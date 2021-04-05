By: Devvy

This is my latest snail mail letter to the committees below. We need tens of thousands of Americans in all 50 states to do the same. Just tailor the letter to the appropriate committee in your state legislature. Copy & paste into your word processor; add or shorten if you feel appropriate. If you can, attach a signature page: “We the undersigned respectfully request your committees begin investigations”. If a committee member gets a letter with 75 or 300 signatures it makes a huge difference.

When your state reps and senators on those committees get thousands of snail mail letters, they will feel the heat. Emails will get you a canned response. This country was brought to its knees literally in a matter of a few weeks. My God, the lives of tens of millions of Americans were destroyed and still being herded like cattle.

The fear factor is still strong out there because of the biased media and the obscene censorship by Google, Facebook, Twitter and others. I don’t know about you but I’m sick of hearing about COVID, alleged mutations (which is scientifically the wrong word) and how we must all remain on our knees.

If we do nothing, nothing will get done and the evil doers will win. They will continue beating scared Americans into the ground. The push for so-called “vaccine passports” reeks of Nazi Germany. Florida Governor DeSantis signed a bill into law on April 2, 2021: There will be no “vaccine passports” in his state either government or private sector.

April 2, 2021

Rep. Stephanie Klick Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst

House Committee on Public Health Senate Committee on Health & Human Services

P.O. Box 2910 P.O. Box 12068, Capitol Station

Austin, TX 78768 Austin, TX 78711

Cf: Rep. Jacey Jetton, Sen. Charles Perry, Rep. Tom Oliverson and Sen. Dawn Buckingham

Dear Chairwoman Klick and Chairwoman Kolkhorst:

COVID Vaccines: Dead Must Be Autopsied

VAERS admits on their web site they are weeks behind in reporting data . Their 4.2.2021 posting shows 2,249 deaths. An increase of 199 in seven days. The number of adverse “events” has now grown to a whopping 50,861! During the same time serious injuries reached 7,726, an increase of 631. 28% of deaths within 48 hours of getting the shot, 19% within 24 hours. 43% of deaths were victims who got sick within 48 hours of the jab.

The CDC put out these numbers: 6000% Increase in Reported Vaccine Deaths 1st Quarter 2021 Compared to 1st Quarter 2020, March 31, 2021: 2,213 deaths

“As can be expected when new experimental “vaccines” that are not approved by the FDA are given emergency use authorization to fight a “pandemic” that is now over a year old, reported deaths following the injections of these shots have now skyrocketed in the U.S. population by over 6000% here at the end of the first quarter of 2021, as compared to recorded deaths following FDA-approved vaccines at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

“These new products, which many doctors and scientists claim do not even meet the legal definition of a “vaccine,” are described by the manufacturers themselves as “operating systems” called the “software of life,” and prior to COVID they have never been approved to be used on human populations.”

The American people are playing Russian Roulette with their lives and their families and they don’t even know it. They don’t know they’re being shot up with experimental gene editing technology because they aren’t being told. Most Americans have no idea those experimental drugs are not approved by the government but rather granted permission under “emergency use” conditions.

I am not an “anti-vaxxer”. I had three vaccines by age 5 and never another since (or a flu or pneumonia shot) because I don’t need any of them. Americans like me are told we are selfish and want people to die. No, what Americans like me want is the truth, not more lies.

Like the continued use of PCR tests which do NOT test for this unproven SARS-Cov-2. Even if COVID-19 is proven to exist, a PCR test does not discern between live and dead viruses meaning that test cannot isolate a viral infection or living virusmaking it a total fraud regarding COVID-19.

Scientific FACT: PCR is a manufacturing technique, not a diagnostic tool. It replicates DNA sequences from millions to billions.The current figure of 30.3 million “cases” is nothing but a big fat lie.

Let me direct you to one of the most sickening articles I’ve read this past year:

Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t, Jan. 22, 2007, NY Times by Gina Kolata.

“You cannot imagine,” Dr. Talbot said. “I had a feeling at the time that this gave us a shadow of a hint of what it might be like during a pandemic flu epidemic.”

“Yet, epidemiologists say, one of the most troubling aspects of the pseudo-epidemic is that all the decisions seemed so sensible at the time.

