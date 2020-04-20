Devvy Kidd

We all saw what happened in mid-February when Americans panicked and cleaned out stores across the country. It was inevitable as I mentioned in my last column food processing employees (and truckers) would come down with the virus and they have now in large numbers ata few locations. Last week Tyson closed a plant and began re-routing livestock.

Smithfield is the mega processor of dry sausage, bacon, ham and other pork products. They have closed several plants.

“The closure of our Martin City plant is part of the domino effect underway in our industry,’ said Smithfield president and CEO Kenneth M. Sullivan in an interview. “This is why our government has named food and agriculture critical infrastructure sectors and called on us to maintain operations and normal work schedules. For the security of our nation, I cannot understate how critical it is for our industry to continue to operate unabated.”

Those big processing plants use rigorous protocols in an effort to protect their workers which includes PPE (personal protective equipment), thermal scanning and at least in Smithfield’s case, their company policy has been if any employee feels sick to please stay home on paid sick leave.

Massie Was Right: Delaware Chicken Plant Forcing Growers to ‘Depopulate’ Up to 2 Million Birds

It’s horrible what’s going on. The same thing is happening to veggie suppliers. The food is there but staffing is not – at least for now. All that wasted food and the devastation for our dairy and vegetable farmers and ranchers cannot be over stated.

USDA to try ‘out of the box’ solution to get food from farmers to food banks, April 17, 2020

“The Trump administration will spend $19 billion on a relief program for farmers struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic, including a new approach to send billions of dollars of agricultural products to food banks and other organizations around the country.

“…The program will include direct payments to farmers as well as mass purchases of dairy, meat and agricultural produce, to get that food to the people in need,” President Donald Trump said at Friday night’s briefing.

“Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said $16 billion of the program would be in direct payments to farmers who have experienced losses during the pandemic and will spend $3 billion to buy agricultural products. The program will begin by purchasing $100 million a month each in fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and meat products.”

Now is NOT the time to start panic buying and hoarding.

Can you get by without a pork chop or a steak for a couple of weeks?

We the People in our blessed nation are spoiled compared to so many countries. We just expect products to line the shelves and then get mad when there’s none. But I ask you to please have some compassion for our dairy and vegetable farmers and ranchers because they are also big losers here. None of us asked for this horror to hammer our country.

We’ve all been seeing the constant updating of alleged cases and deaths here in the U.S. Those paying attention have been informed that individuals with underlying health issues appear to account for the most deaths. One of the groups is obesity. A touchy subject because fat and obese people resent anyone trying to help them understand how important it is to control your weight.

The Hollywood crowd has been screeching for years to stop ‘fat shaming’ and ‘accept us for who we are” or “be comfortable in your skin – feel empowered!”

In doing my research, I see flattering comments attached to photos like this one of some pop ‘star’ named Lizzo.

Where is her family and doctor to warn this very young woman she is at high risk for stroke, heart attack and Type 2 diabetes? Or Americans I see everyday in my city and in my travels from coast to coast who are terribly over weight?

Back in 2003 I wrote a column titled The High Price of America’s Gluttony and in 2007, Sloth, Gluttony & the Coming Medical Financial Tsunami. The avalanche of hateful email was sad. I don’t run around calling people fat or obese but the fact is the problem has only worsened since I wrote those columns.

I once read an interview with a media news reporter who lost 70 pounds. She said she really didn’t think she was fat because “so many around me looked the same.” I never forgot it. But she was right. What got her attention? Well, one day after getting out of the shower she actually took a few minutes to stand in front of her full length mirror and then cried.

A whopping 40% of our population are medically fat or obese. And people wonder why our health care industry is so overloaded? As I explained in my columns above as have probably thousands of other writers and doctors, being more than 15 pounds overweight causes all kinds of health issues. That bad fat around your belly is very dangerous and leads to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol and breathing problems.

The very health issues top of the list for this virus for at risk of death.

I can’t eat whatever I want. I don’t have the activity level I used to have which is why I’m very careful about what I eat and drink. I bring this up not to be mean or nasty but because I care. I want everyone to be as healthy as possible but first Americans have to get out of denial about their weight issue. I know it isn’t easy. Sadly, millions of Americans will just continue on and too many will die during this virus outbreak because of bad eating choices.

