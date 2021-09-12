By Roger Anghis

You may be asking why I am bringing up the facts on the fake planedemic in this article. I am thoroughly convinced that it is a contrived situation to put fear in enough people to be able to convince them to let the government have total control over our lives. This is the goal of the Democrat Party however there are some Republicans that have been pushing toward that goal for decades. One of those republicans is Henry Kissinger. I didn’t like him when he was in the Nixon administration and to me, he has gone full anti-American by supporting the effort to create the New World Order. He stated: “Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.” He didn’t say that just to inform someone, this has been his goal since at least the 1970s.

What we are seeing, whether you want to believe it or not, is the attempt of the elite to control all we do. What we do, where we live, what we can drive if we are even allowed to drive, what we can eat and where we can travel if we are even allowed to do that. America is known for our freedoms but they are being taken away from us at an alarming rate. Consider being tested and finding that you are COVID positive. I personally doubt any positive test as there have been so many false positives but under federal law, the lab is NOT allowed to tell either the doctor or you which ‘variant’ it might be.[1]

The attacks on our legal rights have gone on steroids. Last summer domestic terrorist antifa and blm looted stores and burned businesses to the ground but the majority of them have had all charges dropped.[2] But the trump supporters are being kept in solitary confinement and there is one, Chris Worrell has had his cancer medication denied him for 166 days![3] Three members of Congress made an attempt to visit these held in solitary confinement but were locked out of the building by the DOJ.[4] This occurred at the end of July and the Republicans have yet to do anything about it. They should have returned to the DOJ within hours with troops if necessary ready to bust the doors down and arrest everyone involved with the locking down the DOJ. We can not allow this type of treatment of American citizens especially when the FBI has stated that Trump supporters did not work in a coordinated effort to take the government down. The FBI has found little evidence at this point to suggest that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was largely coordinated by supporters of former President Trump or right-wing groups, according to a Reuters report.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” a former senior law enforcement official told Reuters. “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

The wire service, which spoke with four current and former law enforcement officials, reported that investigators for the FBI noted that those involved in the far-right groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were intent on entering the Capitol.

However, the officials who spoke with Reuters said that no coordinated plans appeared to be established regarding what they would do once they broke in.[5]

This is only one of our rights that have been attacked. The government’s demand that all Americans be vaccinated is a violation of our rights. Some say that they are legal but you can’t have a pandemic when the survival rate is 99.998%. We’ve had flu shots for decades yet, in my lifetime one has never been mandated even the H1N1 during the Obama administration which affected multiple millions more and had a mortality rate at a much higher rate. What we are seeing is a planned scare that is actually more of a planned panic perpetrated by MSM and the NIH run by Anthony Fauci and supported completely by the Democrat Party.

Democrats have had little regard for our Constitution. Obama didn’t like it because it kept him from doing a lot that he wanted to do. Biden seems to be ignoring it completely. The candidate that is running for governor of Virginia again, Terry McAuliffe wants to implement COVI mandates that will make life difficult for Virginia citizens: Terry McAuliffe says he wants to “make life difficult” for Virginians who don’t comply with his COVID vaccine mandate. He wants to make it impossible for them to fly in planes, go to movies without the vaccine.[6]

In the state of Washington, they’ve gone full-blown communist: A 15-yr-old Eatonville girl was forced to give up her right to privacy as a condition to play volleyball on her high school’s team. Without approval from her parents, the young girl has been wearing a tracking device on her ankle that allows the school to track her every movement. She agreed to wear the ankle bracelet that sends out an alarm when she violates social distancing rules because she wanted to play volleyball for her school.

The TraceTag tracking device used by the school was made by a company called Triax.

According to their website, an alarm will notify the user if they violate social distancing rules.

The main device of Proximity Trace, the TraceTag™, is affixed to any hardhat or worn on the body for proximity detection and contact tracing. Together we can keep people safer by maintaining social distances in the workplace and help support organizations’ strategies for getting back to work.[7] Keep in mind that this is for a virus that hardly affects young people and has a survival rate of 99.998%.

There are some companies that require all their customers to be fully vaccinated to do business with them Biden is pushing that mandate now that there is an FDA approved so-called vaccine. A beloved great grandmother tragically died of Covid after taking a Carnival cruise to Belize earlier this month.

77-year-old Marilyn Tackett, a retired Sunday school teacher from Oklahoma, boarded a Carnival cruise ship on July 31 out of Galveston, Texas.

On August 4th, Tackett, who was fully vaccinated for Covid, began to have breathing problems and decided to stay on the ship as her family disembarked and toured Belize.

The ship’s medical team tested Tackett for Covid and it came back positive.[8] I would almost believe that she was infected by the jab. It has even been reported that the jab makes it easier to get COVID and it takes a bigger toll on those that get it.

These are rights and freedoms that Americans hold dear but Democrats don’t believe that we have a right to. We must wake up and take a stand if we are going to keep America free.

© 2021 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes