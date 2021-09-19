By Roger Anghis

We can see almost throughout the history of the Democrat Party how they have seemed to make every effort to tear America down. They did all they could to keep slavery in place, they established the Jim Crow laws even though they try to make you think that Republicans wrote the laws. It was the Democrats that formed the KKK and did all they could to keep blacks suppressed: In 1857, the Supreme Court, with seven of the nine justices being Democrat, decided that Dred Scott was not a citizen, but property. Chief Justice Roger Taney, appointed by Democrat President Andrew Jackson, referenced in his decision that slaves were “so far inferior … that the Negro might justly and lawfully be reduced to slavery for their own benefit.”

After the Civil War, Republicans pushed through the 13th Amendment, adopted Dec. 6, 1865, officially abolishing slavery in America. Once Southern Democrats were forced to free their slaves, they effectively attempted to re-enslave them by passing “black codes” and “Jim Crow” laws, which required former slaves to be “apprenticed” to “employers” and punished those who left.

On Nov. 22, 1865, Republicans denounced Mississippi’s Democrat legislature for enacting “black codes,” which institutionalized racial discrimination, even stating: “No freedman, Negro, or mulatto shall carry or keep firearms or ammunition.”

On Feb. 5, 1866, Republican Rep. Thaddeus Stevens introduced legislation to give former slaves “40 acres and a mule,” but Democrats opposed it, led by President Andrew Johnson. On April 9, 1866, Republicans in Congress overrode President Johnson’s veto and passed the Civil Rights Act of 1866, conferring rights of citizenship on freed slaves.[1]

The 14th Amendment was passed to give blacks citizenship and was opposed 100% by the Democrats.[2] There was almost the same opposition, 97%, from the Democrat Party to giving blacks the right to vote, the 15th Amendment.[3]

America was intended to let all men be free. Most of the Founders were opposed to slavery in spite of what the revisionist historians say. The American experiment has been the most successful form of government the world has ever seen yet the Democrats have tried for decades to make America no better than the average dictatorship.

America was founded as a Christian nation on Christian principles. John Jay, our first Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court stated; “Providence has given to our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as the privilege and interest, of our Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.” Democrats don’t seem to care about those principles. They are more concerned with the power they can acquire and control over the population than the freedoms of the people.

One of the biggest stabs in the back to Americans that the Democrats have done concerns Social Security. When you look at the history of it you see that Democrats have done all they could to take your money away from you. Keep in mind that this is NOT an entitlement program. The American people fund this with their own paychecks which means Congress has no right to do anything with it except fund the Social Security program. Democrats feel they have to tax everything except their own paycheck. This program was originally voluntary, Democrats voted to make it mandatory. There was supposed to be only a 1% tax on the first $1400, now it’s 7.5% of the first $90,000. The funds originally put into the fund were deducted from your annual salary for tax purposes. Those funds are no longer deductible. All funds that were put into this fund were used only for Social Security but President Lyndon Johnson moved it into the General Fund and has been spent on other Democrat projects. The payments to the people from the fund were never to be taxed as income but under the Clinton administration, 85% of those payments are now taxed. Remember, these funds were taken out of American’s paychecks for the American people when they retired but under the Carter administration, they started giving the funds to illegal immigrants that never put a dime into the program. Now they say that the program is running out of funds and blaming the Republicans for that situation.

Our monetary system was destroyed by democrats as well. Woodrow Wilson took our economic system out of the hands of the American people and gave control to the banks in England. It was like he was oblivious to the results of his actions. After he gave up our monetary system to foreign entities he stated: “I am a most unhappy man, I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of Credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all of our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated governments in the civilized world. No longer a government by free opinion, no longer a government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.” Democrats again take the freedoms of Americans and give them to foreign powers. This can be confirmed in a comment by Senator George Malone speaking before Congress in 1957: “I believe that if the people of this nation fully understood what Congress has done to them over the past forty-nine years, they would move on Washington. It adds up to a preconceived plan to destroy the economic and social independence of the United States.”

One of the things that both parties are guilty of, which I find to be nothing less than treason, is neither party has done anything to curb the flow of illegals coming across our southern border. Ronald Reagan attempted to get some security on the southern border in 1986 by agreeing to amnesty for the illegals that came across our border because Senator Schumer agreed to establish some form of security. Schumer got the amnesty he wanted and has seen to it that the security never happened. Another stab in the back by the Democrat Party.

Donald Trump promised border security and delivered on it but was opposed every inch of the way by Democrats and when they stole the election Biden stopped the building of the wall and is spending $3 million a day to not build the wall.[4] Allowing illegals to flood our border taxes our welfare system, lowers hourly wages because it floods the job market with cheap labor which is just what Democrat business owners love. It also increases human trafficking, drug cartels make millions and threaten the lives of Americans. None of this seems to bother Democrats. They are creating a situation that they tell us they can fix but we have to give up freedoms and rights. Their base is stupid enough to fall for that but most of us aren’t. We see through the game and will stand against it.

