is likely COVID came into the country.”

BETSY McCAUGHEY: ‘We Don’t Have a Ventilator Shortage- Leaders Chose Not to Prepare for Pandemic’

Feds have 10,469 ventilators ready to send to states, FEMA says, April 1, 2020

Candace Owens: Governor Lamont Lied About Baby Dying from COVID-19 and Should Resign (VIDEO)

This is good news and we can thank God for his mercy:Has New York coronoavirus peaked? Daily death toll falls to 594 from 630 prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to suggest the crisis may have reached apex as hospitalizations and ICU admissions fall

There is NO excuse for this and Trump needs to get the full story and people had better be fired for such incompetence: 430,000 People Have Traveled From China to U.S. Since Coronavirus Surfaced

“Since Chinese officials disclosed the outbreak of a mysterious pneumonia like illness to international health officials on New Year’s Eve, at least 430,000 people have arrived in the United States on direct flights from China, including nearly 40,000 in the two months after President Trump imposed restrictions on such travel, according to an analysis of data collected in both countries.”

Our economy

“Sledgehammer” policies will destroy us; we need open economy says Johns Hopkins professor – “Government-mandated policies of self-isolation will cripple the American economy, and the draconian measures taken to contain the pandemic are not necessary, this according to Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University.”

An atomic bomb was dropped on our economy. In ten days 10 million people have tried to apply for unemployment benefits. People, families, businesses – all are suffering severe financial hardships. I’ve read one too many suicides already. We the People can and are doing our part to stop spreading the virus without state or federal bullying. I want Americans to go back to work before this economy is so crushed there’s nothing left for people.

I’ve written so many times, the global economy has been imploding the past 18 months, just like the lead up to 2008. This virus was the match that lit the gas pump. But, keeping Americans out of the work place simply cannot continue.

‘Difficult decisions ahead’: Donald Trump raises the prospect of LIFTING the lockdown knowing people will get infected because ‘we can’t go on like this’ and ‘the cure cannot be worse than the disease’ – “Donald Trump has raised the prospect of lifting coronavirus lockdowns across the United States, arguing the nation cannot be ‘destroyed’ and ‘we have to get back to work’.”

Over the past two weeks, I’ve tallied a little over $40 million dollars donated by athletes, Hollywood types plus a Fox TV concert that is going to food banks across the country; mostly through a networking effort. Jeff Bezos who owns Amazon has donated $100 MILLION to food banks. While I don’t like any of them, I always give credit where credit is due. $140,000,000 buys a lot of food.

Yes, all efforts must continue to protect the most vulnerable which are the elderly and Americans with underlying health problems. Yes, employers can take steps to help stop the spread of the virus and still keep the doors open. If you feel as I do, call or write your governor and make your voice heard. Call the WH, your U.S. House member and senator; best to call their district offices right now.

Trump is right. He’s going to make a very difficult decision and the DemoRATS will use it to try to run him out of office in November. Not because he doesn’t care because I do believe he does but America has to go back to work. People whose employment is tied to their health care coverage stand a good chance of losing that, too.

One final thing and thanks for your patience. Humane Societies and dog pounds are being inundated with abandoned pets just like 2008 when despicable homeowners abandoned their under-water house and left their dogs inside to starve to death. In lock down states no adoptions as they’re forced to close. They need food and help.

Last Monday I read an article on the animal rescue site.com about Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary in Nevada. They are in dire straits because of hoarders cleaning out meat departments in stores. They rely heavily on stores to donate expired date raw meat. Thousands of pounds are needed to feed those magnificent creatures.

So, I got on the phone and called 11 grocery stores in Reno, NV. All said the meat is now going to food banks or for sale in stores. I then started calling ranches in the area and on my third call I spoke to a really nice young lady who said they have 50# of raw meat in their freezer to donate if someone from Safe Haven could come get it which they could. Long story short, I connected two people who have other connections to hopefully help.

I know people suffering must think who gives a sh*t? I do. Just like I care for human beings. Let me tell you something. I donate to 9 charities a month. Two for organizations that build homes for our wounded soldiers. Two for our fellow Americans without sight. Four to doggie organizations. One to another big cat (and jaguars, bears, wolves) facility, The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado; I’ve been there three times. It’s wonderful.

I only give each one $10.00 a month. Not much but if you have 1,000 people or more a month do the same, it really adds up. Yes, I do have to sacrifice to give my donations but it means a lot to me. Besides, I don’t need any more material things. I have plenty of clothes, shoes and other “stuff”. I don’t say this to brag or get credit for being a ‘good guy’. It’s just that we all make choices with our wallets and I hope some readers might make this one of their choices to help out.

I’m adding Safe Haven in Nevada to my monthly charities list which makes ten and my limit. They really, really need help right now so maybe you can find $5 or $10 bux to help them out during this difficult time. I know it will make you feel good! Click here.

