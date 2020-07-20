By: Devvy

What’s been done and still being done to the American people over this coronavirus outbreak is obscene. It is almost beyond words.

The American people have been beaten into the ground with propaganda spewed by Dr. Anthony Fauci aka the Bernie Madoff of the science world for the past five months. While Fauci has become a household name, Dr. Judy Mikovitz hasn’t. Not for lack of trying on our part, but because of the reprehensible censorship by You Tube, Facebook and others. This is a lengthy interview with that courageous woman.

Dr. Mikovitz’ reputation has been shredded. She was persecuted by our government and even arrested. No charges were ever filed and she was released. But we all know what that can do to your reputation, credibility, career and future.

Why? Mikovitz went after Fauci. The FBI opened an investigation which was killed by dirty cop, James Comey under another corrupt piece of dung, Eric Holder. Dr. Mikovitz cooperated with the FBI investigation throughout 2014. Now it’s time to go after Fauci who isn’t who the masses think he is.

Judicial Watch Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Daily Caller News Foundation for Dr. Fauci and WHO Records

“Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on behalf of the Daily Caller News Foundation against the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) for communications and other records of National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and Deputy Director H. Clifford Lane with and about the World Health Organization (WHO) concerning the novel coronavirus (Daily Caller News Foundation v. U.S. Department Justice (No. 1:20-cv-01149)).

“The suit was filed after HHS failed to respond to an April 1, 2020, FOIA request seeking:

Communications between Dr. Fauci and Deputy Director Lane and World Health Organization officials concerning the novel coronavirus.

Communications of Dr. Fauci and Deputy Director Lane concerning WHO, WHO official Bruce Aylward, WHO Director General Tedros Anhanom, and China.

“The time period for the request is January 1, 2020 to April 1, 2020. Additionally, the DCNF requested and was granted expedited processing of its request.”

Now, I also filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on July 2, 2020 seeking the following documents during the FBI’s investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Health:

All 302’s in possession of the FBI for all interviews conducted during the investigation of Dr. Fauci and any individuals employed at the time of the investigation at the National Institute of Health.

All emails generated by Eric Holder and James Comey during the investigation. This will include all emails from Holder and Comey to Barack Obama and responses received from Obama.

All snail mail correspondence generated by Eric Holder and James Comey during the investigation between them and any and all agents who worked the investigation.

All electronic and print documents from all agents who were assigned to the investigation. This would be emails and internal reports.

All electronic documents including emails and snail mail received by the FBI from any individual from the National Institute of Health associated with the investigation.

A copy of a final report or similarly titled document authorizing closure of the investigation.

Judicial Watch has to sue on a regular basis as do so many other investigative journalists, lawyers and just plain regular citizens trying to obtain information from agencies of the federal government to which they are entitled under FOIA requests.

I have no doubt and I knew when I filed this FOIA, it will eventually be a lawsuit as FBI Director, Christopher Wray, is a master cover-up artist. Rest assured: I will not back down on this FOIA no matter how long it takes.

Moving on regarding this endless nightmare day in and day out as the months drag by and more American’s are financially destroyed. More than 105,000 small businesses, the backbone of our economy permanently shuttered. The retail apocalypse continues as does the rise of corporate bankruptcies.

All because of a new coronavirus blown so far out of proportion by the vile, prostitute MSM and agenda driven politicians. I also add anyone who says that virus is a hoax needs to shut the pie hole in their face. It sickens me to see arm chair wanna-be’s with a keyboard in the alternative or independent media barf up it’s all a big hoax. But those click-bait headlines get you to their web sites so you’ll buy what they’re selling while in turn they sell your data via harvesting.

Too many human beings world-wide have died from it thanks to the liars in the Chinese Communist Party who let that damn virus loose upon the world. It was evident early on individuals with pre-existing medical conditions like obesity, respiratory problems, pneumonia and other serious problems were being hit the hardest.

Children have been pretty much spared although there’s been 8 deaths here in the U.S. There are about 74 MILLION children in this country from birth to age 18. One can posit they were exposed if a parent or relative came down with it but with their healthy little immune systems, their bodies fights if off successfully.

