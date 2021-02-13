The Democrats are conducting a Senate trial of President Trump based upon charges made by Democrat U.S. House members. For example, Rep. Maxine Waters claimed President Trump was responsible for the January 6, 2021 “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol. But then why isn’t Speaker Nancy Pelosi also impeached? A synonym for “insurrection” is “uprising,” which is defined by Webster as “a usually localized act of popular violence in defiance usually of an established government.” And on June 14, 2018, Pelosi said, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprising all over the country” against the Trump administration over conditions on the border with Mexico! On June 28, 2018, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, according to CNN, encouraged her supporters to harass Trump administration officials. The next month, U.S. Cory Booker addressing a national conference said, “Go the Hill today. Get up and, please, get up in the face of some congresspeople.” This is similar to what Sen. Barack Obama said in September 2008 when campaigning for the presidency. Regarding people talking to their friends and neighbors, he said: “I want you to argue with them and get in their face.”

Also, after almost 100,000 people violently stormed the State Capitol in Wisconsin in 2011, House Speaker Pelosi on February 17, 2011 described it as an “impressive show of democracy in action,” and said she was “in solidarity” with them. The protesters broke down doors, crawled through windows looking for Republican lawmakers and they took physical occupation of the building. Sounds like January 6, 2021?! You can see photos in a January 25, 2021 column by Olivia Burke titled, “Nancy Pelosi slammed as hypocrite for praising storming of Wisconsin State Capitol in 2011.”

On February 9, 2021, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that “although Trump had been vocal about offering Capitol Police and National Guard presence at the Capitol on multiple occasions last month, his offer was rebuked ‘every time’….Even in January, as many as 10,000 National Guard troops were told to be on the ready by the Secretary of Defense.” At the Senate trial of former President Trump on February 12, 2021, Democrats charged him with inciting violence, but his lawyer Michael van Der Veen objected and noted that some Democrats “encouraged and endorsed” the violence that occurred at some anti-racism protests across the country last summer without facing any legal consequences.

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, writing in frontpagemag.com on January 15, 2021 accused Nancy Pelosi of being at fault for the January 6 Capitol Hill riot , saying: “The Capitol police have over 2000 sworn officers…dedicated to protecting Capitol Hill….It’s a larger police force than the police forces of Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver or Milwaukee.” He recounted how in late August 2020 “when Black Lives Matter (BLM) rioters, incited by Democrats and the media, besieged the White House, 60 members of the Secret Service’s Uniformed Division were injured holding the line while President Trump and his family were taken to a bunker. Eleven members of the Secret Service were hospitalized due to the violence of the BLM riot that Democrats falsely claimed was peaceful.” The Democrats claimed the BLM protesters were “peaceful” but they used clubs, bricks, bottles, fireworks and bodily fluids against the officers. Greenfield noted, “Unlike the Capitol Police, the Park Police and the Secret Service did not kill a single BLM rioter….The same can’t be said of Congress’ keystone cops who managed to kill an unarmed woman who was not physically assaulting them at the time.”

Throughout the Trump administration, Congressional Democrats have accused the President of lying, but what about Kamala Harris? POLITIFACT kept a running tally of her false statements/lies: “She claimed to have ‘sued Exxon Mobil,’ false. She fabricated a stat that ‘the majority of women are minimum wage workers,’ false. She accused the Trump administration of ‘raiding money’ from military service member pensions to pay for the border wall,’ false. She accused the Supreme Court nominee Brett Cavanaugh of saying birth control could be considered ‘abortion-inducing drugs,’ false. The list goes on.” Moreover, when Harris was Attorney-General of California, she oversaw 1900 convictions for marijuana violations while she admitted to having smoked a joint herself in college! The double standards abound, but all of the above serves sufficiently to illustrate the Democrats’ blatant hypocrisy.