The easiest way to control your weight is to never become overweight. Not super skinny or unhealthy but once the scale starts showing a pound here, five there, it’s time to shut off the bad eating so you don’t have to deal with serious medical problems down the road.

What we should all be doing now is working on eating choices that build up your immunity. I can’t say it enough: Build up your natural immunity so if you do get the virus or the flu your natural immune system can fight it off.

I’m not a doctor. I can’t tell you what to take only what I use. It’s difficult to choose from all the supplements out there but I’ve used Allicin-C for years which is a proven anti-viral, anti-bacterial supplement. The last time I had the flu was Dec. 1993, 27 years ago. No flu shot ever. Dr. Mercola has a web site which contains tons of health information; current and archives.

It does take time to research this but if you’re working, do it on the weekend. That time you sacrifice could mean the difference between life and death at some point in your life. I believe it’s in your best interest to use some of the time researching this for yourself and your family.

Last but not least. I’ve been reading Jon Rappaport’s work for many years. He’s an intense and thorough researcher:

Jon Rappoport runs No More Fake News. The author of an explosive collection, The Matrix Revealed, Jon was a candidate for a US Congressional seat in the 29th District of California. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

Before I get to Jon’s bombshell piece, as of 4.19.2020, the number of alleged coronavirus cases in the U.S. is 735,366. Alleged deaths from the virus 39,095.

I have used the word alleged because after reading Jon’s latest research and watching the video below (at the bottom Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics), we’re being played. I’m very angry. As I wrote in a recent column, ‘herd immunity’ is the only way to stop a virus like this dead in its tracks in a few weeks, not endless months. Yes, more people might get the virus but if everyone is depending on test kits, read Jon’s article.

Recall the CDCs latest figures for this year’s flu ‘season’:

24,000 dead from flu so far this season, CDC says, March 29, 2020 – “The CDC estimates that as of March 21, there have been at least 39 million flu illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths from flu in the United States.

39 million cases of the flu. 24,000 deaths. Trump did not shut down the country. Locked-Down New York State Now Has 17K Coronavirus Deaths or 10 Times the Number of Deaths as Sweden – And They Left Their Economy Open–NYC’s communist mayor de Blasio says no re-opening the state until July or August.

From Dr. Annie Bukacek a physician of over 30 years, “Translation? The CDC counts both true COVID-19 cases and speculative guesses of COVID-19 the same. They call it death by COVID-19. They automatically overestimate the real death numbers, by their own admission.”

President Trump put this COVID-19 task force in the hands of Mike Pence. Who did Pence bring in for his team? Fauci and Birx. We’ve seen the destruction from them and all the thoroughly discredited models used to shut down the country. If Fauci had his way, America would stay locked down for a year.

Bill Gates who is obsessed with vaccines, says we should wait until a new vaccine is unleashed on Americans. At the very least American’s should continue to be held hostage until everyone is tested. Pence says states have enough COVID-19 tests to start phase 1 of White House recovery plan

Keep your test. Keep your models. Keep your vaccine because I will NOT get one.

New data suggest the coronavirus isn’t as deadly as we thought – oh, now they’re telling us?

Gov. Cuomo was screaming not so long ago they didn’t have enough ventilators. Now, he’s sending them to other states. Is this proof ‘life-saving’ ventilators are actually deathtraps? Their success rate is appalling and medics are increasingly worried they may do more harm than good, disturbing report reveals

This is New York ER casualty doctor Cameron Kyle-Sidell’s short You Tube video if you haven’t seen it take the time ; about six minutes.

22.3 MILLON Americans are now out of work in less than 30 days. 2.9 MILLION homeowners can’t make their mortgage payments. Businesses – particularly small business which are the backbone of our economy – are being ruined. Too many will never re-open.

Americans faced with financial ruin are falling apart emotionally.Men are committing suicide killing their wife and children at the same time. This partial re-opening in some states is just going to drag it out longer, the same as locked down the states.