University of Vermont Experts: Children Rarely Transmit Coronavirus, July 18, 2020: “The UMV cited the authors, who concluded that it is important to reopen schools in the fall, despite the rising fears of the coronavirus. Not reopening schools, they said, could have a far greater negative impact in regards to childhood development.

“By doing so, we could minimize the potentially profound adverse social, developmental, and health costs that our children will continue to suffer until an effective treatment or vaccine can be developed and distributed, or failing that, until we reach herd immunity,” they said.”

I cited this in a recent column: “How did the MSM pimps miss this bombshell dropped by Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove at the WHO a few days ago regarding COVID-19? Let me give you her exact words: “From the data we have it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual.”

How long were they hiding this data? “…it still seems to be rare…” Children are in that category make no mistake about that.

OPEN THE SCHOOLS!… Dr. Robert Hariri: “On the List of 10 Most Common Causes of Death in 5-24 Year-old Population, COVID-19 Doesn’t Even Make the Top 50”, July 19, 2020 (Interview)

Because of the deliberate fear mongering pumped hourly by the MSM producing mass hysteria and fear and tyrannical actions by politicians, teachers are terrified of going back into the classroom. If they have underlying health issues coupled with being overweight or obese – they should stay at home. That’s what substitute teachers are for – to help the district when there’s a shortage of teachers.

Administrators around the country are very worried about opening schools. (1) because I believe they genuinely care about their students;(2) they don’t have the full truth; and (3) lawsuits. Oh, yes. When meat packing employees by the hundreds came down with the virus, lawsuits were filed; same with China Mart, aka Walmart, employees.

I submit to you it’s near impossible (except for medical personnel from techs to doctors) to pinpoint exactly where and when a person picks up the virus. As an example, a meat packing employee is talking to another outside during a coffee break. Employee, Juanita, pulls down her mask to have a sip and then has a coughing episode. She is not infected.

But, her co-worker, Susan,who Juanita coughed at close range is going to sue the owners of the meat packing plant because she comes down with the virus claiming she got it at work. Plant owners have deep pockets. Would the plant owners then be legally responsible?

But let’s look at Susan whose been wearing a mask, washes her hands throughout the day and goes about her normal routines outside of work. Grocery shopping, cleaners or wherever – all places where she could come in contact with the virus.

Then grandma visits from another state who is infected but doesn’t know it, yet. Several days later after arrival, grandma who has asthma and a bit overweight, comes down with it real hard and dies two weeks later. She brought it with her and now Susan has it. One of our first cases in my small town was exactly that situation; a grandma came from out of state and died here in my county. Can Susan prove she got infected on the job or did she get it doing normal outside the home activities or from being in close contact with grandma?

Or, Linda Jones goes to the gas station. She touches the gas pump. She touches the keypad. If she uses cash, little does she know currency is filthier than a toilet. Linda has been ‘practicing social distancing’ and wearing a useless mask to ‘protect others’ and herself. She tests positive but shows no symptoms. She is asymptomatic and the chances of her passing it to someone else is rare which is very good news.

There are dozens of different ways to come in contact with this virus every day. Mark Smith practices social distancing and wearing a mask. He works at a big box store that has been diligently disinfecting the store overnight. After work he goes to ACE Hardware wearing his mask and picks up several hammers to inspect them and door locks. All with smooth metal surfaces. He tests positive for the virus.

John Smith and his friends are doing the social distancing and wearing a mask outdoors, at work, at church. After leaving work – a job where social distancing is in effect, John goes to the Ford dealership to pick up his truck. Then comes down with the virus.

How can that be? Well, one or more mechanics got into John’s truck to move it into the bay and for repairs. A mechanic who’s just feeling a little tired and maybe a low-grade fever he doesn’t really notice touches tools touched by others (this particular strain of corona virus loves counter tops and metal surfaces). (See a list: How Long Does the Coronavirus Live on Surfaces?) One or more mechanics have touched the steering wheel and so forth. John pays using a debit or credit card and touches the keypad 20 people that day had already touched. John comes down with the virus.

You cannot protect 300 MILLION humans in this country using illogical theories.

Like the insane lockdown theory based on no science, the social distancing theory is also based on no science. Well, it’s flattened the curve, so it’s working ! Oh, brother. Governors across the country continue to repeat how important it is to flatten the curve using social distancing.

