Roger Anghis

I have stated for several years now that the things the Democrats are always accusing the Republicans of doing, they themselves are guilty of. They accused Trump of colluding with the Russians to influence the election and then we found out that Hillary and the Democratic National Committee actually paid for the Russian dossier. Adam Schiff accused Trump of abusing power but the Democrat party began an impeachment trial without taking a vote to do so, which is required under our Constitution, and then during the process he had witnesses that only collaborated with his side refusing Trump witnesses and never allowed Trump’s attorney’s into the meeting, denying Trump due process which also violated our Constitution.

If those actions are not an obvious abuse of power, then we are all blind. Throughout the inquiry, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has repeatedly echoed the president’s assertions that he sought the investigations to address corruption.

She has also argued there was “no quid pro quo” since the aid to Ukraine was released and no investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter resulted.

Stefanik spokeswoman Madison Anderson pointed to a tweet from the congresswoman as her statement on the articles.

“The impeachment obsessed Democrats are determined to overturn the 2016 election & ignore the vote of the American People,” Stefanik wrote.

“The partisan Articles include abuse of power & obstruction of Congress.

“ But it is Adam Schiff who has repeatedly abused his power & obstructed Congress .” [1]

As they will be doing until the end of Trump’s second term Pelosi made a statement after the STOU speech, which is a perfect example of them accusing conservatives of doing the wrong they are doing. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Trump “looked a little sedated” ahead of his State of the Union Address.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, suggested on Thursday that she moved to “extend a hand of friendship,” ahead of the Monday speech in part because she was concerned about the president’s demeanor.

“It was also an act of kindness because he looked to me like he was a little sedated,” Pelosi told reporters. She added, “He looked that way last year too.”

It’s not the first time Trump’s detractors have accused him of being under the influence of some kind of drug. Obama White House spokesman Josh Earnest once said Trump “snorted his way” through some of the debates during his 2016 campaign. Ernest later said he was joking.

Pelosi did not qualify her remarks about Trump’s state of mind during his Tuesday night address to Congress.[2]

We all have to question the mental stability of Nancy Pelosi. In a news conference concerning the impeachment, you can see that Speaker Pelosi has problems of her own that she is not willing to address. This is not the video out there that makes one wonder about her mental stability. In this video, she mumbles and stumbles over virtually every word she tries to speak out.[3]

Now, they are pushing for some kind of an action because Trump commented on the excessive sentence for Roger Stone. He is working on these kinds of outrageous sentences for very minor offenses. When he tweeted about it, it caused a firestorm among liberals that he was trying to influence the DOJ’s sentencing process. There has been called a special meeting of the Federal Judges Association because of Trump’s supposed interference in ‘politically sensitive’ cases. Just weeks after President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate of bogus partisan impeachment charges by the House of Representatives, a group of federal judges will hold an ’emergency meeting’ on Tuesday. The judges will meet to discuss the intervention by Attorney General William Barr against the abusive proposed sentence for Roger Stone and the criticism by President Trump of the proposed sentence and the federal judge overseeing the case, Judge Amy Berman Jackson, as well as other actions by Barr and Trump regarding ‘politically sensitive’ cases before the judiciary.

The emergency meeting will be held via conference call with officers and members of the executive committee of the 1,100 member Federal Judges Association because, association president Judge Cynthia Rufe (a Bush 43 appointee) said, “We just could not wait until April to discuss matters of this importance.” The judges’ annual meeting is set for April 18-19 in Denver.

Judge Cynthia Rufe, screen image via YouTube, September 23, 2014.

The meeting comes on the heels of a letter signed by over 1,000 former Justice Department Deep State operatives calling on Barr to resign for overruling the punitive sentence of 7-9 years in prison proposed by federal prosecutors for Stone. The four prosecutors in the case resigned in protest over Barr’s intervention.

Judge Jackson will preside over a phone hearing in the Stone case on Tuesday. Stone has asked for a new trial after it was reported last week the foreman of the jury that convicted him is a virulent anti-Trump Democrat who posted about Stone’s case.[4]

Just like impeaching Trump needed to be done immediately but then it took 28 days to get it to the Senate, the day they were to have this ‘emergency’ meeting it was canceled without any explanation.[5]

As I stated at the beginning of this series, the Democrats are going to do anything they can to remove Trump. They won’t stop. Be looking for any off the wall reason. This is why we need to keep him held up in prayer. The 2020 election is a choice between socialism and freedom. Don’t forget that in November.