“Dr. Katrina Kretsinger, a medical epidemiologist at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who worked on the case along with her colleague Dr. Manisha Patel, does not fault the Dartmouth doctors.

“The issue was not that they overreacted or did anything inappropriate at all,” Dr. Kretsinger said. “Instead, it is that there is often is no way to decide early on whether an epidemic is under way.” Oh, so it’s okay to overreact to a “pseudo-pandemic”? COVID-19 was politically declared a pandemic in record time.

COVID-19 is just a repeat of what happened after the “pseudo-pandemic” in 2009 called the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic. For the full factual investigation, see:Swine Flu Cases Overestimated?by award winning investigative reporter, Cheryl Attkisson, Oct. 21, 2009, CBS News

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/swine-flu-cases-overestimated/

“If you’ve been diagnosed “probable” or “presumed” 2009 H1N1 or “swine flu” in recent months, you may be surprised to know this: odds are you didn’t have H1N1 flu. In fact, you probably didn’t have flu at all. That’s according to state-by-state test results obtained in a three-month-long CBS News investigation…

“That’s unwelcome news for a Marietta, Georgia mom whose two children were diagnosed with “probable” H1N1 flu over the summer. She hoped that would mean they wouldn’t need the hastily developed H1N1 flu vaccine. However, since their cases were never confirmed with lab tests, the CDC advises they get the vaccine. “I wish they had tested and that I knew for sure whether they had it. I’m not anxious to give them an experimental vaccine if they don’t need it.”

Roll out the COVID vaccines in 2020.

What Americans like me want are safe vaccines for those who choose to get one.

Are all these people “anti-vaxxers” or “conspiracy nuts”?

87,000 Nurses “Not Guinea Pigs” Refuse COVID Vaccine in Netherlands (International Business Times), Feb. 9, 2021

FDNY Firefighters Say They’ll Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine (Over half of them), Dec. 9, 2020

Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine (Kansas) “Health department administrator Lindsay Payer,“ “It’s a new technology. We’ve never seen it before. It was only studied in 45 people before it was approved, and the companies that have made the vaccine they don’t have to … all liability is gone from them. So, if there’s anything bad about the vaccine it doesn’t go back to them. That’s widely known, and it’s somewhat discomforting to a nurse who has to put that in people’s bodies. So, we will find nurses that are willing to do that. I am not. My staff is not at this time.”

The Biggest COVID-19 Vaccine Skeptics? Front-Line Health Care Workers, March 21, 2021 – “According to a January analysis by Gallup, 51 percent of health care workers and first responders polled in December 2020 were unconvinced of the merits of getting vaccinated, even if the vaccine “was free, available, FDA approved and 90% effective.”

The most recent poll shows steady with 42% of Americans say they will refuse any of those experimental vaccines. The truth is being promulgated around the world, not just here in America by highly educated, experienced scientists, microbiologists and doctors with specialized training in infectious diseases.

Why are these experimental shots called vaccines by the manufacturers? Dr. Jospeh Mercola summed it up factually:

“Experimental gene therapies do not have financial liability shielding from the government, but pandemic vaccines do, even in the experimental stage, as long as the emergency use authorization is in effect. Another reason might be because they fear people won’t line up for experimental gene therapy. It has a very different connotation in people’s minds (as it should).

“A third possibility is that they know full well that you cannot, ethically, mandate gene therapy in the way you can mandate vaccines. Mandatory public health measure directives are typically based on the idea that it’s acceptable for some individuals to be harmed as long as the measure benefits the collective.”

The vaccine industry is a $69 BILLION dollar cash cow. And good luck trying to cash in a life insurance policy for the bread winner in your family if he/she dies after getting one of those experimental shots.

What does this never before used mRNA vaccine do to the human body? Moderna’s top scientist: ‘We are actually hacking the software of life’ – In other words, anyone who takes one of their “vaccines” is little more than a guinea pig.

I sent you Prof. Dolores Cahill’s professional bio (short version 2 pages), a microbiologist and actual expert regarding vaccines. Unlike the despicable Dr. Anthony Fauci. On the attached pages is an excerpt from one of her interviews.

