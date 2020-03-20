By NWV Senior Political News Writer, Jim Kouri

Despite the chorus of Democrats, journalists and activists condemning guns, gun owners and leftist gun-ban activists condemning the numbers of guns, the amount of ammunition, and laws protecting people’s rights to carry and the current Coronavirus emergency has triggered what can arguably be called the biggest arms buildup by private citizens seeking protection at a time they are witnessing the hatred aimed at them by Democrat officeholders, the narcissistic Hollywood establishment and members of the corrupted news and information conglomerates.

Firearms ammunition maven Ammo.com has seen a 68 percent increase in transactions from the 11 days before February 23, to the period from February 23 to March 4. February 23 was the day Italy began ramping up measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has since infected over 24,700 Italian citizens, according to several news sources.

Gun sales are going through the roof in the states of Washington, California, and New York, which have been hit hardest by the Coronavirus. Many of the purchasers were new buyers with little if any experience.

“It’s not like an active panic, more a preoccupation with making sure everyone is adequately prepared, myself and family and friends,” first-time gun purchaser Anna Carrenas told the Times at Arcadia Firearm and Safety in Arcadia, Ca. “Better to be prepared and not need it than need it and not have it.”

The United States civilian population is the most heavily armed civilian population in history.

“The United States is gun country. It’s part of our national heritage of freedom and liberty. Anti-gun politicians, media reps, clergy, academicians and others should learn this lesson and learn it well,” said Snyder who serves on the advisory board of the 13,000-member National Association of Chiefs of Police (NACOP).

Snyder also said, “Hillary [Clinton] supported semiautomatic gun registration, universal background checks on all firearms transfers, and subjection of firearms manufacturers and dealers to frivolous third-party lawsuits. Which is why she’s on a book tour instead of leading the United State.”

“Clinton, herself an attorney who bragged about getting a child-rapist acquitted, is throwing the American Bar Association and trial lawyers a huge bone with her gun-control agenda,” said former New York police detective Iris Aquino, who now trains women in self-defense including use of firearms.

The Coming Civil War II?

The United States appears to some Americans to be on the brink of something that in the past was the theme of many works of fiction including books and motion picture about the end times — the terrifying 1984, the overly violent Clockwork Orange, the disturbing A Handmaid’s Tale, the realistic doomsday thriller Children of Men, and other works that provide readers and moviegoers with a glimpse of what mankind will eventually face when governments topple and tribalism replaces the greatness of liberty and freedom with distrust, extreme cynicism, mob rule and routinely violent civil disobedience.

During the last three presidential administrations — George W. Bush 43, Barack Hussein Obama, and current President Donald Trump — Americans have witnessed the slow but steady decline of the great political experiment that was the United States’ Constitutionally protected Representative Republic.

Starting with the last election cycle, there were groups of radicals who fearlessly attacked the nation’s conservatives in what seems like a throwback to the 1960s campus protests and street riots in the biggest and most populace cities in the U.S.

Once the election was over, these same groups, their leaders, the news media and the entertainment industry continued their hateful verbal attacks, physical attacks on anyone opposing them, and expansion of the once independent, broadcast and print news outlets that is now recognized as being the propaganda machine for the Democratic Party. The media also shills for the radical left, the secret and mysterious Deep State (a/k/a the Shadow Government), and the already deeply entrenched radical Muslims.

Muslim refugees are allowed into the U.S. with opened arms despite their threat to the lives and property of the American people. So too are undocumented illegal aliens from Mexico and other Central American countries who possess higher violent crime rates than most of the Middle Eastern countries.

A NewsWithViews.com news story (written by political correspondent Jim Kouri) quoted then Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal as saying he is accusing President Barack Obama and other political leaders of waging war against religious liberty and education and saying that a “rebellion is brewing in the U.S. with people ready for a hostile takeover of the nation’s capital.”

While Gov. Jindel, a Republican, didn’t elaborate many believe he was warning citizens that the federal government (Deep State) is actually provoking a rebellion.

