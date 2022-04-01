by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

April 1, 2022

New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra was known for his “Yogiisms,” such as saying “It’s deja vu all over again” (a redundancy). Well, that’s what’s happening in the Ukraine, but most Americans have been so dumbed down that they are oblivious to it. In 1997, Power Elite agent and adviser to Presidents Carter, Clinton and Obama, Zbigniew Brzezinski (ZB) authored THE GRAND CHESSBOARD in which he laid out the plan for the future. In this book, ZB referred to “ruling national elites” and said “Eurasia is the chessboard on which the struggle for global primacy continues to be played, and that struggle involves geostrategy—the geostrategic management of geopolitical interests…and geostrategically dynamic states (nations)….How the United States both manipulates and accommodates the principal geostrategic players on the Eurasian chessboard and how it manages Eurasia’s geopolitical pivots will be critical to the longevity and stability of America’s global primacy.”

However, in my September 22, 2008 NewsWithViews article, “Threats Used for Coercive Compliance” (which nobody remembers), I also quoted ZB as remarking in THE GRAND CHESSBOARD that “it follows that America’s primary interest is to help ensure that no single power comes to control this geopolitical space….” This is most revealing because “no single power” would include the United States! Although this may surprise many, one should keep in mind that in ZB’s 1970 book, BETWEEN TWO AGES, he praised Marxism, saying: “Marxism represents a further vital and creative stage in the maturing of man’s universal vision. Marxism is simultaneously a victory of the external, active man over the inner, passive man and a victory of reason over belief….” Because of what ZB said in this book, Power Elite member David Rockefeller made ZB director of Rockefeller’s newly formed Trilateral Commission in 1973 and National Security Adviser to Rockefeller’s puppet Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1980.

In the 1980s, I had already written articles in THE HOUSTON POST and ARIZONA REPUBLIC (which nobody remembers because people have been conditioned to be temperocentric) explaining how Khrushchev had actually suckered President Kennedy in the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, but nobody knows this either. Khrushchev’s supposed goal was to gain the removal of nuclear weapons from NATO member Turkey in exchange for his removal of Soviet missiles from Cuba.

Today, Vladimir Putin’s main concern was the Ukraine drawing closer to the European Union and possible membership in NATO, allowing nuclear missiles to hypothetically be based on the border with Russia. Are you getting the picture? Joe Biden is being set up. In my NewsWithViews column, “Threats Used for Coercive Compliance,” I also wrote: “Another pipeline from Baku (Azerbaijan) through Georgia and then Turkey to the Mediterranean Sea also resulted in another ‘spontaneous’ revolution for independence by South Ossetia within Georgia. This time, the ‘spontaneous’ revolutionaries were allied with Russia. This gave the U.S.-funded and trained Georgians the threat they needed to react militarily, killing about 2000 South Ossetian civilians and sending another 40,000 refugees into Russia. This, in turn, gave the Russians the threat they needed to crush the Georgians militarily. In June 2008, long before military action, Power Elite agent ZB warned of ‘cases of possible threats to Russia, directed at Georgia with the intention of taking control over the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline.’ Power Elite agent Vladimir Putin could count on NATO’s non-response because he could easily once again cut off Germany’s, Poland’s, etc. natural gas pipeline from Russia.”

Because the news media today is not informing the public about any of these events from the past, I thought it would be useful to excerpt ZB from an interview he had with Nathan Gardels published on September 10, 2008. Gardels asked ZB. “What is the world to make of Russia’s invasion of Georgia?” ZB replied: “Fundamentally at stake is what kind of role Russia will play in the new international system. Unfortunately, Putin is putting Russia on a course that is ominously similar to Stalin’s and Hitler’s in the late 1930s.”

At this point, let me interject that I have written articles about the secret Nazi plan (thus the reference to Hitler) and the secret Communist plan (thus the reference to Stalin) coming to fulfillment today, and through a dialectical process the result will be a World Socialist Government. Hitler had said he was invading Czechoslovakia to “free” the Sudetan Deutsch. Putin invaded Georgia to “save” the Russians in South Ossetia. In 2014, Putin invaded that part of the Ukraine known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Crimea to support their “independence.” And recently, he invaded the Ukraine in support of the “independence” of breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lubansk.

ZB in 2008 had said: “Even more ominous is the analogy of what Putin is doing vis-a-vis Georgia to what Stalin did vis-a-vis Finland: subverting by use of force the sovereignty of a small democratic neighbor. In effect, morally and strategically, Georgia is the Finland of our day. The question the international community now confronts is how to respond to a Russia that engages in the blatant use of force with large imperial designs in mind: to reintegrate the former Soviet space under the Kremlin’s control….” At this point, let me interject that Putin sees himself as his hero, Peter the Great, who attained his “greatness” by taking over countries adjacent to Russia, resulting in what came to be known as the Soviet Union.