Prof. Cahill began warning back in December that in two- three months people would start dying from those experimental drugs. Those that don’t die in the first week should be terrified about what is likely to happen within a year. The VAERS data confirm what she and so many other experts in the field of microbiology have been warning although the CDC and manufacturers of those cocktails will tell you the shot had nothing to do with all those dead victims.

Prof. Cahill makes a strong suggestion for analyzing but I would also put forth that those unfortunate victims who die after receiving any of those “vaccines” must be autopsied . Because as grizzly as it is, it’s necessary to see inside the deceased – especially their organs.

Prof. Cahill articulately explains what those shots do to the human body either right after the jab, shortly after (24-48 hrs) or beginning a year from now should scare the hell out of everyone – including all of you.

I don’t know if any of the deaths so far include Texans but your committees have the ability and authority to acquire that information from VAERS. Asking family members for permission to exhume and autopsy their loved one is excruciating, we know that. However, if it were my family member, I would give permission in a heartbeat. We need answers and verification of what happened to their body at the time of death.

You see, 6, 8 months to a year from now, those vaccinated – and there’s no way to claim exactly how many – have a high risk of developing specific, serious health issues that are likely to cause their death. Any connection to those experimental drugs will be denied vehemently for obvious reasons. High risk are those with pre-existing health issues; top of the list is obesity. As of December 2020, 45% of adults in this country are obese putting themselves in high-risk categories. Despite all the health warnings, obesity has now hit the highest number in our history.

The clock is ticking. Gov. Abbott is proud as a peacock Texas is vaccinating so many. The same governor who folded like a pup tent in a hurricane, locked down this state out of pure ignorance and destroyed the lives of millions of Texans. Stanford doc: Lockdowns ‘biggest public health mistake’ ever – ‘Catastrophic’ harms will be felt for a generation (Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of the Stanford Medical School)

I’ll say it again: Texas must stop vaccinating. A recap of letters to your committees:

Respectfully requested you confirm the CDC or any health agency for any government in the world can produce an isolated purified particles specimen of SARS-Cov-2.Not a complicated task: Either the CDC can or cannot provide scientific proof using set in stone scientific protocols for detecting a virus.

Respectfully requested a complete forensic audit of death certificates and actual number of cases in Texas because those numbers are a monstrous lie since 90% of the testing was done using a PCR test.

Your committees in the House and Senate MUST interview real experts on these experimental drugs being passed off as vaccines. I’m sure you have excellent investigators who can contact the individuals listed below. Ideal would be to bring them in person in front of your committees and ask the hard questions. Don’t YOU want the truth? Well meaning doctors across this country are pushing hard as they can to get patients to take one of those vaccines. What a terrible, terrible tragedy.

How many more dead people will be acceptable “collateral damage” for “the good of everyone”? Your husband, your wife, your parents, friends or your children – who should NOT be given one of those shots?

Prof. Dolores Cahill. Contact: https://people.ucd.ie/dolores.cahill

Dr. Sherry Tenpenny: https://www.drtenpenny.com/

“It takes at least 6 weeks from the time you get your injection for the spike antibody to start to develop. So, somewhere between 3 months and quite frankly 20 years. The immunologist I spoke to said that over the next 10 years we are going to see this go on in perpetuity, because it can take anywhere from 2 years to 19 years to get full blown auto-immune disease. I think we will see massive injuries and a lot more deaths starting somewhere between 4 and 18 months from now. This Vaccine will permanently alter your immune system.

“When you get this spike antibody in your system it will permanently and irreversibly change your immune system. The messenger RNA is the spike protein to develop an antibody against that spike protein. It means next time you come in contact with a virus the antibody should block you from getting sick.

“However, not only does it not stop you from getting sick, the antibody itself is going to turn on your body and create havoc and massive auto-immune disease. It attacks your organs by molecular mimicry. It is a genetic modification technology.”

Your investigators can track down the doctors in the video below.

#AskTheExperts – Doctors, Nurses & Health Care Professionals From Around The World: “The COVID Vaccine Is Neither Safe Nor Effective” (Video) – Dr. Hilde De Smet from Belgium in that video is factually correct when she said pharmaceutical companies have been trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine for the last 20 YEARS and it’s never happened.

