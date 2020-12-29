By Kelleigh Nelson

The real menace of our Republic is the invisible government, which like a giant octopus sprawls its slimy legs over our cities, states and nation… The little coterie of powerful international bankers virtually run the United States government for their own selfish purposes. They practically control both parties, … and control the majority of the newspapers and magazines in this country. They use the columns of these papers to club into submission or drive out of office public officials who refuse to do the bidding of the powerful corrupt cliques which compose the invisible government. It operates under cover of a self-created screen [and] seizes our executive officers, legislative bodies, schools, courts, newspapers and every agency created for the public protection. – New York City Mayor John F. Hylan, New York Times, March 26, 1922

In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act. —George Orwell

These are dark times, in which the propaganda of deceit touches all our lives. The information age is a media age. We have politics by media; censorship by media; war by media; retribution by media; diversion by media – a surreal assembly line of clichés and false assumptions. Every time we turn on a computer or pick up a digital device, we are subjected to control: to surveillance of our habits and routines, and to lies and manipulation…propaganda and brainwashing, pushed and promoted by those who wish to “fundamentally change America.”

Edward Bernays, who invented the term, “public relations” as a euphemism for “propaganda,” predicted this more than 80 years ago. He called it, “the invisible government.” He wrote, “Those who manipulate this unseen element constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country …We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of …”

The aim of this invisible government is the conquest of us: of our political consciousness, our sense of the world, our ability to think independently, to separate truth from lies. And these big lies are delivered with the regularity of a metronome.

And yes, China’s Covid kills, but so does cancer, heart disease, flu, pneumonia, diabetes, starvation and countless other illnesses. But none of these illnesses are a threat to America’s freedoms; that threat is communism and the destruction of our inalienable Bill of Rights by treasonous foreign and domestic enemies. Their goal was the elimination of the Constitutional Republic’s “one man, one vote” in the 2020 election. The lies of Covid gave them privy to promote mail-in ballots, and the ability to cheat their way to false victory. This traitorous deed was an act of insurrection.

Three people stand above the fray to battle for the same freedom and liberty our founders fought for prior to America’s Revolutionary War. For more than a decade before the outbreak of the American Revolution in 1775, tensions had been building between colonists and the British authorities.

The same tensions are building in America today, and the enemy is far worse than the British. Should America fall to communism, all will truly be lost, so gird your loins for freedom, and don the full armor of God.

For the Love of Country

Three warriors stand together to expose the deceit perpetrated on the American people, Lt. General Michael Flynn (RET), Attorney Sidney Powell, and Attorney L. Lin Wood. These three have put their reputations on the line for their love of country, for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These three, and so many more who have volunteered to help, are battling to save our Republic.

General Michael Flynn was raised in Rhode Island in a family of nine children. He grew up in a busy, but loving Irish Catholic household, with dad Charles, a former Army sergeant, and mom Helen stressing the importance of education. The General’s mother received her law degree at the age of 60…oh yes, education was essential.

Graduating from the University of Rhode Island with a BS, he went on to earn a Master of Business Administration in Telecommunications from Golden Gate University, a Master of Military Art and Science from the United States Army Command and General Staff College, and a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. He is a graduate of the Military Intelligence Officer Basic Course, Ranger School, Military Intelligence Officer Advanced Course, Army Command and General Staff College, the School of Advanced Military Studies, and Naval War College. His military awards are numerous. He served as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under President Obama before retirement.

After 33 years in Army intelligence, Flynn was appointed as National Security Advisor to President Trump. Obama’s Deep State knew they had to get rid of him or their evil machinations would be exposed. The FBI set-up of this brilliant military soldier and leader resulted in four long nightmarish years for him and his family. Their faith and the prayers of millions who love this family carried them through this crucible.

On May 7, 2020, the Department of Justice filed a Motion to Dismiss with prejudice, the charges against the General. U.S. attorney, Jeffrey Jensen had been appointed by AG Bill Barr to look into the case, and the Acting Director of National Intelligence, Chief Richard Grenell, declassified records proving the General’s innocence.

In late November, President Trump issued a “Pardon of Innocence,” the first in American history. This was done to release him from the entanglements of dealing with an overzealous maniacal Deep State Judge who refused to dismiss the charges.

General Flynn’s book, The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies, co-authored with Michael Ledeen, belongs in everyone’s library. Field of Fight offers a plan that combines creative and strategic solutions with political engagement and effective military action.

General Michael Thomas Flynn is fighting to save our Constitutional Republic.

Attorney Lucian Lincoln “Lin” Wood, Jr. was born in Raleigh, NC in 1952, but was raised in Georgia after moving to Macon at the age of three. Wood has stated in news accounts that his family struggled financially with frequent episodes of domestic abuse involving his parents. After a school dance, the then 16-year-old Wood returned home to find his father had beaten his mother to death. L. Lin Wood Sr. pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter; a charge reduced from first-degree murder. He served a little over two years in prison. Wood has stated that it was this experience that solidified his earlier decision to become a lawyer. He was on his own at age 16.

