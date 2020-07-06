By Devvy

How did the MSM pimps miss this bombshell dropped by Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove at the WHO a few days ago regarding COVID-19? Let me give you her exact words:

“From the data we have it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual.”

Asymptomatic: adjective Pathology. (of a disease or other medical condition) presenting no symptoms or evidence of illness or abnormality)

But according to Jamie Ducharme at TIME Magazine,“Researchers have known for months that asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 is possible and common, but without population-wide testing it’s been difficult to estimate how many people get infected without showing symptoms. The new paper provides an example of how widespread asymptomatic transmission can be, at least in a contained environment.” (Emphasis mine)

By a contained environment she’s referring to a cruise ship: Up to 80% of COVID-19 Infections Are Asymptomatic, a New Case Report Says, May 27, 2020 -She provides no information on age of those infected or whether or not they had existing serious health problems. Ducharme is big on the ‘social distancing’ theory.

Dr. Knut Wittkowski whose been an epidemiologist for 35 years (Credentials at bottom): “I’m not paid by the government, so I’m entitled to actually do science. There are no indications that this flu is fundamentally different from any other flu. The virus could be eliminated in weeks and herd immunity developed quickly if most people were allowed to lead normal lives.”

“Social distancing was employed to prevent hospitals from overflowing, which did not nearly happen. It was not needed then and it is not needed now. Everything done to date was a useless precaution. The number of infections does not matter …. The number of asymptomatic cases matters. We have a political pandemic, not a medical one.”

“What people are trying to do is flatten the curve. I don’t really know why. But, what happens is if you flatten the curve, you also prolong, to widen it, and it takes more time. I don’t see a good reason for a respiratory disease to stay in the population longer than necessary.”

“With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity,” Wittkowski continued. “About 80 percent of the people need to have had contact with the virus, and the majority of them won’t even have recognized that they were infected, or they had very, very mild symptoms, especially if they are children. So, it’s very important to keep the schools open and kids mingling to spread the virus to get herd immunity as fast as possible, and then the elderly people, who should be separated, and the nursing homes should be closed during that time, can come back and meet their children and grandchildren after about four weeks when the virus has been exterminated.”

“We are experiencing all sorts of counterproductive consequences of not well-thought-through policy.

“Well, we will see maybe a total of fewer cases—that is possible. However, we will see more cases among the elderly, because we have prevented the school children from creating herd immunity. And so, in the end, we will see more death because the school children don’t die, it’s the elderly people who die, we will see more death because of this social distancing.

“If we had herd immunity now, there couldn’t be a second wave in autumn. Herd immunity lasts for a couple of years, typically, and that’s why the last SARS epidemic we had in 2003, it lasted 15 years for enough people to become susceptible again so that a new epidemic could spread of a related virus. Because typically, there is something that requires cross-immunity, so if you were exposed to one of the SARS viruses, you are less likely to fall ill with another SARS virus.”

Dr. John P. A. Ioannidis (Credentials below), Stanford prof: Median infection fatality rate of coronavirus for those under 70 is just 0.04%

“…evidence suggests the median coronavirus infection fatality rate for those under 70 is just 0.04%. The median fatality rate of all cases, he writes, is 0.26%, significantly lower than some earlier estimates that suggested rates as high as over 3%.

“In the paper, Ioannidis acknowledges that “while COVID-19 is a formidable threat,” the apparently low fatality rate compared to earlier estimates “is a welcome piece of evidence.”

“Decision-makers can use measures that will try to avert having the virus infect people and settings who are at high risk of severe outcomes,” he writes. “These measures may be possible to be far more precise and tailored to specific high- risk individuals and settings than blind lockdown of the entire society.” (Emphasis mine.)

Both of those individuals have been viciously attacked by MSM hacks and even some independent “media”. Anyone, regardless of their credentials and experience who questions wearing a mask, the destructive lockdown and social distancing has a target on their back. We’re all conspiracy wackos.

Apparently, it’s a crime for people like me (‘far right extremists”) asking questions and giving real experts like Dr. Wittkowski a chance to give their qualified opinions. Oh, no. One must only listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Reminds me of Johnny Carson doing his impression of Carnac the Magnificent.

