by Lee Duigon

July 21, 2022

I have found the El Dorado of idiocy, the pot of pure twaddle at the end of the rainbow. Check it out.

“A new school of thought within archaeology pushes scientists to think twice about assigning gender to ancient human remains”.

A “school of thought”? Did they say “thought”? Wrong word, sunshine! If you have “thoughts” like this, you need a new brain.

And as for “assigning gender” to skeletons—well, God already did that, back when He created them. Nevertheless, as reported by The College Fix, “Anthropologists [Is that what they are?] call for an end to classifying human remains by biological gender.”

Why? You’re gonna love this. Because “they cannot gauge how a person identified at the time.” They can’t ask the skeletons which “gender” they “identified as” when they were alive—as if there were a bunch of Cro-Magnon men claiming to be women and demanding the right to compete in women’s sports.

This is the work of “gender activists” calling themselves The Trans Doe Task Force. Every pack of nincompoops has to have a task force or the other ninnies won’t take them seriously. Just to make sure we understand how the times they are a-changin’, they put quotes around “male” and “female” to remind us there are no such things.

It’s like someone, somewhere, threw a goofy switch and turned on all the crazy. So we have a Supreme Court justice who says she doesn’t know what a woman is, and the president of a “women’s law” society who says yeah, she’s a woman—because that’s what she “identifies as.” Saying so makes it so, as far as she’s concerned. And we have Church of England bishops who say that they don’t know, either.

Are they trying to erase women? Is there something about women that just plain freaks them out?

These are people who are supposedly adults, many of whom occupy highly-paid, high-profile, high-prestige positions in both the public and the private sectors. They can’t all be lunatics—can they? They can’t possibly be that ignorant. So either they’re simply saying things they know are not true, or something else more sinister is going on with them.

Let me propose a challenge. Is there anyone out there who can give a reason, even a thumping silly reason, why we should be doing this, and how we can possibly benefit from it in any way, even a galloping ridiculous way? Don’t be shy—give us a reason!

Once upon a time, in the middle of the 19th century, the Xhosa people in southern Africa thought they could run the British out of Africa—but only if they first killed off all their livestock (this was history’s first Green New Deal) and burnt up all their crops. A (ahem!) prophetess told them this, and they believed her, so they did what she advised.

And starved very nearly to extinction. And the British colonists stayed.

It’s dangerous to listen to preposterously bad advice. And if it’s not actively a threat to life, it can at least be absurd, shameful, comical, and an assault on sanity and dignity.

We are getting that kind of advice here and now, in the 21st century. The world’s on fire with it. Our ruling class has lost its marbles. Have you seen video of the massive riots in Sri Lanka that chased its president out of the country? That could be us. Or Canada, or the Netherlands, or Australia. SloJo Biden is not the only world leader who’s gone non compos mentis.

“Male and female created He them.” They want to tear down God’s creation and replace it with their own.

The people of Sri Lanka have rebelled against insane government policies that were reducing them to poverty and want. Our government, in addition to creating food and energy and baby formula shortages, is trying to poison us with “gender fluid.” Pushing transgender as if their lives depended on it.

This has to stop. It really has to stop.

