By Andrew C. Wallace

Consensus Before Critical Mass, Confrontation, and Freedom.

(A) WE, AS AMERICANS, MUST HAVE CONSENSUS ON THE ISSUES BEFORE WE CAN ATTAIN CRITICAL MASS AND CONFRONT BIDEN (”THE USURPER”) AND HIS INSURRECTIONISTS TO REGAIN OUR FREEDOM.

This paper is not an academic exercise, it is deadly serious, every word is critical, and chosen for its exact meaning. It is written as succinctly as possible.

First of all , we must accept the fact that we are at War with the PSRRC and their Communist minions including Biden,”THE USURPER”, who overthrew our Constitutional Government in an election insurrection.

Biden, “THE USURPER”, and his Faux Administration have absolutely no Constitutional Authority or Legitimate Power, none. The power they exercise is fake, but it can still harm you until we stop them.

Our Enemy is the “Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class” (PSRRC) who run this country by controlling everybody, including Biden, ”THE USURPER”, using money and power.

Elected officials, Bureaucrats, Corporate Officials, Judges, Military Flag Officers, Media, POTUS, SCOTUS, DOD, FBI, DOJ, CIA et al. take orders from the PSRRC. Remember these are minions who take orders from the few in the PSRRC; they do not call the shots.

People must realize that BOTH political parties also take orders from the PSRRC.

Members of BOTH parties are mostly corrupt Quislings. Democrats are Communists, and most Republicans, except for “America First” Republicans , are cowardly fellow travelers.

(B) THE FOLLOWING CRIMINAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL ACTIONS BY THE PSRRC AND THEIR COMMUNIST INSURRECTIONISTS ARE RAPIDLY DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY AND WE MUST STOP THEM BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE:

Social Security, Medical Care, Voting Rights, American Dream and all government benefits are being destroyed by open borders and illegal invaders. The Military must be used to close borders and deport every last illegal; otherwise, fed-up citizen militias will make a bloody mess of it.

2. “Green New Deal” is a scam causing the inability to heat and cool our homes. It is also increasing the cost of all consumer goods and services to an unattainable level.

3. “Climate Change” can’t be controlled and is a hoax designed to enrich the PSRRC at our expense.

4. Printing Fiat money is impoverishing us.

Unlimited distribution of Fiat money “in the short run” is misleading the public into expecting a national income program that is economically impossible, period. This flood of fiat money must end now as it is causing economic collapse and inflation.

5. The SCOTUS, DOD, DOJ, FBI, CIA, et al. could have prevented the overthrow of our Republic if they would have obeyed the Constitution, but they ignored their Oaths and were compromised. Most of the ranking officials should be charged, fired or impeached and the FBI should be disbanded.

6. COVID-19 and Related Shots, are the largest, Deliberate, Genocidal Global War on people ever attempted to gain power and control. This was a cooperative action by the Chinese Communists and our own National Institutes of Health. It is now clear that the horrendous loss of life and economic destruction was deliberate and expected. All related measures to control the people are unconstitutional.

7. Many of our so-called “Officials and Judges” will not comply with Constitutional requirements for elections, leaving citizens no other remedy or option, but confrontation.

8. Biden, “THE USURPER” and his associates committed treason when they issued unlawful orders to Border Patrol, NGOs and others to ignore existing laws. These unlawful directives ordered, among other things, that borders be open and that illegal invaders be allowed to inter America and be transported and cared for at government expense. Those who complied with these unlawful orders are also guilty of treason. (Research the Nuremberg Code for yourselves!)

9. It is impossible to prosecute Biden, “THE USURPER” and his fellow travelers for treason for giving aid and comfort to illegal invaders and overthrowing our Republic until we have an uncompromised, functual law enforcement and justice system.

(C) IF WE HAVE CONSENSUS ON THE PRECEDING POINTS WE ARE AT CRITICAL MASS, AND MUST PROCEED AT ONCE WITH CONFRONTATION AS THE ONLY REMAINING ALTERNATIVE.

CONFRONTATION is absolutely essential because it is the only action that can be effective with the “Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class”(PSRRC) and their Communist minions. Writing, speaking , demonstrations, parades, and protests have been to no avail and are almost a waste of time, and are an opportunity to be framed by the FBI.

Confrontation must be accomplished even though it is fraught with real danger for both parties. Communists and their greedy partners in the PSRRC are noted for their violence, and no crime is beneath them.

There will be conflict when compromised Federal Officials who have no Constitutional Authority (as a result of election insurrection) attempt to enforce some edict on a Citizen.

The Citizen has every RIGHT and DUTY to resist unlawful and criminal actions. Confrontations must occur; there is no lawful alternative available. Citizen’s actions of defiance are supported by the Constitution and Declaration of Independence because faux administration is unconstitutional. I would never say this if we had a legal and legitimate government. Whenever an elected official is required to make a solemn Oath to our Constitution, and fails to obey its mandates, he is disqualified from his Office and his actions are nullified. He is then a usurper operating under color of law, and has no power or authority.

Citizen actions of defiance will increase in number, and the Communist Administration, as they have done recently , will respond violently, while the FBI frames everyone involved, as is their SOP.

The people, not being forgiving, or stupid, will respond with guerrilla warfare while continuing face-to-face confrontations. I am not aware of any determined guerrilla force that was ever defeated in the field.

A blood bath can only be averted if the PSRRC and their Communist minions abandon their efforts to destroy our republic and resign from all public offices which they took by fraud, force, and insurrection.

Citizens have no option but to do whatever is required to restore their Constitutional Rights even though they may suffer for doing their duty in the short term. The only other option is oppression, degradation, cruelty, slavery and starvation.

Senior citizens, called “Useless Eaters” by Communists, will be the first to die due to destruction of Social Security, retirement programs and Medicare (mostly caused by illegals and excess fiat money).

It is my duty, obligation and right to exercise my freedom of speech to report my honest appraisal of circumstances. I pray that Donald Trump was not our last President. I welcome all comments except those calling me a racist for telling the truth. I am not a racist and neither is my country, even though it elected a Black racist as president, twice.

© 2021 Andrew Wallace – All Rights Reserved

