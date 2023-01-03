By Lex Greene

These are the Five D’s that threaten the very existence of the USA, Freedom, Liberty, or Justice for millions across this country and billions around the world. The Five D’s result in inaction, and evil will prevail, everywhere good people do nothing.

Americans have been living under a dark blanket of lies for generations now. The rest of the world has had it even worse. This must rapidly change, or there is no hope for humanity, anywhere on earth. Reality has become so depressing that a majority of citizens seek comfort, rather than truth. Rather than seeking and pursuing solutions, they merely seek an escape from reality.

DECEIVED

People have been intentionally, purposefully, and systematically pitted against one another, because “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” Every division in the USA is based upon an outright lie, perpetrated by our own government, for the sole benefit of the ruling class.

A few of the most deadly lies ever told…

Freedom comes from our Founders, their documents, or government. No, freedom is “endowed by our Creator.” As such, it is “inalienable” by any man.

Earth will die from climate change if we don’t kill off billions of people. No, while there are many “theories” about climate, there is no significant evidence that earth is engaged in any abnormal climate crisis.

The USA is a “racist” country. No, the USA is instead the most ethnically and culturally diverse nation on earth. “Racism” is merely one of many ways our government persists in dividing our nation.

We must follow the experts. Why? Economic experts have bankrupted our nation. Legal experts have nearly destroyed our Constitution and Bill of Rights. Science experts created the COVID19 bioweapon and the fake “vaccines” killing millions. Medical experts are now the leading cause of death in the USA.

The USA is a democracy. No, it isn’t, and it was never supposed to be. It is supposed to be a Constitutional Representative Republic. But at present, it is an unconstitutional federal dictatorship without any annual budget, governed by unconstitutional Executive Orders.

There are more than two human genders. No, just Male and Female, determined at conception by human genetics and identifiable by way of reproductive organs.

The Constitution requires Separation of Church and State. No, nothing in any Founding document says any such thing. The only reference is in the First Amendment, preventing the federal government from interfering in any faith based practices or religious expression. To kill freedom, they have to kill all moral foundations of freedom.

People who disagree are hateful and offensive. Nope, just honest…

The list could go on forever these days, but you surely get the point. Our government has been lying to citizens for decades, so long in fact, that only a tiny fraction of society is old enough to remember the truth.

DIVIDED

The USA citizenry is more divided than at any time in history. Every division is the direct result of the lies that our government and their mass media use to control the people. A house divided against itself cannot stand, which is the purpose of the lies that create the deep divisions we see today.

DISTRACTED

I refer to it as “the band plays on.” All day, every day, we are flooded with an endless stream of purposeful distractions to keep us from focusing on the things we have to focus on before there is no USA left to save. It is human nature to seek comfort in dark times, which makes it very easy to keep patriots disengaged by simply keeping them entertained until there is nothing they can do. The government and their state controlled media have it down to a science.

When the Titanic hit the iceberg and began to sink, the ships Captain ordered the band to play on. He knew that damage to the ship was catastrophic and that the ship would soon sink to a frigid grave. He also knew there were not enough lifeboats to get all passengers off the ship before it sank. So, he ordered the band to play on, so that passengers would dance on, unaware of their fate.

Our federal government is like the Captain on the Titanic. So long as they can keep the people entertained, distracted and in the dark about reality, financially broke and government benefit dependent, the people will continue dancing to the band until they are out of options, their fate sealed.

DEMORALIZED

In a world where everything is backwards, upside down, right is wrong and wrong is right, drinking distractions like they flow from a firehose, and divided beyond belief, demoralization sets in next. The moral fabric of a once free people is gone.

After more than a hundred years of blatant lies, intentional divisions, constant distractions, and misinformation on a mass scale, with all moral foundations attacked and eliminated, it’s nearly impossible for the average person to not be completely demoralized.

DEFEATED

And once completely demoralized, incapable of rising up in unity against evil, accepting that “we will own nothing and be happy,” we are defeated.

Every problem on earth has a solution, except one… If the problem is inaction, the only solution for that is ACTION. But once people are drowning in a sense of defeat, completely demoralized, they are incapable of ACTION. When the people are so divided, unable to work together in groups large enough and focused enough to change the course of history, they are DEFEATED.

When inaction is the problem…ACTION is the only possible solution. But people already defeated are incapable of action! Two things MUST happen to win anything in life…you must START and then you must FINISH. If you don’t start, you can’t finish and if you’re not going to finish, there’s no point to starting.

The only difference between winners and losers is, winners believe they can win, and the odds are not even part of the equation! So, they take ACTION. Losers never take action simply because they don’t believe they can win, so they don’t.