What they’ve done is PROLONG the virus staying in the population which is why we’re seeing the spikes what Dr. Knut Wittkowski, Ph.D., the former head of the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design at the Rockefeller University in New York City with 35 years of experience said in an interview way back in April 2020:

WITTKOWSKI: As with every respiratory disease, we should protect the elderly and fragile because when they get pneumonia, they have a high risk of dying of the pneumonia. So that is one of the key issues that we should keep in mind. On the other hand, children do very well with these diseases.

“They’re evolutionarily designed to be exposed to all sorts of viruses during their lifetime, and so they should keep going to school and infecting each other. Then, that contributes to herd immunity, which means after about four weeks at the most, the elderly people could start joining their family because then the virus would have been extinguished.

JOHN: You mention in the piece that in fact you think containment would prolong the duration of the virus. Can you talk about that?

WITTKOWSKI: With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity. About 80% of the people need to have had contact with the virus, and the majority of them won’t even have recognized that they were infected, or they had very, very mild symptoms, especially if they are children. So, it’s very important to keep the schools open and kids mingling to spread the virus to get herd immunity as fast as possible, and then the elderly people, who should be separated, and the nursing homes should be closed during that time, can come back and meet their children and grandchildren after about 4 weeks when the virus has been exterminated.

JOHN: And so, what do you make of the policy that was enacted in the United States and England and most places throughout the world, this policy of containment, shelter-in-place, etc.? What’s your opinion of it?

WITTKOWSKI: Well, what people are trying to do is flatten the curve. I don’t really know why. But, what happens is if you flatten the curve, you also prolong, to widen it, and it takes more time. And I don’t see a good reason for a respiratory disease to stay in the population longer than necessary.

JOHN: And what do you say to people who just say, “We just didn’t know about the lethality of this virus and it was the smartest thing to do, to do what we did, and contain everybody, because we just didn’t have the data.”

WITTKOWSKI: We had two other SARS viruses before. Or, coronaviruses. It’s not the first coronavirus that comes out, and it won’t be the last. And for all respiratory diseases, we have the same type of an epidemic. If you leave it alone, it comes for two weeks, it peaks, and it goes for two weeks and it’s gone.”

Governors and mayors across the country panicked the minute Fauci and Birx, courtesy of Mike Pence, appeared on nationwide TV. They listened to Fauci and Birx give their doomsday daily predictions which have all turned out to be wrong. And, speaking of our now famous scarf model:

Dr Birx told President Trump in April that the coronavirus would soon be gone and influenced the administration’s push to reopen the economy and lift lockdown

It would have been had governors consulted with other real experts in infectious diseases and not panicked. The states that didn’t lock down are doing fine.

As Businesses Reopen, Lawsuits Loom Over COVID-19 Exposure

“As some legislators push to protect businesses from liability, plaintiffs lawyers are prepared to bring lawsuits over personal injuries and deaths associated with COVID-19 exposure. Lawyers already have targeted cruise ships, elderly care facilities and a meat processor.”

Panic caused by predictive models which have ALL been discredited. Millions would die! No need to re-visit visit all that, but what must be done is a full and complete forensic analysis of the number of cases and deaths. I believe it would be impossible at this point in time to try and get a number of asymptomatic people because of the testing and that big mess.

We’ve known for months the numbers game has been rigged. Let’s start with today’s numbers. Allegedly, as of today there are 3.79 million “confirmed cases” cases in the U.S. Don’t believe it. We’ve known for months thousands of patients who’ve died were never tested yet their death certificates state COVID-19 as the cause.

So, how could cases be “confirmed” if none of the thousands who died early on were ever tested yet their death certificates state COVID-19 as cause of death? Not to mention the problem with all the various types of testing going on which I and so many others have covered countless times. It’s nothing but a shell game.

