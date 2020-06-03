By Ron Ewart

As most of you know, we have been writing weekly articles about the issues that face America and Americans for 14 years, from the perspective of a conservative. We’ve covered many subjects that directly affect Americans in those 14 years. Over that time period we have become acutely aware of just how divided America really is and how that very division stops us from fixing the serious and vexing problems we face. Americans seem to be hopelessly divided by race, age, gender, religion and rich and poor, while the government profits and gains more power from our divisions and manipulates us like puppets as they are doing now with the Coronavirus.

In analyzing where those divisions came from, we keep coming back to the government. Because of direct government actions of parceling out money and services to different constituent groups, paid for from the public treasury or borrowed money, those groups have become divided among themselves, each fighting the other over the “spoils” of government largess. Those “spoils” are exchanged for votes by government to keep them in power.

From Social Security, to welfare, to Medicare, to Medicaid, to health care, to money, to food, to water, to land, the environment and to energy, we are at the government’s mercy. Now with Obama care, they have us literally by the throat, because if government controls the payment of your health care, they can control your behavior, your habits and your life and even whether you live or die ….. simply by passing laws, or promulgating bureaucratic rules.

Since the middle 1930’s we have been given government social security numbers to implement social security that was purely designed to make people dependent on government in their senior years, in exchange for their votes. Social Security is so ingrained in the culture that any politician who dares to utter the words, “we must reform Social Security” will lose his or her political career almost overnight. Now, everyone you do business with wants your once-private social security number for identification purposes, or to track you if you don’t pay them. How did that happen?

Our private health records are now on some government computer mainframe, subject to scrutiny by the government or the IRS. How soon will it be before we are given a national ID card, allegedly to tell who is a legal American and who is not. We won’t be able to travel anywhere without that national ID card, making us that much more dependent on the federal government. (NOTE: The national ID card will not solve the illegal immigration problem and neither will amnesty.)

We are already subjected to humiliating pat downs by government police agents at the nation’s airports for so-called national security. How close are we before we are required by government to insert RFID chips under our skin for further identification, while illegal aliens and terrorists hide in the shadows and under the radar? That’s called “tagging” and it is what they do to animals. Are you an animal? Do you still think that government is your friend?

Government always punishes the law abiding with new laws that restrict more and more of our freedom, by telling us that it is for our own good, or our own safety, or our own welfare, or to catch the bad guys. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of prisoners are let out of jail because of the virus and looters and arsonists are never arrested or prosecuted.

Government has been and is now pushing for gun control on law-abiding citizens that will have no effect whatsoever on gun crime or school, theater, or shopping mall massacres. It is estimated that there are already 20,000 gun laws on the books. In contrast, there are at least 300,000,000 guns in circulation and the bad guys and the insane are going to get guns in spite of 20,000 gun laws.

So ladies and gentlemen, it follows that if the American people are divided, and they are, the government will exploit the people’s divisions to increase their power over the people, by pitting the people against each other. Racism is their greatest wedge to get us to attack one another as we have seen recently in the violent riots happening in major cities around the country. Racism is further stoked by the news media. They are the carriers of the racism disease and they profit handsomely when cities come apart in senseless violence, as they are now over the death of a black man in Minneapolis. There are no riots when police kill a white man.

The three branches of the government and the bureaucracies they create, are in collusion with central bankers, corporations, unions, special interest groups and the Democrat Party and have been exploiting the American people for at least the last 8 to 10 decades, if not longer. To give you an idea of how long this has been going on, the following is a portion of a purported conversation that Edward M. House had with then President Woodrow Wilson. House was a foreign policy advisor to Wilson:

“Very soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a National system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will affect our security as a chargeback for our fiat paper currency. Every American will be forced to register or suffer not being able to work and earn a living. They will be our chattel, and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions. Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two would figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability. After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor to this fraud, which we will call “Social Insurance.” Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner; every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.”

This single paragraph, voiced over 100 years ago, describes the actual condition that all Americans find themselves in today and reflects the devious mindset of those in government who are Hell bent on absolute control over all the people. It should scare the crap out of anyone that reads it.

The trouble is, the people don’t even know it, as Mr. House stated. Your property and the fruits of your labor are nothing more than collateral for the ever-rising government debt and your social security number, issued by the government, is the loan number for your portion of the debt ….. while government lets you live.

The only people in America who think that government is their friend are those Americans who are living off the sweat, blood and tears of productive Americans, sanctioned by government. (that’s 106 million non-producing people paid by 88 million producing people) The rest of us would just like to be left alone by government, to go on about our lives, our work, raising our children and taking a vacation now then, without government taking a huge percentage of our money in taxes, peeking into our bedrooms and regulating us to death. The Revolutionary War was triggered by far less regulations than Americans are facing now.

And it’s not just the federal government that has become arrogant, abusive and all-powerful. Local and state government reflect what comes out of the Federal government and they too have become arrogant and abusive. We could tell you story after story where this is the case. Look what the governors and mayors are doing to lock people up in their homes to allegedly protect them from the Coronavirus when the virus is not much more deadly than the common flu.

The fact is, if you are a hard working, law abiding, productive American, liberal, conservative, or independent, we guarantee you that government is not your friend. It is in fact your enemy that will steal from you (taxes) to pay off their “friends” in exchange for their votes. The trouble is, we are so busy fighting with each other, egged on by government, we can’t see that government has become American’s sworn domestic enemy.

By slow, insidious maneuvering of the law by government over the last 100 years and buying off the people with their own money, we have become virtual slaves in our own land because government has divided us into constituency groups that fight with each other instead of fighting the real enemy ….. government!

The news media and academia are not your friends either. They just climbed into bed with liberal government. They lie just like government lies. Do you think corporations and unions are your friends? Think again. They have also climbed into bed with government and they are after your money even if they have to lie to get it. Do you think Hollywood is your friend? Hardly!

We can quote all we want from the Founding Fathers, the Constitution, the Federalist Papers, or great justices of the Supreme Court about liberty, our unalienable rights and justice, but these quotes are just so much hot air. Do you think that the Democrats care one whit about what the Founding Fathers said? Today’s politicians don’t care about the way it was or the principles of freedom. They love the way it is because they are in absolute control of the masses and they are getting filthy rich in the process. That is why they are the enemy.

What we have in America today is what we have, whose ever fault it is. If individual, God-given rights are ever to be re-established, as was the vision of its Founders, the American people have three choices, either re-claim freedom by peaceful means, or by force, or be content to be government slaves. Since force is somewhat problematic because of the great disparity in weapons between the people and the government, we are left with only peaceful means, that is if we weren’t so divided. But you can take this to the bank. If we don’t start treating government like the enemy it is, there is no hope of ever re-claiming anything.

But why do we keep repeating ourselves in article after article when so few are listening?