I wrote my governor twice before he locked down Texas. I told him what would happen when he re-opens the state with baby steps: A second wave would happen and it has. I also told Abbott in my letter that went out today, this is not a damn tennis match. Close down. Partially re-open. Partially closed down again a few days ago. Once again thousands of Texans are being thrown out of work after being told a few weeks ago they could go to their jobs and try to get back on their feet. Own a business and people aren’t wearing a mask, get fined.

I know, when the outbreak began governors were justifiably worried about available hospital beds thanks to Fauci and all those defective predictive models. But, why weren’t they worried back then about hospital beds?You have to be pretty bad off with the flu to be hospitalized, especially if you have serious health problems.

2009 flu pandemic in the United States – “As of mid-March 2010, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that about 59 million Americans contracted the H1N1 virus, 265,000 were hospitalized as a result, and 12,000 died.”

Flu season deaths top 80,000 last year, CDC says, Sept. 27, 2018 – “An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means it was the deadliest season in more than four decades — since 1976, the date of the first published paper reporting total seasonal flu deaths, said CDC Spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund. 900,000 hospitalized.”

By not locking down the country, the flu for those two seasons (which last from Oct – May) infected 101.9million people. 2018 saw the highest activity in Jan & Feb then tapering off in March as that strain had a lot less hosts. This virus has now dragged on for a little over five months. Lock down and keep the virus in the population – especially mega cities.

Texas has a tad shy 0f 29 million citizens. Cases: 191,790.Hospitalized: 5,102. Deaths: 2,607.

Texas has close to 15,000 hospital beds. “The Northeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported Wednesday that 43% of its hospital beds are in use with 92 ICU beds available, while the East Texas Gulf Coast Regional Advisory Council, which includes nine counties and more than 1.3 million people, is 83% full with only 10 open ICU beds.”

Florida is experiencing the same thing. Population: 21.48 million. Cases: 200,011. Hospitalizations: 15,895. Deaths: 3,731

In 2019, 3,642 people died from car accidents in Texas. In the U.S. deaths nursing homes: 40,614. CDCs web site shows death from only COVID-19 as of July 2, 2020: 112,700. Subtract nursing homes deaths and that leaves 72,060 who have died only from the virus.

So, going back to worrying about not enough hospital beds. Looking at Texas’ population of 29 million. Should corporations come to Texas and build enough hospitals to take care of 29 million people over say, four months while those same facilities sit empty for the next eight months? Or, have the Army Corps of Engineers come in and do what they did to help hard hit cities like NYC?

I’m not an expert in the field of hospitals, but it seems to me it would be near impossible to have enough ICU beds even if you built hospitals for viruses only. Would the State of Texas have to shell out tens of billions of dollars to build virus hospitals in Dallas/Ft. Worth, San Antonio, Houston and Austin to sit idle waiting for a new virus to hit?

Many field hospitals went largely unused, will be shut down – “NEW YORK — Gleaming new tent hospitals sit empty on two suburban New York college campuses, never having treated a single coronavirus patient. Convention centers that were turned into temporary hospitals in other cities went mostly unused. And a Navy hospital ship that offered help in Manhattan is soon to depart.

“When virus infections slowed down or fell short of worst-case predictions, the globe was left dotted with dozens of barely used or unused field hospitals. Some public officials say that’s a good problem to have — despite spending potentially billions of dollars to erect the care centers — because it’s a sign the deadly disease was not nearly as cataclysmic as it might have been.”

Coronavirus: Amid New York’s unused hospital beds and ventilators, critics point to mass waste and mismanagement

What caused such panic? Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx aided by the despicable MSM and political whores. Who unleashed those two incompetent “experts”? VP Mike Pence – NOT Donald Trump. He relied on Pence’s “experience and good judgment”.

Who is incompetent? Try governors and mayors in states that did lock down. They panicked like a herd of cattle during a thunder storm. Governors like to tout about their disaster preparedness teams with your tax dollars but when this virus hit, who was unprepared?

Last week His Lordship, Gov. Abbott, issued another executive order that has been completely distorted by the media and corporations:

“Today Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) issued yet another executive order on the coronavirus outbreak – while the Texas state legislature continues slumbering while collecting paychecks for no work. The mainstream media, predictably, is mis-reporting the executive order as a “statewide face covering requirement for Texans.”

