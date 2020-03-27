By NWV Senior Political News Writer, Jim Kouri

Those involved in the Trump-Russian Collusion investigation directed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — as well as the intelligence chiefs James Clapper and John Brennan –are starting to sweat bullets over the threat of having to answer for the many irregularities and suspected criminal acts during the Democratic Party’s President Trump impeachment quest.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a GOP podcast that criminal referrals could be sent to the Attorney General Bill Barr for some of those on Mueller’s team.

Nunes and other House Republicans believe that some of the FBI or special counsel’s investigators may have intentionally misled Congress and the courts during the investigation. Not only are those “dirty cops” suspected of framing Trump and his associates such as Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and political consultant Roger Stone, but they are believed to have obtained search warrants based on a suspicious report that the Hillary Clinton campaign paid for.

“We’re now going through these [FBI interview memos], and we’re going to be making criminal referrals on the Mueller dossier team, the people that put this Mueller report together,” Nunes told viewers of a John Solomon Reports podcast. Solomon has been investigating the Democratic Party’s anti-Trump since the beginning in the 2016 election cycle.

Rep. Nunes responded to the FBI’s “302” memo which he said showed former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had tried to help — not hinder — investigators’ attempts to locate a witness named Joseph Mifsud.

Prosecutors had portrayed Papadopoulos as attempting to obstruct the investigation.

Nunes noted in the podcast that the new memos from the FBI show “our first evidence of the Mueller team lying to the court. It a lie. It’s a total lie.”

“I always assumed that Papadopoulos probably was helpful. I mean, he’s kind of alluded to that, that he offered to be helpful, but we had never seen the actual 302s,” Nunes said.

Judicial Watch called the Trump-Russia investigation a witch hunt from the day it began. They said Mueller led an investigation that was in search of an actual crime.

Democrats have been working hard to sell their Russia conspiracy theory from the day Trump was elected president and the so-called news media appeared to go “off the deep end….”

There also is evidence that at least two members of Mueller’s team, FBI members Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, were terrified at the idea of Trump becoming president. It also became known that Strzok and Page – both of whom are married – were having an “office romance.”

There are text messages that show that they spoke about having an “insurance policy,” which many believe was the Russia collusion accusations.

While the “Russian collusion” case — and later the Ukraine scandal – were never proven — the Democratic Party has already accused the Russians of helping Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

“As Americans, we cannot allow this type of manipulation to continue the way it has been,” said Judicial Watch officials..

“We cannot allow people in positions of power to get away with this type of partisan investigation.If we stand idly by, if everyone walks away from it scot-free, then there is no way to stop it from happening to another presidential candidate in the future,” said Tom Fitton, the president of the nation’s leading public interest law-firm.