Americans are protesting their rights being trashed. I say God bless them. One protester said his family business is three generations old and he’d rather die than see it go under but they’re close. Another man said he’d rather die than endure this another day. Most said be responsible but open the country back up for business.

A protestor in Ohio said the people should decide what businesses are essential. She also brought up a very valid point, “We can’t work,” she said. “We can’t feed our family.” She added government employees make decisions for the people in the state that don’t apply to them.“It’s not fair that they’re getting checks and we’re not,” the woman said.”

Anchorage Alaska is not NYC or LA and neither is most of the country.

SD Gov. Noem Drops a Truth Bomb on Critics Demanding She Issue a Stay-at-Home Order

“We have one issue at a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but outside of that, two-thirds of our state has no cases or one case in an entire county,” Noem explained to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “We’re doing really well as a state and addressing the one hot spot that we do have and aggressively testing in that area.”

“According to the governor, it is important to look at the number of infections and hospital rates when making lock down decisions. Because South Dakota has had such few cases, businesses have been able to stay open and people can continue to work, something many states are now grappling with.

“The Democrat Media Complex continually hammers Noem for not issuing a stay-at-home order, but she pointed out one thing these media folks conveniently leave out: even if she made people shelter in place, that would not have stopped the outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant.”

Maine lawmaker organizes protest of governor’s coronavirus stay-at-home order

Jon’s article should be read by every American, every mayor, governor and Trump. I truly was sickened when I read it. Then it’s time the American people by the millions demand the country is re-opened before all hell breaks loose.

Keep protecting the most vulnerable elderly in nursing homes and taking care of high-risk family members at home. Common sense wins in the end.

“Most of Those Infected Won’t Even Know It” – Israeli Virologist Tells World Leaders to Calm Unnecessary Panic over ‘Exaggerated’ Coronavirus

“Prof. Jihad Bishara, the director of the Infectious Disease Unit at Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital, said that some of the steps being taken in Israel and abroad were very important, but the virus is not airborne, most people who are infected will recover without even knowing they were sick, the at-risk groups are now known, and the global panic is unnecessary and exaggerated.

“I’ve been in this business for 30 years,” Bishara said in a Channel 12 interview. “I’ve been through MERS, SARS, Ebola, the first Gulf war and the second, and I don’t recall anything like this. There’s unnecessary, exaggerated panic. We have to calm people down.

“People are thinking that there’s a kind of virus, it’s in the air, it’s going to attack every one of us, and whoever is attacked is going to die,” he said. “That’s not the way it is at all. It’s not in the air. Not everyone [who is infected] dies; most of them will get better and won’t even know they were sick, or will have a bit of mucus.”

Another must read: Israeli Professor Shows Virus Follows Fixed Pattern, April 15, 2020

“Is the coronavirus expansion exponential? The answer by the numbers is simple: no. Expansion begins exponentially but fades quickly after about eight weeks,” Professor Yitzhak Ben Israel concluded…Professor Yitzhak Ben Israel concludes in his analysis summary paper that the data from the past 50 days indicates that the closure policies of the quarantine countries can be replaced by more moderate social distancing policies. The numbers simply do not support quarantine or economic closure.”

I’ve printed Jon’s piece and will be mailing it today to my governor and Republican Speaker of the House in our state legislature (Texas). I believe it’s well worth my time and the postage.

Jon’s article – Corona: Creating the Illusion of a Pandemic Through Diagnostic Tests

“Nailed them, with their own words. In this article, I’ll present quotes from official sources about their own diagnostic test for the coronavirus. I’m talking about fatal flaws in the test.

“Because case numbers are based on those tests (or no tests at all), the whole “pandemic effect” has been created out of fake science.”

Once you read Jon’s piece one has to ask the questions: Do we really even know how many cases there are or have been that actually are COVID-19?

This is a 3:25 second video. A montage that should send chills up the spine of ALL Americans. At the end is a police officer telling a pastor his rights are suspended because the government says so. This should be playing in Times Square but there’s no one there.

One last video I highly recommend watching. Hour and seven minutes. 135,206 people have watched it and so should you. Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

