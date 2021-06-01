By Kelleigh Nelson

Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death. —Former Pfizer VP, Dr. Michael Yeadon

The only safe vaccine is a vaccine that is never used. —Dr. James A. Shannon, National Institutes of Health

The Nuremberg trial of the German war criminals was tacitly based on the recognition of the principle: criminal actions cannot be excused if committed on government orders; conscience supersedes the authority of the law of the state. —Albert Einstein

There is no justification for taking away individuals’ freedom in the guise of public safety. —Thomas Jefferson

I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery. —Thomas Jefferson

I am convinced that our government and its many stakeholders are determined to fulfill the directives of United Nations Agenda 21 in depopulating the world, and remaking America into a communist state. Far too many Americans have not just drunk the Kool-Aid, they’ve chugged it to the point of Covid becoming a cult in all its evil glory, with masks, lockdowns, quarantines and inoculations. The emergency use Covid “vaccine” is not a vaccine at all, but an experimental unauthorized genetic agent.

The Plandemic is connected to early American eugenics, to the Nazi Holocaust against God’s people, to the despotic evil horrors of communism via Stalin, Lenin, Mao, Pol Pot, Ceaușescu, Ho Chi Minh, Castro, Xi Jinping, and dozens of others influenced by Marx and Engels. Marx and Engels were born in the early 1800s, 1818 and 1820. Marx died in 1883 and Engels in 1895. They lived to witness the immigration of European communists to the western world and to observe the cataclysmic cancer of their evil godless doctrine permeate governments and academia within the free world.

As I’ve mentioned in several previous articles, historically, vaccines have not actually helped our people. Yet, our government and their stakeholders have no problem using American citizens as guinea pigs.

In fact, in 1912, British sanitation engineer, J.T. Biggs, fought for proper sanitation rather than vaccination. He stated, “The fact that with less vaccination the town enjoyed better health, and the coincident decline of vaccination and small-pox, had great effect on the minds of the people of Leicester. Not small-pox alone, but the infantile death-rate, the whole of the zymotic (infectious) diseases, and the general death-rate, all declined in a very marked degree, as vaccination was discarded.” Link

Deaths and Injuries

Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen J&J are authorized for emergency use only. None are fully approved/licensed by the FDA. AstraZeneca has not received emergency use authorization in the US because of problems with blood clots in 18 to 24 nations. Unlike the mRNA shots, Oxford/AstraZeneca uses double-stranded DNA for the spike protein.

The Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) latest report from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) states that 4,647 people, adults and children, have been recorded as dying after receiving one of the experimental Covid injections, and 227,805 have been injured. These figures are from December 20, 2020 to May 17, 2021. Link The number of deaths and adverse effects prove these inoculations should have been terminated after 25-50 deaths.

Through April 30, 10,262 so-called breakthrough Covid infections were reported from 46 U.S. states and territories to the CDC in Americans who were vaccinated; 160 of them died of Covid after taking the vaccine. Imagine what it is now with May completed.

The European Medicines Agency, EudraVigilance, is a database reporting suspected adverse drug reaction reports. Of the four top Covid inoculations, 12,184 Europeans have died, and there have been 1,196,190 adverse effects as of May 22, 2021. During an interview, Dr. Peter McCullough told journalist Alex Newman, “These figures would have merited an investigation by federal health authorities.

Covid “Vaccine” Shedding

Senior editor of the New American Magazine, journalist Alex Newman, has interviewed Dr. Lee Merritt several times. She is a member of America’s Frontline Doctors and was the past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. Her recent interview with Alex Newman was spell binding. Is the Covid vaccine shedding hurting the unvaxed? It would seem so.

Rumble video: https://rumble.com/vh8swd-lee-merrit-interview.html

The unusual side effects of these inoculations are not being exposed and Big Pharma now wants to inoculate youngsters aged 12 to 18 who are not at serious risk from Covid.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Dr. Meryl Nass, on behalf of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), filed a Citizen Petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asking the agency to immediately revoke the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for COVID vaccines and to refrain from licensing them. Link

Why is there no isolate of the virus; why can’t the CDC give an isolate? This is a huge controversy. A lab worker from California said they tested all these samples coming from people either infected with Covid or dying of it and he said they couldn’t find anything other than influenza A and B. Dr. Merritt comments that “perhaps there never was a viral outbreak, that it was a bioweapon release of a spike protein subunit of the spike protein that could be passed on tactilely and spread in an area, maybe aerosolized; think Wuhan, Lombardi and New York City.”

