By Cliff Kincaid

The China plague has infected the president of the United States and his wife, the First Lady, and our media focus on masks. Even worse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is claiming that smoking marijuana is a “therapy” for coronavirus.

In defending a COVID-19 relief bill with money and goodies for the dope industry, she actually said about marijuana, “This is a therapy that has proven successful…”

While not referring directly to Pelosi’s belief in marijuana as a treatment for the disease, CNBC’s Jim Cramer referred to “Crazy Nancy” during an interview with the House Speaker but quickly apologized.

It is definitely crazy to claim that marijuana is a treatment for the China virus. Both damage the lungs. Marijuana also damages the brain.

The media and political establishments have lost sight of the real enemy and the treatments. They have closed churches during this pandemic but have allowed pot shops to stay open and spread their own version of poison.

Let’s remember that, during the debate, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden didn’t hold China responsible for spreading the virus, killing Americans, and destroying the U.S. economy. President Trump did so, saying to Biden, “…if you were here, it wouldn’t be 200 [thousand dead], it would be two million people because you were very late on the draw. You didn’t want me to ban China, which was heavily infected. You didn’t want me to ban Europe.”

China produced this virus and let it spread around the world. The deaths can be blamed on China, not Trump. And the economic recession can be blamed on China as well. Yet, Biden said about Trump, “he caused the recession,” a ridiculous assertion.

Domestically, this country is divided between those who want the freedom to decide for themselves, and those who trust the government to decide for them. “Crazy Nancy” Pelosi and most Democrats want a federal mandate that masks be worn by all Americans. President Trump rejects that approach.

At the same time, Pelosi is promoting, under the cover of a COVID-19 federal relief bill, the expansion of the marijuana industry, so more young people can get high, damaging their lungs and brains in the process. Shameful.

Our media focus on masks. Some say they “might” work while others note that masks were not used to contain flu-like illnesses in the past. As such, some see masks as emblematic of government’s attempt to control our behavior for larger purposes, and that eventually the government may seek to order a China virus vaccine of dubious value and benefit.

It’s fascinating that the “pro-choice” crowd that screams “my body my choice” on killing the unborn wants to deny freedom of choice in regard to masks and vaccines.

The controversy boils down to what is called the “argument from authority,” an approach which many students understand from their Philosophy 101 course on how to avoid substance. The “argument from authority” relies on somebody in government or someone having a fancy title. The “argument” is that someone who is smart has decided what we should do and how we should conduct ourselves.

Since some of the “experts” say one thing one day and something else the next, people have come to reject the “experts” and start thinking for themselves.

President Trump has clearly gone through various phases of thinking on whether masks work or not. He has expanded his coronavirus task force to include a skeptic, Dr. Scott Atlas.

Those of us who doubt the efficacy of masks do not have to be obnoxious about it. Instead, I think the proper course of conduct is to wear a mask when in the presence of others who have an unusual fear of the virus or when local authorities or businesses require one. It’s being polite and courteous.

But people on both sides of this dispute have lost sight of the real enemy – China, the source of the virus. We still don’t know if COVID-19 is a variation of a flu virus or something else entirely. It seems to be more contagious than the ordinary flu. Whether masks work or not, China’s direct involvement in distributing this deadly disease is the most important issue after trying to save the lives of and treat those who come down with it.

An updated version of Pelosi’s Heroes Act, the federal COVID-19 relief bill, was approved on Thursday in a vote of 214-207. It still promotes the dope industry.

The stoners and potheads are ecstatic. Our media, however, will ignore the antics of “Crazy Nancy” so they can continue to promote masks and demonize those skeptical of wearing them. They will blame Trump and refuse to confront China.

