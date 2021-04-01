By Frosty Wooldridge

After 245 years since America became a new nation, its greatest internal conflict continues as a ‘tension’ between the Negro race and the Caucasian race. And lately, the Asian race. White versus Black continues with a vengeance. No number of laws, equal rights, education or wealth seems to change the racial conflict dynamic not only in the USA, but in Canada, Europe and wherever races intermingle.

In reality, the White race conquered America by force and subdued the existing Red race or native aborigines. Later, Whites brought Blacks over to enslave them on farms across the country.

Our nation brought aboriginal Africans from their tribal, illiterate and hut-dominated living conditions—into a whole new dynamic of Western thought, architecture and the rule of law. None of this Western civilization has gone down well with Black Americans. Their culture was thousands of years behind as to the dynamics of living, food, housing, laws and education. Additionally, as with any minority race, the majority race practiced discrimination against Africans right up to 2021.

To say the least, America has a mess on its hands. Thomas Jefferson once said, “We’ve got a wolf by the ears; we cannot keep him, and we can’t let him go.”

Along the way, everyone blames Whites for ‘racism’ and Blacks for not fitting into White civilization. It’s worse than Joseph Heller’s “Catch 22” scenario. If I remember the book correctly, the lead character Yosarian was damned if he did and damned if he didn’t.

Today, Blacks and Whites are caught in a cultural battle that can’t be solved. How do you take two entirely different races with totally different cultures—and smash them together? Obviously, after 245 years, it’s not working.

We’ve got the Syrian Muslim immigrant Ahmed Alli killing 11 in Boulder, Colorado last week. Just before that, a White kid shot 8 people in Atlanta. BLM rioted, looted and killed to the tune of $2 billion last summer. Black on Black killings continue weekly in St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit. If guns are taken away, people use knives which is now the main choice in the streets of London, United Kingdom.

While we eulogize Dr. Martin Luther King’s peaceful solutions, race relations in America continue to confound the best academics. Notwithstanding, they’ve come up with a new theory.

Critical race theory (CRT) is an academic movement made up of civil-rights scholars and activists in the United States who seek to critically examine the law as it intersects with issues of race, and to challenge mainstream liberal approaches to racial justice.

CRT is “a social philosophy which argues that social problems are influenced and created more by societal structures and cultural assumptions than by individual and psychological factors.”

Already the theory falls flat on its face. It’s each individual who maintains personal choices as to race likes or dislikes.

CRT is loosely unified by two common themes:

First, that white supremacy exists and maintains power through the law.

Second, that transforming the relationship between law and racial power, as well as achieving racial emancipation and anti-subordination more broadly, are possible.

Critics of CRT say that it relies on social constructionism, elevates storytelling over evidence and reason, rejects the concepts of truth and merit, and opposes liberalism.

Essentially, the death of career felon and drug addict George Floyd caused a whole new round of debate as to “white privilege” and “racism” in America.

White privilege

“White privilege is the notion of myriad social advantages, benefits, and courtesies that come with being a member of the dominant race (i.e., white people). For example, a clerk not following a person around in a store, or people not crossing the street at night to avoid a person, are viewed as white privilege.” (Source: www.wikipedia.org)

Cheryl I. Harris and Gloria Ladson-Billings describe this notion of whiteness as property, “whereby whiteness is the ultimate property that whites alone can possess; valuable just like property. In this sense, from the CRT perspective, the white skin that some Americans possess is akin to owning a piece of property, in that it grants privileges to the owner that a renter (in this case, a person of color) would not be afforded. The property functions of whiteness – i.e., rights to disposition; rights to use and enjoyment, reputation, and status property; and the absolute right to property – make the American dream more likely and attainable for whites.”

What this “critical race theory” fails to address: Black privilege abounds in Africa where Africans kill White people for being White, and in fact, several Black political parties want to kick all 4.0 million White Africans off the continent. In Japan, racism abounds in that they won’t allow anyone into their country to settle that’s outside their race. China does not allow immigration into its lands.

Instead of blaming Blacks or Whites with a theory, perhaps we might deal with our predicament by simply stating the obvious: two different races from two different continents, now three continents with Asians adding to the American mix, feature cultural, genetic and biological differences that play out against each other. In other words, races don’t mix well. You might find some individuals that enjoy deep friendships with different races, but for the most part, people of one race like to live with and be among others of the same race. That’s not a theory. It’s an observational fact.

You’ll see race segregation all over America. Hmong’s stay among themselves. Blacks like the company of other Blacks. Latinos enjoy other Latinos. Asians stick with other Asians. Whites mostly enjoy the company of other Whites. Middle Easterners hang with each other. Anybody see Jews hanging with Muslims?

We are not alone. Mexico’s racism runs rampant. Japan’s racism dominates. China remains totally racist. Korea the same!

I do find it odd if not ironic that most races living around the world in horrible conditions they created by their own cultures—line up to migrate to Western countries. But once there, they practice their cultures without any regard to Western civilization. They re-create the same conditions they fled.

Are there any solutions? We’ve tried them all in the past 50 years with very little success. As we add another 100 million immigrants to America in the next 29 years, we’re just going to stagger, struggle and plunk along with conflicted cultures, languages and growing religious conflict. America will not be filled with Americans any longer. Just an incompatible hodgepodge of humans in a minority dominated country!

We’ll find out the hard way that multiculturalism, diversity and race mixing didn’t/don’t/won’t work. The best we can expect is to respect each person as we would enjoy being respected. We don’t have to like each other, but we better respect each other as we go home to our own neighborhoods. This journalist is not at all optimistic as to the outcome in 2050.