“We saw a standard flu season curve; everything was going down until they started the inoculation program. With the injection, they’re literally giving you the material to build the spike protein in your body in all cells. It goes throughout your body and produces the actual pathogen in your system. And then, it apparently can potentially shed.”

Dr. Merritt said she checked VAERS and there were 160 cases of this rare disorder thrombocytopenia, a condition in which you have a low blood platelet count. Platelets (thrombocytes) are colorless blood cells that help blood clot. Platelets stop bleeding by clumping and forming plugs in blood vessel injuries. However, she explained that this is killing Covid “vaxed” people in spite of aggressive medical treatment, which generally doesn’t happen. A mother took her second vaccine and was breastfeeding her one-month-old baby, and the baby died of thrombocytopenia. Dr. Merritt said, “That alone should have caused a stoppage in this.”

She explained how they vaccinated a number mice in Australia to contain the small mammal population. Through touch, secretions and breast milk, a secondary pass was made to the unvaccinated mice until it wore out down the line. Dr. Merritt says she personally believes this Covid injection is programmed to do this. Dr. Michael Yeadon, former chief science officer of Pfizer said, “Just look out your window and ask yourself why your government is lying to you about even simple things.” He said the answer is, “They’re trying to kill you and your children.”

Dr. Merritt talked about the “long sad history of trying to get vaccines to depopulate certain populations.” Unvaccinated women seem especially targeted with bleeding, including female children through post-menopausal women while in contact with Covid “vaccinated” persons. Dr. Merritt says that vaccine makers are looking at women’s ovaries to see what happens…she believes they know a lot more than they’re telling us.

Alex Newman commented that the New American Magazine reported on the sterilization of millions of Kenyan women via a tetanus vaccine. Less than a year after the United Nations unveiled a sweeping population-control plot aimed at reducing the number of people in Kenya, a supposed UN “vaccine program” was under fire by doctors and Catholic bishops for deliberately sterilizing millions of women. Incredibly, it is not the first time that international vaccine campaigns by the UN targeting Third World populations have been exposed as covert sterilization and eugenics programs. Some critics have even referred to the latest plot as race-based genocide.

The tetanus vaccines were administered in Kenya by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Nuremberg Codes

The Nuremberg Codes are supposed to protect us from enduring the kind of cruelty and exploitation prisoners suffered at concentration camps, but like so many other laws, the Codes are being ignored by those who wish to attain the ultimate in control.

The question remains, “Are the biopharmaceutical companies conducting ethical clinical trials with their Covid injections?” The codes state that any scientist in charge must be willing to terminate the experiment when injury, disability or death is likely to occur. But that is not happening with the Covid injections; nothing has been terminated despite massive reports of deaths, adverse effects and requests.

The Nuremberg trials marked the first prosecutions for crimes against humanity with simultaneous translation available to people from several countries during the trials. Four judges were chosen with alternates from the United States, Great Britain, France and the Soviet Union. The Trials served as a precedent for the subsequent prosecution of war crimes and led to the establishment of the United Nations Genocide Convention and Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 as well as the Geneva Convention on the Laws and Customs of War in 1949. Link The United Nations has never been on the side of freedom and liberty…their goals are anathema to the U.S. Constitution and to worldwide human freedom and peace.

Enemies of freedom have never followed the rules for war…

From 1945 to 1946, Nazi Germany leaders stood trial for crimes against peace, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and conspiracy to commit any of the foregoing crimes. Japanese war crime trials were started on May 3rd, 1946 and ended on November 4, 1948, with 25 of 28 Japanese defendants being found guilty. Japanese…yes, think of Iwo Jima and the Bataan March. The Japanese were accused of conducting a series of human rights abuses against civilians and prisoners of war throughout East Asia and the western Pacific region. These events reached their height during the Second Sino-Japanese War of 1937–45 and the Asian and Pacific campaigns of World War II (1941–45).

A large team of more than 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts, led by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, has initiated legal proceedings against the CDC, WHO and the Davos Group for crimes against humanity.

United Nations

Foisted on Americans after WWII by the Deep State was the idea for the United Nations. The United States enlisted as a founding member of the UN when the U.S. Senate approved the UN Charter on July 28, 1945. After only six days of formal deliberation, the Senate voted 89 to 2 in favor of joining the world body. The two patriots who voted against ratifying the Charter and UN membership were Senators Henrik Shipstead (R-Minn.) and William Langer (R-N.D.). Democrat President Harry Truman signed the United Nations Charter and the United States became the first nation to complete the ratification process and join the new international organization.

President Emeritus of the John Birch Society, Jack McManus stated what happened back then.

