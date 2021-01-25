By Frosty Wooldridge

America’s new president vowed to open the borders, tear down the existing wall, no deportations for violating our laws, and promises to give amnesty for 25 million people who arrived illegally and without invitation. Along with their children!

Without sovereign borders, America is no longer a country. It’s a destination for the world’s refugees. Note this harsh reality: 100, 200, 300 million refugees would immigrate to America tomorrow if they could. If we continue to be a destination for the world’s refugees—within 20 to 30 years, Americans will become refugees in their own country. That mathematical fact awaits us.

Ironically, during Biden’s 47 years in Congress, he never worked to enforce our immigration laws, nor did he secure our borders. In fact, along with the majority of his Congressional colleagues on both sides of the aisle, Biden helped the invasion of America by never pushing for E-Verify, enforcing existing laws or dissuading any kind of immigration. In other words, he spent five decades in Congress giving speeches, but nothing more significant.

Facebook comments rage across the page over our elected officials NOT doing their jobs.

On the one hand, religious people think we need to save the world’s poor. But they never understand that the world’s poor grow by 83 million, new babies, net gain annually. In reality, there’s no way to save all of them without destroying ourselves.

My friend James Meeley said, “People like Rob and Jeffery will always call those who know the realities “heartless,” while they themselves sacrifice nothing for these “poor souls” they say we care nothing for. They also don’t care how their “bleeding hearts” makes chumps of every person who followed the rules to be an American citizen.

“It’s really easy to sit back and tell people what to do, as they most likely will never have to live with the repercussions of what they ask of the nation, while they spout their bilge about “America’s past and being a land of immigrants.”

“Just like the rest of the elites, who have their gated communities and private security, things most average citizens don’t have, the costs won’t fall on them. They have no answers for what to do with these people who don’t speak the language, don’t know the laws or customs, don’t share the culture, or feel they don’t have any need to give up anything to come here, save their poverty.

“No solutions for how the poorest of the legal citizens here will be hit by such influxes of people, with little or no education or skills for living in such a tech driven world as our has become. No answers for the burdens it will put on our welfare system for the poor already here, which is already stretched to the maximum.

“If you just want our prosperity, without assimilating to what America is, then you shouldn’t come here. Period. Don’t come because your homeland’s government is corrupt. Or you are poor. Or because you think you’ll get a free ride here. Come only if you want to become an American. Totally. Completely.

“And if that isn’t what you want; if you just want better prosperity while you live your life by the customs of your homeland’s culture, then stay where you are and fix your shit hole country. That might mean a civil war. It might mean you’ll die and never get the benefits you are fighting for. But then, such has happened here, as well, with many of our ancestors who had to do the same.

“America doesn’t owe people in foreign lands a “better life” by their ways. That’s up to them to make it where they are. And if they don’t want to do what might be necessary to get it, then it doesn’t really matter that much to them, does it? But wanting that “the easy way,” by breaking our laws, our border, and our system, is not something I’ll ever abide.

“And if guys like Rob and Jeffery don’t like it, the exit door is to your left. Burn your citizenship before you go. Plenty of people who will come here LEGALLY will gladly take your place. You won’t be missed. Being an American citizen isn’t a “right.” It isn’t “owed” to anyone. It’s a privilege. And people better start looking at it that way. Especially those who would just give it to any Juan, Diego, and Hernando. It isn’t some “Crackerjacks” prize, nor should it ever be treated as one!”

And so, the debate rages. For my own two-cents worth, can we continue as the world’s savior by importing endless masses of refugees? Can we sustain the projected 100 million more of them within 29 years? Do you honestly want this kind of a future for your children?