“It is no such thing. However, it is worded in such an obtuse manner that this misinterpretation of the executive order will likely be universal in Texas. Here is the important part of the order from the Ron Paul Institute:

“Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household; provided, however, that this face-covering requirement does not apply to the following…

“That comma after the word “space” is essential. It establishes “outdoor public space” as a clause within the sentence, meaning both indoor AND outdoor are covered by the exception “wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing.” This is critically important, as it means even in stores or other indoor spaces masks are not required as long as it is possible to “social distance.” That would include every grocery store and reasonably-sized commercial establishment.

“In other words, this order was purposely written to be misinterpreted! Perception is 99 percent of reality, particularly among county and local officials who will mis-read this (probably intentionally) as a green light to crack down hard. Abbott is not mandating face masks outdoors or even indoors or even in commercial entities. But his order is worded in such a purposely weasel-like manner that it will be universally accepted and reported as such. It is already being so reported.”

Then to my shock the next day I found out Walmart (aka China Mart) and HEB (the largest grocery store chain in Texas) says no mask, no enter.

A Walmart manager told me via phone July 3rd it’s a state law. That’s a bald-faced lie. Everyone must wear a mask and no exceptions – even medical – says their corporate offices. Someone with asthma or other respiratory issues cannot get the required amount of oxygen wearing one of those worthless masks.

According to Fox4: “Science overwhelmingly shows face coverings are effective.” Really? Show me the science. This is well worth your time looking at: Do Face Masks Actually Filter The Air We Breathe Against Viruses?

Dr. Eli Perencevich, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Iowa’s College of Medicine stated in an interview: “The average healthy person does not need to have a mask, and they shouldn’t be wearing masks. There’s no evidence that wearing masks on healthy people will protect them. They wear them incorrectly, and they can increase the risk of infection because they’re touching their face more often.”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams in a post to Twitter, March 2nd. “Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” he wrote. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

July 2nd, Adams flipped and said, “As we talk about Fourth of July and independence, it’s important to understand that if we all wear these, we will actually have more independence and more freedom because more places will be able to stay open. We’ll have less spread of the disease,” the surgeon general said.”

Freedom? What freedom when Marxists like California Gov. Comrade Gavin Newsom locks down all the beaches, swimming pools and more and then threatens to withhold state funds from counties and municipalities who don’t enforce his dictatorial edicts?

What freedom Adams? Governor warns California officials to enforce health rules – Inspectors looking for health order violations over holiday weekend – snitches on the loose.

What freedom when I can’t go into a grocery store almost six months after the breakout without wearing a mask that’s dangerous to my health?

I called our mayor and went over Abbott’s EO. I don’t have any ‘right’ to shop at China Mart or HEB; they are private corporations that can deny a person from entering. So, my “freedom” for now is to use their curbside service (Which I don’t want to use because I want to select my own food.) Walmart can go to hell. What I can’t get from HEB’s curbside service I’ll order on line taking money out of my local community.

I sent off a letter to Abbott about forcing healthy people like me to wear a mask with a copy to our AG and Lt. Gov which also had a flyer I put together to give around town explaining his EO and how deceptive it is for businesses. I also included excerpts from ‘How Could the CDC Make That Mistake?’, May 21, 2020 (More on that one below.)

I sent a copy of my letter to Abbott, the flyer and two more pages of factual information to the mayor of Midland (40 miles from me) and all four of our county commissioners. They need to understand how the lying media has manipulated Abbott’s EO. I sent the flyer to the manager at my local HEB, the CEO of HEB in San Antonio and manager at Walmart so they would know the truth about Abbott’s EO.

If you remain silent, if you do nothing, nothing gets done. You don’t get heard while our domestic enemies are shouting the roof down.

Yeah, I’m mad about this never-ending nightmare and my heart breaks for my country and all Americans so badly affected and destroyed. People like me don’t want anyone to get the virus or die from it. I’ve read about people all over the country who are still afraid to go out to restaurants and other normal activities. That’s how successful the prostitute media has been in scaring this country to death. They hammer daily on the number of cases and deaths while skipping over recoveries. Anything to try and make Donald Trump look incompetent.