Those experimental “vaccines” now being pushed on the American people were magically developed in 9 MONTHS, start to finish using for the first time ever mRNA technology.

It’s time for your committees to fulfill your obligations regarding the health safety of Texans.

Cordially,

Devvy Kidd

I ask you the reader to use separate pages for Prof. Cahill and the Items you may have missed. It’s best to make them simply as attachments.

Separate 2 pages:

Horrific potential for death predicted among the elderly after injection with mRNA vaccines, Jan. 29, 2021, Interview with Prof. Dolores Cahill

“Then the real adverse events will happen, whatever the mRNA is in the vaccines, when the (vaccinated) person comes across that (ie. a coronavirus). It could be in February or March 2021 or a year later.

“I am also saying that people over 80 who get these, maybe about 2.5% will experience severe side effects. One in 40 people will experience adverse events where they cannot work or live life normally.

“Then with the 2nd vaccination it could be 1 in 10 or ten percent. For the over 80-year-olds or 75-year-olds, I would think that 80% of them would have life-limiting adverse events or die when they come across the mRNA again.

“For others (not elderly) it could be half of the people who could be severely harmed.

“What it does is… this gene therapy or medical device is setting up an autoimmune disease … chronically. It’s like injecting people who have nut allergies with peanuts.

“It’s anaphylaxis in the first wave. It’s anaphylaxis +allergic reaction the 2nd wave. But the 3rd reaction occurs when you come across whatever the messenger RNA is against (virus, bacterium, etc.). And now you have stimulated your immune system to have a low-grade autoimmune disease, not immunity to yourself per se because the mRNA is expressing a viral protein.

“You are making yourself a genetically modified organism, and so the immune system that is meant to push the viruses or bacteria out… now the autoimmune reaction is attacking your body low grade.

“Now (months later) when you come across the virus later in February or March that stimulates the immune system to get rid of the virus and then it (the immune system) suddenly sees that you have viral proteins in your own cells and organs, then about a week later (the adaptive immune system kicks in, the mechanism that makes specific long-term memory antibodies against a pathogen) and you go into organ failure. Because your immune system is killing your own organs. Those patients will present as sepsis initially. Then (later) you die of organ failure.

“If you have one or two co-morbidities, the energy the immune system requires to boost your immune system will make them (older persons) very tired and exhausted and they don’t have the capacity to survive if they have underlying conditions.

“Normally, because the mRNA is in every cell of their body, it’s almost unstoppable. It destroys the heart, or the spleen, or the lungs, or the liver because the mRNA is expressing the protein in every cell.

“Just as a solution, what we urgently need, is a repository, 1 in 100, or 1 in 200 vaccine vials injected, to be set aside, especially into the elderly in the care homes. They need to be stored in a biorepository of the vaccine vials randomly, so when the people begin to die, we can actually see what is in this vaccine. We should be doing this now.

“I am concerned that there are maybe multiple mRNAs in this vaccine, not just something for coronavirus. If it is influenza or other viruses, we would be priming these people to other natural (cold and flu) viruses that are circulating.

“We urgently need quality control to randomly require doctors to give 1 in 100 vaccine vials to a repository and someone like me could forensically analyze what’s in these vaccines. So, when the elderly start dying, we will know. We should be knowing now what’s in them.It’s absolutely a dangerous gene therapy. Should not be given to the elderly.”

What’s been the loudest shouting out there: Hurry up and vaccinate the elderly.

Experimental vaccine death rate for Israel’s elderly 40 times higher than COVID-19 deaths: Researchers, Mar. 1, 2021 – Pfizer’s vaccine killed ‘about 40 times more (elderly) people’ and ‘260 times’ more of the young than ‘what the COVID-19 virus would have claimed in the given time frame.’

Video interview: Professor Dolores Cahill: People Will Start Dying After COVID Vaccine

Separate 2 pgs.

Did you miss these? Your staff can look them up.

