By Roger Anghis

There are some very suspicious actions being done by government agencies and the media for such a long time that I have come to the point where I very rarely believe anything they say especially when it comes to the almighty vaxx. There are people that are in excellent health that get the ‘vaccine’ because they are forced to choose between feeding their families and protecting their health or their job. The side effects of this fake vaccine have been deadly for over 200,000 people[1] which is surprising because after 50 people die from a vaccine, they stop using the vaccine. This ‘vaccine’ has killed more people than ALL deaths from all vaccines in our history combined. We’re not talking about a modest increase in death reports, something we might chat about in concerned voices over Chai tea and bagels at a company mixer. We’re talking about a huge and unprecedented increase—so massive that in the last 4 months alone, VAERS has received over 40% of all death reports it has ever received in its entire 30+year history. So massive it’s literally “off the chart.” The first chart in the pair below shows VAERS death reports from 2014 thru 2020. If you tried to add the 2021 data to it, it would be way, way off the chart. The second chart shows how much detail was lost when the 2021 data was squeezed in.[2] But that number is only what they are willing to report. There was an article on the net a week ago that stated the CDC won’t count deaths of vaccinated as ‘vaccine deaths’ if they died after 14 days but that article has disappeared. Surprise, surprise.

If the ‘vaccine’ is supposed to protect us then why do we have more deaths from the ‘vaccine’ than from the actual disease? In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus.

The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.

The Gateway Pundit noted VAERS reported 2,043 vaccine deaths in the week prior to July 7 compared to 1,505 COVID-19 deaths.[3]

We are seeing healthcare workers fired because they refuse to get the ‘vaccine’ and that has to get your attention. If the ‘vaccine’ was effective and worked, why wouldn’t they get the ‘vaccine’. The statistics I stated earlier are the reason. The ‘vaccine’ is more of a threat than the virus itself. Jennifer Bridges loved her job as a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, where she worked for eight years, but she chose to get fired rather than inoculated against COVID-19, believing that the vaccine was more of a threat than the deadly virus.

Bridges was among about 150 employees who were fired or resigned rather than comply with the requirement at Methodist, which was the country’s first large health system to mandate vaccinations. About 25,000 other employees at the hospital system complied.

“I have never felt so strong about anything,” said Bridges, 39, who lives in Houston. She was terminated from her $70,000 per year post on June 21, the deadline for employees to get a jab. “I did not feel there was proper research in this shot. It had been developed very quickly.”[4] When the healthcare workers won’t take the jab I’m sure not going to. By the way, have you noticed that there are no commercials for ‘vaccine’? The reason for that is in America you have to list the side effects. Death isn’t one of the best-selling points for a product. Add to that the fact that the CDC Director has even stated that the ‘vaccine’ will not prevent you from getting COVID even though that is supposed to be the purpose of a vaccine. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the COVID vaccine cannot prevent transmission during an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer:

“So if you’re going home to someone who is not vaccinated…I would suggest you wear a mask in public indoor settings.”

This is a bombshell because it raises the question of why there are vaccine mandates if the vaccine can’t prevent transmission. Why is the COVID vaccine being mandated for jobs or school?[5]

There are other sources for the results of this ‘vaccine’ that the media refuses to report on that prove that the ‘cure’ is worse than the disease. When this information comes out Big Tech bans it, takes it down, restricts access to it because it ‘violates community standards’. What it really does is exposes people to the truth. As the data continues to come in regarding the experimental COVID-19 shots, it is abundantly clear now that pretty much EVERYTHING the FDA and the CDC have told the public about these shots is a LIE!

Dr. Gérard Delépine from France, whom we have featured often here at Health Impact News over the years, has just published a study based on public data from the countries with the highest vaccination rates that clearly shows that the COVID-19 shots are hospitalizing people and killing people at higher rates than countries who have adopted early treatment protocols without the use of vaccines.

This is the biggest scam and cover-up in the history of the human race. The voices of the millions who have suffered injuries and deaths of loved ones are being censored in the corporate media and in Big Tech social media sites.

Google this week purged many YouTube channels that contained much of this information that goes contrary to the corporate media, where channels that have been published for years just vanished overnight, including The National Vaccine Information Center, Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Ron Paul, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and many others.

The video of a well-known Trinidad Pastor, Marva Paschier, has gone viral this week as she mourns the death of her son just hours after he took the shot. She is crying and you can hear someone in the background also mourning and wailing.

Facebook took down her video, but locally doctors and health officials are allegedly looking into the boy’s death.[6]

With all the information that I have presented in this series, it is impossible to believe that what the government is doing is in ‘the best interest of the people’. It is for one thing only and that is to gain as much control over the American people as they can. You’ll notice that only the blue states and the states run by RINOs still demand masks, vaccine passports and are willing to go to lockdowns again. The red stats have the lowest number of covid cases and the better economies. I read the other day “Some say “If you just wear a mask, the state could open up sooner”. I say “If you just voted Republican, it wouldn’t be closed”.

This exercise in socialism/communism is for attaining absolute control of us. They demand we get the ‘vaccine’, stay away from large gatherings, and don’t gather at church or sing if we do. Democrat candidate for Governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe has stated that parents have no right to determine what their children are taught in public schools. Democrats want indoctrination, not education.

It is time to stand up and demand ENOUGH! This is our country, our freedoms, and they are supposed to represent us not lord over us like they are trying to do. The balls in our court. We must decide which direction we will take America. Freedom or communism.

