By Roger Anghis



February 6, 2022

Trump made the phrase ‘Fake News’ very popular. The more he used the term, the more the fake news proved him right. When the Democrats took control of the House they exposed to Americans that they were the supporters of Fake Justice. We saw that with two impeachments that had no grounds whatsoever. The never-ending investigations into Trump’s business dealings that produced no foul play while at the same time totally ignoring the blatant illegal dealings of Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, Barak Obama, and Joe Biden himself.

Adam ‘Pencil Neck’ Shiff ran secret hearings not allowing Republicans to attend. Totally unconstitutional. Hillary Clinton deleted 30,000 emails AFTER they were subpoenaed yet not one charge has been brought against her.[1] The Democrats and Hillary paid for the fake dossier, which effectively was a foreign influence in our election, which is unconstitutional, and still, no charges have been brought forth for anyone in the DNC or Hillary. There have been so many attacks on the constitutional process of our elections by Democrats and no one is held accountable. Even our Supreme Court doesn’t have the guts to hear the election fraud case that has evidence that is irrefutable.[2]

The Deep State is very deep. Not just the justice system, not just Congress but local and State politics as well. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was well aware of this when he stated: “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”[3] He also stated: “Presidents are selected, not elected.” But this has been scrubbed from the internet. Surprise, surprise. The form of government that our Founders gave us is no longer the government that we have today.

Eisenhower warned us of the great military complex in his farewell speech in 1961.[4] He knew that there were some forceful powers in the shadows that controlled too much of the destiny of America. Once we fully understand this we can see why there has been so much resistance to the Trump presidency. He began to expose all of the swamp creatures in Washington and in the process, he exposed the massive corruption in our political system throughout the entire country. It has been going on for decades and that corruption has its foundation in a shadow government. In his autobiography in 1913, Theodore Roosevelt states: “Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of the day.”[5]

But he is not the only president or high official that has warned the American people about this shadow government. Our first president, George Washington, was aware of and warned about the Illuminati in a letter he wrote on October 24, 1798: “It was not my intention to doubt that, the Doctrines of the Illuminati, and principles of Jacobinism had not spread in the United States. On the contrary, no one is more truly satisfied of this fact than I am. The idea that I meant to convey, was, that I did not believe that the Lodges of Free Masons in this Country had, as Societies, endeavored to propagate the diabolical tenets of the first, or pernicious principles of the latter (if they are susceptible of separation). That Individuals of them may… actually had a separation [sic]of the People from their Government in view, is too evident to be questioned.”6 The threat of outside influence has been there literally from day one.

John Kennedy, in a speech titled “The President and the Press”, made this statement: “Our way of life is under attack. Those who make themselves our enemy are advancing around the globe. The survival of our friends is in danger. And yet no war has been declared, no borders have been crossed by marching troops, no missiles have been fired.

If the press is awaiting a declaration of war before it imposes the self-discipline of combat conditions, then I can only say that no war ever posed a greater threat to our security. If you are awaiting a finding of “clear and present danger,” then I can only say that the danger has never been more clear and its presence has never been more imminent.

It requires a change in outlook, a change in tactics, a change in missions–by the government, by the people, by every businessman or labor leader, and by every newspaper. For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence–on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations.

Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed. It conducts the Cold War, in short, with a war-time discipline no democracy would ever hope or wish to match. Nevertheless, every democracy recognizes the necessary restraints of national security–and the question remains whether those restraints need to be more strictly observed if we are to oppose this kind of attack as well as outright invasion.”[7] They, the shadow government, have kept themselves out of the limelight because they knew the American people would rise up against them if what they were doing were known.

David Rockefeller, an anti-American low-life, is one of the many that have fought to take down America just as George Soros is doing today. In an address to the Trilateral Commission in June of 1991, he stated: “We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the work is now much more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national autodetermination practiced in past centuries.” Notice that many, if not all of the nation’s news media have been involved in keeping the American people ignorant about what these globalist organizations are doing. He’s even proud of the fact that he has been involved in the attempted overthrow of America: “Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as internationalists and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it .”[8]

Virtually all of these usurpations of our Constitutional law have been done by the Democrats. Republicans are just as guilty as they have done nothing to expose or stop them making them just as guilty. C. L. De Montesquieu, a French judge, and political philosopher stated: “The deterioration of every government begins with the decay of the principles on which it was founded.” We have witnessed that decay accelerate over the last hundred and fifty years. If we expect to continue as we were founded we must stop this from continuing.