Sausage Making at FDA: How Human Cancer Cells Got Into Vaccines, Dec. 10, 2020, a must read: “In order to help you make your own conclusion about how reliably VRBPAC will protect your health, I excerpt below the transcripts from the cavalier, ignorant and astonishingly unethical deliberations during the 2012 VRBPAC meeting where panelists voted unanimously to allow use of human tumor cells in vaccines. I urge you to read and make up your own mind whether you want to place your health — and perhaps your life — in the hands of these reckless charlatans and irresponsible clowns.” (VRBPAC: Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, FDA)

BOMBSHELL: Disposable Blue Face Masks Found to Contain Toxic, Asbestos-Like Substance that Destroys Lungs by Ethan Huff – “Health Canada has issued a warning about blue and gray disposable face masks, which contain an asbestos-like substance associated with “early pulmonary toxicity.”

“Health Canada, however, discovered during a preliminary risk assessment that the masks contain microscopic graphene particles that, when inhaled, could cause severe lung damage.

“For a while now, some daycare educators had expressed suspicion about the masks, which were causing children to feel as though they were swallowing cat hair while wearing them. We now know that instead of cat hair, children were inhaling the equivalent of asbestos all day long.”

So when will Americans be warned? It’s not bad enough children are tortured by forcing them to wear masks all day depriving them of needed oxygen and forcing them to breathe back in what should be expelled during normal breathing, now this.

Over 100 Fully Vaccinated People in Washington State Test Positive for COVID-19, 3.31.2021 – No doubt using the worthless PCR test.

Number of Pregnant Women suffering Miscarriage after having Covid Vaccine increases by 483% in just 7 weeks – UK. “Just seven weeks separate the first and eighth report, and the shocking increase in the number of women losing their unborn and newborn child in that time due to having either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is appalling.”

The shaky science behind the “deadly new strains” of Sars-Cov-2 by Rosemary Frei

Council of Europe: No compulsory vaccinations and no discrimination against the unvaccinated, Feb. 9, 2021 – “On 27 January, the Council of Europe signed Resolution 2361, which states that vaccinations in EU Member States should not be mandatory. Furthermore, persons who have not been vaccinated may not be discriminated against in any way. This effectively stops the notion of “vaccine passports”.

In his own words. BREAKING: Dr. Fauci Admits COVID Vaccine May Not Be Safe, Mar. 31, 2021. Now children who do NOT need this experiment shoved into their bodies are going to be given one?

Bulgarian Pathology Association. COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless: “Lockdowns and hygienic measures around the world are based on numbers of cases and mortality rates created by the so-called SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR tests used to identify “positive” patients, whereby “positive” is usually equated with “infected.”

“But looking closely at the facts, the conclusion is that these PCR tests are meaningless as a diagnostic tool to determine an alleged infection by a supposedly new virus called SARS-CoV-2.”

Canada Suspends AstraZeneca COVID Shot – 2,530 Injuries and 24 DEAD Following Mostly Pfizer and Moderna Shots

COVID-19 Vaccines Likened to ‘Software Updates’ for Your Body by Dr. Joseph Mercola

The World Is Suffering From Mass Delusional Psychosis by Dr. Joseph Mercola – “The bulk of published science also shows that masks do not prevent the spread of viral infections, and this is particularly true if you’re wearing cloth masks, surgical masks or masks with vents. Despite all of that, many still enter a state of hysteria when they see an unmasked person, even if they look perfectly healthy and clearly are not suffering from any kind of respiratory issue. This is a highly irrational state that has no basis in reality.”

Two perfect examples of the insanity out there. Viruses hate heat. I’ve tested negative for COVID 17 times this semester. My school still forces me to mask outside, alone and this one which mirrors what the Communist Chinese do to their people who show resistance – off to re-education camps: Students at Florida High School Warned They Will be “Re-Educated” If Caught Not Wearing a Mask (Clearwater High School)

EXCLUSIVE: Per the CDC There Are Nearly Twice As Many Vaccine Related Deaths SO FAR in 2021 (1,755) Than All the Vaccine Deaths this Past Decade (994), Mar. 29, 2021

AstraZeneca Vaccine Suspended Again in Berlin, Munich for Under-60s Amid Blood Clot Reports, March 30, 2021

Dozens in Central Florida contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated – WKMG TV-6 Orlando

Man’s Skin Burns, Swells, Then Peels Off in Severe Reaction to Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine, March 30, 2021

RFK, Jr. to Rutgers President: COVID Vaccine Mandate Violates Federal Law, Mar. 30, 2021