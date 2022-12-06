Andrew C. Wallace

December 6, 2022

All of these Unconstitutional “Laws” have one thing in common: they were enacted by well-bribed Treasonous Legislators (criminals!) to give control and wealth to the ENEMY and impoverish the people. When I talk about “the Enemy”, I am referring to the Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC), wealthy Families, elites, establishment, etc., and their bribed minions in corporations, education, media, government, etc. Referring to these miscreants as Enemies of the People is certainly accurate and proper.

The elected scumbags have enacted so many unconstitutional laws that there is now little resemblance to the Republic of our Founders. There have been thousands of unlawful actions by the faux federal government, but I will only address some of the most outrageous political repressions of our God-given Rights as follows:

1. The Federal Reserve Bank (privately owned) is Unconstitutional and must be terminated! It is responsible for runaway inflation, the Great Depression, impoverishing and depressing the people, no-win wars for corporate profit, government boondoggles, etc. We can never have freedom and prosperity as long as the Federal Reserve Bank exists!

2. Our money must be returned to the “Constitutional Gold and Silver Standard” as it is the only way to prevent inflation and most transfers of the peoples’ assets to the wealthy and faux government.

3. Faux government must be stopped from instituting a “Fiat Digital Currency” which would be nothing less than a DECLARATION OF CIVIL WAR against “We The People”. This would be a provocation equivalent to taking away our guns, and would guarantee serious resistance.

Executive Order 14067 requires government to explore Digital Currency (Biden Bucks). This would result in “legal” government surveillance, control of your bank accounts, your financial transactions, and to silence your opposition. Welcome to the Country-Wide Prison in which you will be a convict with no rights, no nothing…but pain and suffering!

4. Income Tax in its present form is Unconstitutional and must be replaced with tariffs to fund the government and return jobs to Americans. Government was funded by tariffs alone, until replaced by income tax in 1913 to funds wars for profit and facilitate theft.

5. Tax-Free Foundations are the most evil and dangerous of all creations, by and for the benefit of the wealthy. Money and stock put into these foundations is protected FOREVER from taxes and is used for all kinds of evil and insane schemes such as depopulation, depriving people of the use of land, propaganda, promoting genocide, climate scams, green energy scams, politics, etc. (much of the money in these foundations was scammed from the people and government). Note that the wealthy can ‘park’ stock in these foundations forever, just like in off- shore banks, to control corporations.

6. All federal agencies, departments, laws, etc., not authorized by the “Enumerated Powers” in the Constitution, must be abolished! The States themselves can handle all administrative functions locally. With these reductions, tariffs will be more than adequate to fund Constitutional federal government.

7. Funding of politicians for elections must be restricted to a limited amount by individual citizens (who can vote for the politician getting the money). Lobbying politicians to sway votes must also be abolished! Legislators are OUR representatives, not the servant of corporate interests!

8. All foreign aid must be terminated for as long as we have a budget deficit, a national debt, and needy domestic people.

9. American military to be withdrawn from all foreign bases and never used in combat, without a declaration of war or a direct attack on the United States.

10. Open borders and any assistance to invaders is TREASON as specified in the Constitution, and should be so charged. Those who employ invaders or allow them to remain are also traitors. These traitors must be prosecuted, but how? All branches of government are corrupt. (Invaders are mostly men of military age recruited by the Communists for an army of occupation!).

11. Foreign ownership of property, land or corporations must be forbidden. Foreign students can’t be allowed to attend any institution that benefits from funding by any government. To do otherwise is to force Americans to fund foreign students and deprive American students.

12. The American Dream must be reinstated by restricting ownership of single-family homes to individuals for personal use. Greedy corporate officials who are buying single-family homes to rent should go to hell.

13. No corporation or individual can be allowed to withhold true news or prevent anyone from expressing their views. Media who report narratives rather than the news, or report the news in a negative manner designed to disparage the subject, should lose their license to broadcast.

14. The FBI must be terminated for criminality and ineffectiveness. I can find nothing in the Constitution to support or justify the FBI’s existence. When the federal government is reduced to its proper Constitutional size and functions, there will be no need for a majority of the federal government, most of the federal judges and the FBI (as intended by our founders).

15. Lawyers, Judges, Department of Justice, Supreme Court, and Federal Police Agencies must follow the Constitution, which most of them refuse to obey! Their Oaths of Office actually qualify them for office, and their breach of Oath disqualifies them automatically!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Some things are almost impossible for most people to understand and believe, so I refer you to Publius Huldah, a noted Constitutional expert who can adequately simplify the complex in a few words, as follows:

“So, Congress’ criminal jurisdiction over private citizens under all Amendments is limited to those who keep slaves or don’t pay “income” taxes (whatever “income” meant when the Amendment was adopted). Estate and gift taxes are not authorized by the Constitution.

2. So! Much of the federal criminal code of today consists of “laws” which are mere usurpations and deserve to be treated as such. They are not “laws”, because they are outside the legislative powers granted to Congress by the Constitution. Excepting members of the military, and outside the tiny geographical areas (the District of Columbia, military bases, dock-yards, etc., and any Territories) where Congress has “exclusive legislation”; Congress has no general authority to pass criminal laws. Thus, laws which purport to be of general application throughout the several States criminalizing acts respecting firearms, ammunition, hate crimes, environmental crimes, economic crimes, banking crimes, computer crimes, murder, kidnapping, narcotics, arson, extortion, etc. etc., etc., etc., etc., are all unconstitutional usurpations.

End of Quotation.

If you read the quotation by Publius Huldah you now know more about the constitution than most of the population. Our criminal legislators, officials, judges, etc., are not ignorant of the Constitution; they just hate it for impeding their ability for corruption.

If the American people ever learn the truth, as reported here by Publius Huldah, there will be hell to pay! Think of the thousands of people who have been unconstitutionally jailed, fined, destroyed financially, humiliated, etc., by government minions of the Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC).

It took 100 years to brainwash Lenin’s “Useful Idiots” to believe in economic fairy tales that have never worked, and to support the wealthy and their Communist minions in corporations and government. In the short run, they can only learn from starvation and death (a high probability in our near-term economy).

History reports that corrupt legislators and other officials will only honor their Oaths to the Constitution when the cowards believe their careers are at risk. Our task is to convince them that they are despised and must do Right (without the pitchforks)! I pray that it can be accomplished, for the alternative is too terrible to contemplate.

God Bless Our Constitutional Republic.

