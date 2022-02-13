By Roger Anghis

February 13, 2022

We have seen that the shadow government does not operate in the best interest of America or the American people. The formation of the Federal Reserve was nothing more than a successful attempt to control our currency. The Federal Reserve is neither Federal nor a Reserve but a controlling agent that governs our economic system. I’m not a lawyer nor a Constitutional scholar but I don’t think that what Woodrow Wilson did in forming the Federal Reserve is even constitutional. They refuse to be audited and refuse to be held accountable to anyone. Eustace Mullins wrote about the operations of the Federal Reserve: Each of the twelve Federal Reserve Banks is organized into a corporation whose shares are sold to the commercial banks and thrifts operating within the Bank’s district. Shareholders elect six of the nine board of directors for their regional Federal Reserve Bank as well as its president. Mullins reported that the top eight stockholders of the New York Fed were, in order from largest to smallest as of 1983, Citibank, Chase Manhatten, Morgan Guaranty Trust, Chemical Bank, Manufacturers Hanover Trust, Bankers Trust Company, National Bank of North America, and the Bank of New York (Mullins, p. 179). Together, these banks owned about 63 percent of the New York Fed’s outstanding stock. Mullins then showed that many of these banks are owned by about a dozen European banking organizations, mostly British, and most notably the Rothschild banking dynasty. Through their American agents, they are able to select the board of directors for the New York Fed and to direct U.S. monetary policy. Mullins explained,

‘… The most powerful men in the United States were themselves answerable to another power, a foreign power, and a power which had been steadfastly seeking to extend its control over the young republic since its very inception. The power was the financial power of England, centered in the London Branch of the House of Rothschild . The fact was that in 1910, the United States was for all practical purposes being ruled from England, and so it is today’ (Mullins, p. 47-48).

He further commented that the day the Federal Reserve Act was passed , “the Constitution ceased to be the governing covenant of the American people, and our liberties were handed over to a small group of international bankers” (Ibid, p. 29).

This usurpation of our Constitution was engineered by the Democrat Party. No surprise but it has not been challenged by the Republicans making them just as guilty. Somehow these politicians are not bothered by the tearing down of the foundations of this great nation. The Federal Reserve says that they are accountable to Congress but every time Congress calls for an audit of the agency it refuses access to files and data. In an interview with Jim Lehrer that was aired on PBS’ News Hour on September 18, 2007, that you can watch on YouTube, formal Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said, essentially, that the Federal Reserve was above the law and that no agency of government can overrule their actions:

Jim Lehrer: “What is the proper relationship, what should be the proper relationship between a chairman of the Fed and a president of the United States?”

Alan Greenspan: “Well, first of all, the Federal Reserve is an independent agency, and that means, basically, that there is no other agency of government which can overrule actions that we take. So long as that is in place and there is no evidence that the administration or the Congress or anybody else is requesting that we do things other than what we think is the appropriate thing, then what the relationships are don’t frankly matter.”[1] The Youtube video of this conversation has been pulled. I wonder why?

This ‘above the law’ attitude of the Federal Reserve was solidified by Ben Bernanke in 2009 when before Congress he refused to tell Congress who the Federal Reserve lent $2.2 trillion: The fact that the Fed is above the law was demonstrated by current Fed chairman, Ben Bernanke, during his appearance before Congress on March 4, 2009 (as shown in this video). Senator Bernie Sanders asked Bernanke about $2.2 trillion in American tax dollars that was lent out by Federal Reserve. Bernanke refused to provide an answer:

Senator Sanders: “Will you tell the American people to whom you lent $2.2 trillion of their dollars? … Can you tell us who they are?”

Bernanke: “No”[2]

This reminds me of the time under oath an Obama official was asked where Obama got all the pallets of cash they gave Iran. The official plead the 5th. Republicans did nothing. Bernanke was a Republican until about 2015 and is now an Independent which shows that none of the parties seem to care about justice or the Constitution.

Crimes against the United States are ignored regularly by our politicians in both parties. Representative Swalwell had a long going affair with a Chinese spy and Adam Shiff put him in charge of CIA oversite! When newly elected California representative Eric Swalwell arrived in Washington, DC, in January 2013, he brought three things with him: a reputation as someone to watch, having bumped off ossified 20-term Democrat incumbent Pete Stark in the primary; a crap ton of ambition; and a Chinese spy he was banging.

According to media reports, the spy, Fang “Christine” Fang, latched onto Swalwell around 2011 when he was a new city councilor for Dublin, California. She became a bundler for his campaign in addition to other services performed. Swalwell let her place at least one intern in his congressional office; as a freshman, he was slotted onto the Science, Space, and Technology subcommittee of the House Homeland Security Committee where Democrat Bennie Thompson was ranking member at the time.

In 2014, Swalwell was reelected. Now part of the new anti-American majority in the House, he moved over to serve under the sociopathic buddy of sexual predator and major Democrat donor Ed Buck, Adam Schiff. Schiff put him in charge of the oversight committee for the CIA.[3]

Even though the affair was well known Democrat powers to be simply ignored it and the probable implications of sleeping with a Chinese spy.

It seems that China is allowed unfettered access to our politicians and our education system with no recourse. Think that traitors and spies that engage in espionage activities on the behalf of the CCP should, at the very least, be locked up so that they can no longer steal US technology or secrets to send back to their overlords in Red China?

Well, Brandon and his DOJ disagree. While they’re fine with locking up January 6th protesters indefinitely and sending in the police to arrest people for not wearing a mask, punishing Chinese spies is just a bridge too far for the modern FBI.

You see, there’s a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor that was seeking federal grants, but hid his connection to Red China during the process. As Just the News reports:

Professor Gang Chen had been accused of omitting, when applying for an Energy Department grant, that he held a position as an “overseas expert” for the Chinese government, in addition to sitting on the advisory board of Shenzhen’s Southern University of Technology.

Yeah, right. Chen was charged back in January of 2021, discovered and prosecuted by the Trump Era “China Initiative.” Either Chen turned in the forms he was supposed to and disclosed his ties to Red China yet it took the government an entire year to find some form lost in the mail, or he broke the law and now Team Biden is letting him off the hook.[4]

Breaking the law has resulted in no charges, no jail time, no fines, and not even being censored if you’re a Democrat. They blame Republicans for all the negative results of their lawbreaking. We have effectively become a one-party dictatorship. The Democrats are now just trying to make it legal. We either stand now or we’ll kneel.