In 1945, there were several senators who saw possible danger in getting into the UN. But most used the excuse, “Let’s give it a try and we’ll pull out later if it isn’t a good place for the U.S. to be.” One was Ohio’s Robert Taft. It took him only a couple of years to announce, “The UN is a trap. Let’s go it alone.” He then led the opposition to starting NATO in 1949 but lost that vote in the Senate when there were only 13 Nay votes. The argument used in 1945 to approve membership in the UN went like this, “We had WWI and WWII and we don’t want a WWIII. So, let’s give this new idea called the UN a try.”

Never a senator, J. Reuben Clark was a veteran State Department functionary. His very strong condemnation of the proposed UN in 1945 was terrific. He obviously had read the Charter – a fairly short document about the size of the U.S. Constitution. Clark is highly regarded by patriotic Mormons – he’s was LDS himself (now deceased).

As John McManus rightly states, “We must withdraw.”

The UN was plotted and planned long before 1945. One need only purchase a copy of the 1933 book or movie with Walter Huston entitled, Gabriel Over the White House.

The U.S. Constitution creates a government with strictly limited and defined powers, whereas the UN Charter establishes the framework for expansive global governance towards one world government.

The Rockefellers and the United Nations were joined together at the hip. The Covid Plandemic was predicted over a decade ago by the Rockefeller Foundation. Their intention was clear: to use the opportunity of the scenario or crisis to shape a “better future” or transform the world into their likeness – a New World Order global totalitarian dictatorship. The Lock Step scenario is described as “a world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback” and is based on a pandemic of a virus (an influenza strain) which infects nearly 20% of the world population and kills 8 million people in 7 months.

Trygve Lie, Secretary-General of the United Nations, received from John D. Rockefeller III, on behalf of his father, John D. Rockefeller, Jr., a check for $8,500,000 for the purchase of the 6-block Manhattan East River site where the United Nations built its permanent Headquarters. Passing through the gates of the building means entering international territory. This 18-acre site does not belong to just one country, but to all 193 Member States that have joined the Organization. And it is on American soil. How many have wished the building would fall into the Hudson River!

Their UN Agenda 21 fits perfectly into depopulation via the Covid inoculations.

Reality

I believe Covid was planned and executed for several reasons, and the mRNA inoculations are a form of depopulation. Some will die from the experimental injections, but far more may die in time when new viruses are released, and renowned virologists, have stated that via the injections, the Covid variants are becoming more virulent.

Whether or not it’s true, the fact remains that in Covid “vaccine” animal studies, when a new virus was introduced after mRNA injections, the animals all died of sepsis or heart failure. When, not if, a new bioweapon viral infection hits our shores to depopulate us, (UN Agenda 21), those who have been injected with the mRNA inoculations will probably react like the animals.

However, the government and media story will be that it had nothing to do with their emergency use “Covid vaccines,” and that everyone must have another “vaccine” because the new virus is even more deadly than Covid. Plan completed and more will die.

Conclusion

Not only is the State of New York working with IBM working with NY Governor Cuomo for Covid passports, now the Fascist State of Oregon has become the first state to mandate vaccination in order to be able to take your face mask off when entering businesses, churches, government buildings, etc. This is the resurrection of Jim Crow laws but based on a vaccine instead of skin color.

In North Carolina, adolescents who are 12 and up can provide their own consent if deemed able to understand and make decisions about their health. A representative of the state’s heavyweight health group UNC Health stated, “COVID vaccination is one of those medical treatments that North Carolina says that a child is able to consent for on their own.”

Three other states — Alabama, Oregon and Tennessee — are permitting adolescents 14 or 15 years of age and older to do the same, and Iowa is leaving consent requirements to the discretion of “each individual healthcare provider/health system.

Americans have become soft…life has been good since WWII. The majority of our citizenry didn’t notice the slithering snakes of communism over the last 180 years. There were no long lines, no shortages, but then came fear, sold to us by the enemies of freedom. The public complied, they locked down, wore their masks, quarantined, lost their businesses, saw communists destroy cities and businesses, with nary a complaint. Suicide, drugs, alcohol and domestic abuse rose exponentially. The cost of the shutdown was worse than the government lies about Covid-19.

The lie of Covid and fear of dying had overtaken the country. Americans line up for the inoculation out of fear, never understanding that 99.75% of Americans recover from the virus.

The South saw it, they fought to keep the right of secession, but the juggernaut of a large centralized government prevailed and destroyed the core of the Republic and her Constitution.

Now it is destroying her people.

© 2021 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net