By Frosty Wooldridge

My friend, writer Les Blenkhorn said, “Stay well there. This contagion is going to fundamentally change the world forever.”

In a matter of five days, Covid 19 affected everyone in my small town of Golden, Colorado. The movie theaters closed. Restaurants closed. My gym closed. The pool closed. Plays cancelled. Sporting events cancelled. My church placed worship services online last Sunday. No one shakes hands anymore. Friends stand 10 feet apart when talking. We shop at the grocery store near closing to avoid people. Anyone could be carrying the virus. My wife Sandi cancelled a conference in Phoenix. She cancelled a visit to her friend with cancer in Sedona, Arizona. She cancelled the rental car. She cancelled the airline tickets. She cancelled her Air B and B reservations.

My cousin Elaine faced quarantine on a cruise ship in Thailand. She finally returned home after a month of incredible ordeals and stress. One of my sons, who travels extensively, remains home working through his computer. The other son, a pharmacy tech, must wear a “moon suit” to disperse medications in a Denver hospital.

Times Square in New York City resembles a vacant lot filling with trash. Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue stores locked their doors. Target and Kohl’s look to close, too.

For the first time in 40 years, Congress and this president closed the border with Mexico to stop further injection of diseases from border jumpers. Other than necessary goods, we closed our border with Canada.

The major stock market indicators keep dropping like a brick in water, while, airlines and cruise ship companies face massive cancellations.

Everyone may become infected with the slightest contact to this virus residing in the body of another person.

This Corona Virus originated in China, at least, that’s the news mandate. These days, none of us can really be sure about anything the main stream press spouts. As an extensive traveler in Asia, and seeing firsthand their lack of sanitation, germ-filled food preparation and drinking water—I am astounded that all of India, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh haven’t died of horrific diseases such as cholera, leprosy, HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases. It’s filthy in those regions.

In India, 77 percent of its citizens lack the use of a toilet. With 1.25 billion people, and headed toward adding another 300 million within 30 years, it’s a wonder pandemics haven’t hit weekly. China, with 1.4 billion expects to add another 100 million by 2050. How they hope to survive those numbers beats the heck out of me. And Bangladesh at 161 million people living in abject misery, expects to reach 201 million within three decades. Illiterate humans only know how to do one thing well: procreate.

What am I getting at? It’s simple: there are too many humans multiplying across the planet in unsustainable numbers. At 7.6 billion, we humans remain on course to add another 2.5 billion by 2050, to reach 10.1 billion. What do you bet we don’t make it? What are the odds that humans face a terribly bleak future?

Additionally, if you watch the video reports on places like Los Angeles with 62,000 homeless people living in tarp tents, tossing filthy trash everywhere, and defecating-urinating in the streets—you can’t imagine how it is in India, but let me say, it’s sickening beyond imagination. In LA, it’s only 62,000, but in India, it’s 1.25 billion.

If humans fail to invent and install sanitation systems worldwide and garbage collection, you can bet that Mother Nature will do the job for us. If humans fail to stabilize their numbers before mid-century, you can bet that Mother Nature will stabilize our numbers for us.

If you think Canada and the USA face endless refugees out of the overpopulated third world in 2020, can you imagine what the human-flood will be in 2030, 2040, and 2050? Can you imagine the diseases being transported within their bodies?

This year, 2020, our U.S. Congress will dump another 1,000,000 (million) legal third world immigrants onto our shores. We need Congress to rescind the 1965 Immigration Reform Act. Bring all immigration down to zero. We need to stop the chain migration with bill HR 891 and stop the Visa Lottery at 50,000 annually by voting in HR 479. In 2019, 372,000 border-crasher women, without being vetted, birthed their anchor babies on US soil. If we don’t change our laws, they will keep coming.

What kind of diseases will they bring to us and our children?