Alleged deaths pushed by the media as of yesterday: 125,539. How many died because they already had serious health problems? Just like with the yearly influenza ‘season’ those with low immunity to fight infections, the flu and diseases and who have pneumonia, sadly, are likely to die anyway. But, once again it’s back to the blatant lies:

Florida health official says man who died in motorcycle crash listed as coronavirus death, July 17, 2020: “Questions are being raised about Florida’s coronavirus death toll reporting after a man who died in a motorcycle accident was listed in the COVID-19 death count. Dr. Raul Pino, an Orange County health officer, told Fox 35 News that a supposed coronavirus victim in his 20s died in a motorcycle crash and didn’t have any underlying conditions.”

Just How Exaggerated Is The COVID-19 Death Count? “The story goes on to say that the state’s dashboard “reflects anyone who died, that tested positive for COVID, irrespective of cause of death.” (Emphasis added.)… The Freedom Foundation findings came after Colorado’s public health department was forced to admit that nearly a quarter of those listed as dying from COVID-19 didn’t have the disease listed on their death certificates.”

April 11, 2020: Whistleblower – How CDC Is Manipulating COVID-19 Death Toll – Dr. Annie Bukacek, a practicing physician of over 30 years in Montana – “So even before we heard of COVID-19, death certificates were based on assumptions and educated guesses that go unquestioned. When it comes to COVID-19 there is the additional data skewer, that is –get this– there is no universal definition of COVID-19 death. The Centers for Disease Control, updated from yesterday, April 4th, still states that mortality, quote unquote, data includes both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. That’s from their website.

“Translation? The CDC counts both true COVID-19 cases and speculative guesses of COVID-19 the same. They call it death by COVID-19. They automatically overestimate the real death numbers, by their own admission.”

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The Coronavirus Fatality Rate Reported by the Media Is COMPLETELY INACCURATE. The Actual Rate Is TYPICAL OF THE FLU – MEDIA LYING AGAIN!, March 16, 2020 “The highly respected, world-class Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been lying to us.”

CDC openly admits that it is fudging the COVID-19 death figures, April 13, 2020

“This revelation comes a few days after I wrote here at American Thinker that New York City was lying about COVID-19 deaths. The normal rules about reporting deaths have been violated by that city in the rush to inflate the body count, presumably to steer more taxpayer money to the Big Apple.

“That the CDC isn’t telling the truth to Americans is no conspiracy theory: it’s right out there in the open for everyone to see. The CDC openly admits that it is fudging the COVID-19 death figures.” Read.

Texas hospital CEO: COVID inpatient count ‘misinterpreted,’ level of alarm ‘unwarranted’, June 25, 2020

FDA Criticized as COVID Tests Still not Accurate, But U.S. Starts Second Lockdown Anyway, June 25, 2020: “A report earlier this month out of Wichita Falls, Texas, for example, revealed that testing of residents and staff at a medical facility revealed many positive results, but since none of them were sick, they retested 20 of them, and the second test result was negative in all 20 of them.”

Stanford prof: Median infection fatality rate of coronavirus for those under 70 is just 0.04% June 20, 2020

How Could the CDC Make That Mistake?’, May 21, 2020: “The government’s disease-fighting agency is conflating viral and antibody tests, compromising a few crucial metrics that governors depend on to reopen their economies. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, and other states are doing the same.”

Birx says government is classifying all deaths of patients with coronavirus as ‘COVID-19’ deaths, regardless of cause, April 7, 2020

According To CDC Data, It’s NOT COVID-19 Coronavirus That Is Causing All The Severe Lung Deaths, April 24, 2020 – “The next chart compares deaths from COVID-19 coronavirus, deaths due to pneumonia and deaths due to influenza.

“By the 11th week of the 2020 pandemic (late March), COVID-19 deaths comprised just 0.1% (one tenth of one percent). This was because the CDC issued test kits that were contaminated with COVID-19 that were withdrawn, resulting in delays in estimating the infectiousness of this coronavirus, and hindered others from producing test kits while the FDA withheld imported tests over quality-control issues. This is how the COVID-19 coronavirus spread in what appears to be an orchestrated effort to let it get out of hand.”

NY Funeral Directors Explain: “All Death Certificates” Get “COVID” Regardless Of Facts -What is the real fatality rate with this virus? May 1, 2020 – “Project Veritas released new video showing New York funeral directors admitted that “all death certificates” get COVID written on them, regardless of the facts.

“One woman, who objected to the diagnosis of her elderly mother with the virus actually did get an autopsy performed… which showed NO evidence of coronavirus.”