Those who’ve studied national politics and security believe that President Obama and his consortium of left-wing radicals, Islamists and One World Government operatives are hoping that American citizens will take to the streets in droves while armed and demanding to be heard by oppressive government elites who no longer pretend to adhere to the U.S. Constitution.

Such a scenario would offer the Washington elites the desired “excuse” to deploy the government agencies and the military which seems to be the opinion of Gov. Bobby Jindal and others.

Gov. Jindal is quoted by Fox News as saying he could “sense right now a rebellion brewing among these United States where people are ready for a hostile takeover of Washington, D.C., to preserve the American dream for our children and grandchildren.”

Gov. Jindal spoke in Washington, D.C, at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition conference.

During his presentation he accused Obama, his minions and sycophants of waging war against certain American values “The Pelican State governor is right on,” said John Snyder, who is also on the board of advisers for the National Association of Chiefs of Police and a former NRA magazine editor.

Although news stories and op-eds on the Internet for years predicted the mysterious and foreboding purchase by Homeland Security of billions — that’s right, not millions but billions — of rounds of ammunition, stories appearing in News with Views, the Drudge Report, Fox News and a few other news outlets appear to be drawing more and more attention to federal agencies militarizing their workers.

Most disheartening is the enormous number of weapons and ammunition being purchased and stockpiled by federal agencies that aren’t even law enforcement or military in nature.

Federal agencies not usually associated with civil unrest are stockpiling weapons and ammunition. For example, the Social Security Administration, are trying to put a damper on the speculation — noting the ammunition is “standard issue” and simply used for mandatory federal training sessions.

When asked about their buildup of weapons and ammunition, the Social Security Administration stated: “The SSA is processing more applications than ever, which means more traffic in SSA offices. Employee and visitor safety is the highest priority for OIG, which, together with the Federal Protective Services and local law enforcement, has jurisdiction over SSA workplaces.”

The SSA also claimed, “Our special agents need to be armed and trained appropriately. They not only investigate allegations of Social Security fraud, but they also are called to respond to threats against Social Security offices, employees, and customers.”

The bullet purchases drew widespread attention as the web site Infowars.com published several stories on them that were linked off the widely read Drudge Report and other sites.

Infowars.com catalogued a string of recent purchases — first by the Department of Homeland Security, then by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and then the Social Security Administration.

Talk show host and attorney Laura Ingraham also said, “The Bush Administration and congress toyed with the idea of practically militarizing FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration), which is basically a ‘bean-counting’ agency. But that idea went nowhere. However, with Obama in the Oval Office, the news media may be more willing to cover up abuses to patriotic Americans.”

“This news is bad, very bad. Worse are attempts by inane politicians, media personnel, entertainers and church officials to impose gun control generally on American citizens. Jihadists are out to get Americans. People need guns now more than ever. Jihad terrorism is increasing in the US. Individual citizens need guns for protection. Jihadists and illegal aliens behead, rape and pillage. Armed Americans must be ready, willing and able to stop them anytime, anyplace,” notes Snyder who serves on boards of the National Association of Chiefs of Police, Council for America and American Federation of Police & Concerned Citizens.

“What makes the right to keep and bear arms so important? Simply put, the individual right to defend against aggression is fundamental to civil society. Self defense is a natural safeguard against violations by individuals or oppression by institutions, such as an increasingly powerful and unaccountable government. History has repeatedly shown that absent this protection, dominating rulers will use force to subjugate and trample the rights of defenseless individuals. We believe the best ammo deals will help Americans stay armed,” said one of the principles at Ammo.com., Brian Miller.

“Criminals want soft targets, individuals who can’t or won’t fight back. Unchecked power corrupts even the best, and people who have known too much power over others for too long become increasingly comfortable with harsh and extreme measures. This is part of what happens when police officers brutalize the citizens they have sworn to protect. The corrupting effect of too much power is what permits a government to slaughter their own unarmed citizens, as we have seen too many times in the last century,” he noted

The Second Amendment was established to prevent such an imbalance of power. It protects our natural rights to live free of domination and coercion, both as individuals and as Americans. Because if we don’t have the ability to defend ourselves, we also risk losing the free exercise of our many other rights.

