By Bradlee Dean

“VACCINE DEATHS, ADVERSE EFFECTS”

Recently, a friend of truth, David Knight, reported the deaths of those who have recently received the vaccines and within a very few days they were dead (Proverbs 14:12).

With all of the information that is now available concerning who is behind this criminal conspiracy and what is that is in these untested vaccines, you would think that people would be up in arms by now as well as throwing a whole lot of criminal politicians in jail for their perpetrated fraud upon the very people that they are in fact to serve (Ephesians 4:14).

VIDEO

Here is a look at adverse effects around the world, health professionals balk at vaccination, pharmacist destroys 500 doses intentionally, Romney lays the foundation for the military to push needles into arms and the tragic death of Congressman-elect Letlow, 41, may indicate issues with Fauci’s “standard of care,” Remdesavir (Leviticus 17:11, 19:19).

VIDEO