Speaking of incompetent, a recall effort is underway to boot Comrade Gavin Newsom out of the governor’s mansion in California. He’s all but destroyed that state over this opportunity, er, crisis. I brought this up to a family member out there who said, won’t happen. I told her yes, it can.

In 2003, California Governor Gray Davis was recalled; he is a Democrat. I helped collect signatures to get it on the ballot. Only the second time in history; governor of No. Dakota was ousted in 1921. Recall is a powerful weapon against politicians and isn’t used enough by the American people. Anyway, I told my relative it can be done IF enough Californians work to see it through. Millions and millions of Californians have lost their savings, their jobs, businesses and the list goes on.

If you live in California, take the time to help collect signatures. It takes a ground army and if successful sends a very clear message to politicians: We the People can throw you out. Here’s the official web site. There’s a deadline so get involved now.

A lawsuit has been filed here in Texas (RICO): (Dr.) Dessie Andrews Sues Gov Abbott, Mayor Adler and Judge Eckhardt Over COVID Lockdown (She has a typo – 2010 should be 2020, easy human mistake)

“What has consumed our country and the world right now is the disease of fear. What is being promoted to us as a pandemic has no logic and makes no scientific sense. We have been overrun and overtaken by people we don’t know promoting agendas that have no basis in fact or science.

“The truth is, we are being manipulated into engaging, without informed consent, in a huge medical and fiscal experiment.”

The Coronavirus Lockdowns are Over…And These Studies Really Deliver a Death Blow, July 2, 2020 – Do read his column. Embedded in the column:“Guess again. That “spike” yesterday includes more than 600 backdated NYC cases, most from three weeks or more ago. In reality deaths dropped again week over week (about 25%).”

Then, either write a letter or call your governor’s office (except states that didn’t lock down) and politely tell your governor November’s coming.

Lots of hay over how much testing is going on. I’ve covered the testing business in past columns, but try this mess:‘How Could the CDC Make That Mistake?’ May 21, 2020

“The government’s disease-fighting agency is conflating viral and antibody tests, compromising a few crucial metrics that governors depend on to reopen their economies. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, and other states are doing the same.”

This is a long read but I highly recommend taking the time to read it. Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus?

Last but not least. The NY Times, all the news that’s fit to fake, had a temper tantrum over Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech calling it ‘dark and divisive’. Ah, the ‘woke’ NY Times which held quite a different view of racial justice back when:

“On January 22, 1861, the New York Times announced that it opposed the abolition of slavery. Instead, it proposed that slaves should be allowed to legally marry and should be taught to read and to invest their money in savings accounts. Those actions should be taken “to ameliorate, rather than to abolish, the Slavery of the Southern States” and would thus permit slavery to become “a very tolerable system”. Tsk, tsk. Time to begin self-flagellation.

For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

Credentials:

Knut Wittkowski, Ph.D., received his PhD in computer science from the University of Stuttgart and his ScD (Habilitation) in Medical Biometry from the Eberhard-Karls-University Tuüingen, both Germany. He worked for 15 years with Klaus Dietz, a leading epidemiologist who coined the term “reproduction number”, on the Epidemiology of HIV before heading for 20 years the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design at The Rockefeller University, New York. Dr. Wittkowski is currently the CEO of ASDERA LLC, a company discovering novel treatments for complex diseases from data of genome-wide association studies.

John P. A. Ioannidis is a Professor of Medicine, of Health Research and Policy and of Biomedical Data Science, at Stanford University of Medicine and a Professor, by courtesy, of Statistics at Stanford University School of Humanities and Sciences.

Dr. Perencevich is an infectious disease physician and epidemiologist with over 15 years experience studying the epidemiology and outcomes of hospital-acquired infections using mathematical models, large administrative databases and multicenter clinical trials. He has significant experience studying the comparative effectiveness of infectious disease treatment and prevention strategies and has received continuous funding through VA HSR&D since 2002.”

Dr. Jerome Adams graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore. He received his BA in Biochemistry and a BA in Biopsychology. He attended Medical school at Indiana University of medicine, received a Master of Public Health degree from UC Berkeley and is board certified in anesthesiology.