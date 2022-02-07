By Frosty Wooldridge

February 7, 2022

Have you ever traveled through Mexico or witnessed the homeless camps by the hundreds of thousands outside Mexico City? That enormous, toxic and air polluted city houses 22,000,000 people! Their Brown Cloud over that metropolitan area chokes every citizen with deadly chemicals with every breath 24/7. They shut down their water systems at a certain time in the evening because they cannot service those 22 million people. The water is polluted, soil polluted and air SO polluted that none of it can be corrected.

And yet, Mexico at 128 million expects to jump to 145 million by 2050. Where do you think those starving 17 million will escape to “find a better life?”

If you dig into Mexico City further, as I did when I visited, drug cartels enlist children to “mule” over $100 billion in drugs over the USA border. Cartels have decapitated, hung and killed in excess of 50,000 people in the past 10 years.

If any politician tries to stop the human trafficking, sex trade or drug trade, they kill them, and/or their family members. Guys like the drug lord Al Chapo kill with impunity. With all the billions of dollars in the hands of the rich and powerful, the average Mexican lacks a 6th grade education. They murder police officers who get into their way.

In the past 30 years, over 15,000,000 Mexicans fled their country for a “better life in America”, by illegally crossing America’s borders. In 2021, over 2,000,000 illegal aliens violated our country’s borders from 160 different third world countries.

In other words, they fled the corruption, the killings, the drugs, the poverty and the futility of their third world countries.

But, do you notice what’s happening at an accelerating pace in the United States? Do you notice that we proceed quickly on our way to becoming a third world country where “corruption is a mechanism…”?

Here in the United States in 2021, 374 police officers were executed by shooters at traffic stops, domestic abuse calls, shot in their squad cars, killed by snipers and run down by very low-grade, uneducated, third world people…in this case low-grade American citizens.

In Chicago in 2021, 575 people, mostly Black, killed 575 other Blacks with guns and knives. In Los Angeles, the “City of Angels”, 393 men mostly Black and Latino, killed 393 others. In the Big Apple, 485 men killed another 485 other men in shootouts.

The Wall Street Journal reported, “Several cities set new records for murders in 2021. Philadelphia, Portland, Ore., Louisville, Ky., and Albuquerque, N.M., had their deadliest years on record. Philadelphia, the nation’s sixth-largest city, had 562 homicides surpassing its previous high of 500 set in 1990.”

After the Black Lives Matter anarchist movement started in 2020 with $2 billion in burning, looting and mayhem…the crime spikes make Mexico City seem like Disneyland. We’ve got “smash & grabs” occurring all over America. How much theft?

According to latest figures, shoplifters along with “smash & grab” guys steal $52 billion in mercantile goods, annually. “In 2020, there were an estimated 5,086,096 larceny-thefts nationwide. That’s $47 million daily loss to stores.”

Who pays the difference? Law-abiding American citizens.

It makes you wonder…who allows this kind of carnage across America? Why would anyone want to defund the police in the face of such lawlessness? Why would District Attorneys like Kim Foxx in Chicago or George Cascon in Los Angeles allow “no bail” rewards for killers and shoplifters?

Why are governors, senators and House members allowing this kind of third world corruption to continue unabated? Who takes any action to solve the root problems of lawless citizens? Answer: no one!

Every American needs to understand that the more third world people we allow into our country, the more our country devolves into “corruption as a mechanism by which a third world country operates.”

America Becoming A Third World Country

The deeper we devolve, and the more third world people we import, the faster we degrade our once “law-abiding” citizens into the mayhem of what’s going on in Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Portland, Philadelphia, NYC, LA, et al.

Once there are more parents who rear kids who are drug pushers, shoplifters and/or just plain murderers…there’s no going back. There’s no way to solve what happened to Detroit, Michigan. There’s no way to solve the endless weekend murder rates in Chicago and the rest.

And, remember this: last year Joe Biden invited 2,000,000 third world people illegally into the USA. Congress invited another 1,000,000 legal refugees from over 160 countries with more misery than you can imagine. That’s why those people escape their countries.

If we continue on this endless legal and illegal immigration path, and add the projected 100 million more refugees to America by 2050…when things start falling apart…where do we flee? Where will you escape with your family?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