Texas Erases COVID Cases—and Fans Conspiracy Theory Flames, July 18, 2020: “The case data on our website reflect confirmed cases, and cases identified by antigen testing are considered probable cases under the national case definition,” said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Under that definition, the CDC only considers cases “confirmed” if they are diagnosed using a molecular, often called PCR, test. Cases that are detected using antigen tests are classified as “probable.” If someone is diagnosed with an antigen test, Texas will not count their case among the state total.”

But everyone else is? Oh, wait! I linked to a very long but important article several COVID-19 columns ago regarding PCR tests as it relates to this virus. You really should take the time to read it over lunch or when you have time: The Corona Simulation Machine: Why the Inventor of The “Corona Test” Would Have Warned Us Not To Use It To Detect A Virus

There are too many reports regarding outright manipulation of the number of “confirmed” cases, the number of deaths and how many deaths reported as COVID-19 are false to list. This is UNACCEPTABLE.

Experts in infectious diseases, doctors and scientists continue to be censored by You Tube, Twitter and Facebook. How many more articles and columns need to be done exposing the same lies? It’s time for action.

Tens of MILLIONS of Americans have lost everything. Savings, businesses, jobs, their mental health because of lies, lies and more damnable lies. We know multiple testing of a single patient has been going on and counted as separate cases. Oh, yes. There is manipulation of coding by hospitals because it brings in more money. Outrageous!

I submit to you EVERY state in the Union must do a forensic analysis of:

Every hospital in the state must submit data on every patient who died at their facility listing cause of death – COVID-19 alone or COVID-19 with serious health issues. They must also include whether or not the patient was tested for the virus and if so, what specific test was done and the result. Also, they must include how many times the patient was tested and did they count those additional tests as separate cases? Every funeral home in the state must submit the deceased’s information and what they were provided as cause of death by a hospital or wherever the individual passed away.

This whole on-going nightmare is dependent upon numbers. There’s no question it’s a complete sh*t show, pardon the expression. The lockdown disaster and re-opening phase nonsense is killing our people – ALL BECAUSE OF FUDGED NUMBERS AND POLITICIANS USING THIS OUTBREAK FOR THEIR AGENDA.

How long will we suffer through this destruction based on lies? Thanksgiving? Christmas? Oh, how about another six months my relative will be out of work in California (she’s been unable to work for the past 4 months as a nail artist in a salon) because California has a lunatic for a governor?

It has to stop NOW but it depends on We the People to:

Bring this up on talk radio in your area and write a letter to the editor about the falsification and outright lying about the numbers. He who shouts the loudest gets heard.

WRITE a letter. Forget email. We have to flood their desks with paper to get their attention. Who do you write to? Forget Congress and their endless committee meetings that product nothing.

You write to your governor with a copy to your State Attorney General as well as your state rep and senator. DEMAND a special task force to do the two things above. Copy and paste the stories above about manipulating the number of deaths and cases. “Confirmed cases” is a lie.

The task force can get this done fairly quickly thanks to computers. They coordinate all data that’s come in from their state departments of health, funeral homes. Hospitals also have computers that categorize deaths and cause of death, etc.

Such a forensic analysis will give us something close to the truth because as I said above, during the first hit of the outbreak – especially in NYC – the deceased were treated like something to get out of the way as quickly as possible. Exhuming tens of thousands of those poor souls simply isn’t possible or reasonable, I believe.

The bottom line is do we want the truth because if we don’t get it, influenza season will be here in four short months. This COVID-19 outbreak hit during last year’s (2019-2020) peak influenza season so you had the two mixing together. If it happens this coming season, mark my words – the media and corrupt politicians will shut this country down quicker than a NY second.

I am sending my letter tomorrow to my gutless governor, State Attorney General, my state rep known as Do Nothing Drew and my state senator who should have had his arse thrown out of office years ago. Won’t hurt to send a copy of your letter to your local newspaper editor and see if they will print the truth.

If we do nothing, nothing gets done.

One month after statewide mask mandate, California’s daily COVID case average has increased by 162%

The truth about masks – go read this Twitter posting – keep scrolling down. It’s well worth your time. Then do your letters.