Lin Wood is one of the top libel, defamation and First Amendment lawyers in the U.S. earning him the title of “Attorney for the Damned.” He has represented such clients as Richard Jewell, a security guard falsely accused of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta in 1996. The Jewell case was followed by John and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of Jon Benét Ramsey. He was also hired by former presidential candidate, Herman Cain to fight off sexual harassment charges.

More recently, he defended Covenant Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann who was libeled by mainstream and social media, by churches, elected public figures and celebrities.

Lucian Lin Wood Jr. is waging the war to save our Constitutional Republic, and to prove the treason and fraud in the 2020 Georgia election.

Attorney Sidney Katherine Powell was born in Durham, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina with a BA and JD.

She is our modern-day Deborah of the Old Testament who was clearly one of the Bible’s most outstanding figures. Deborah served ancient Israel as a prophet, judge, military leader, songwriter and minstrel. (Judges 4-5) Sidney is also thought of as our present-day Joan of Arc who rose up to fight powerful forces to save her country and change the course of history. Joan’s courage, fortitude and resolve ultimately brought about victory for France and spawned a renewed sense of patriotism and hope among its countrymen.

The U.S. and her freedom-loving patriots are now in a similar, dire situation, fighting for liberty in the midst of insurmountable odds — a pervasive Deep State, insubordinate military officials, a corrupt FBI, blatant censorship by big-tech, and now, what many, including Powell, believe to be a stolen election.

The Deep State, many of whom surround our President, are trying to burn Sidney Powell’s reputation at the stake, but it won’t work. Like General Flynn and L. Lin Wood, her brilliance and accomplishments are overwhelming.

Former federal prosecutor under nine US attorneys from both political parties over ten years and three districts, Ms. Powell was lead counsel in 350 criminal appeals for the United States and more than 150 since in private practice. It was from her experience in several of her cases that she felt compelled to write Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice after seeing a core group of federal prosecutors break all the rules, make up crimes, hide evidence, and send innocent people to prison.

Her second book, Conviction Machine: Standing Up to Federal Prosecutorial Abuse, co-authored with Harvey Silverglate, describes overzealous prosecutors, perjury traps, negligent judges, perverse limits on self-defense, vague and over abundant criminal statutes, insufficient requirements for criminal intent, and no accountability for prosecutors. Powell and Silverglate offer the blueprint for reforming the DOJ and criminal justice system. Like the General’s book, these two belong in everyone’s library.

Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell has just released a massive 270 page document to Zenger News including affidavits, evidence and testimony from many witnesses and sources detailing alleged fraud in the 2020 election.

Sidney Powell has put her life on the line to rage a battle against widespread treason. Please help to fund her efforts by supporting her and the people working with her. Go to www.defendingtherepublic.org and help her to save our Republic!

The Trotskyite Republican Party

Us deplorables, the hardcore Trump supporters, don’t understand the lack of eliminating the 5th columnists in the Trump administration. Barr, Wray and others should have been gone long ago. To be brutally honest, I’d like to know why Bill Barr was allowed to give a pass to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, John Brennan, James Clapper, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, and countless other Deep State players. And where is John Durham?

We’d also like to know just who vets Trump’s administrative choices. His Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, and attorney Pat Cipollone are countering the president’s desire to hire Sidney Powell as special counsel for election fraud investigation. They should be handed pink slips and ushered out the door to their Deep State hidey holes.

General Flynn tweeted President Trump and told him precisely who his choice is, and that would be Sidney Powell because “she will go to the truth and that scares the hell out of everyone.”

When President Reagan left office, the party turned against their own President. They are now doing the exact same thing to President Trump. Sidney Powell has tweeted a about the Republican Party opposing incoming Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville from joining an attempt to suspend the tally of the Electoral College vote next month. Quite obviously the majority of the Republican Party doesn’t care about an illegal election, even when it affects one of their own. What does this make them?

Conclusion

In his book, Mere Christianity, C.S. Lewis said, “The State exists simply to promote and to protect the ordinary happiness of human beings in this life. A husband and wife chatting over a fire, a couple of friends having a game of darts in a pub, a man reading a book in his own room or digging in his own garden – that is what the State is there for. And unless they are helping to increase and prolong and protect such moments, all the laws, parliaments, armies, courts, police, economics, etc., are simply a waste of time.”

It is General Michael T. Flynn, L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell who are leading the charge to save our Republic for just what C. S. Lewis has described, to keep our American flag flying high for freedom, liberty and justice.

© 2020 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

