In Norway last week, a Muslim man who was unable to procure a weapon, decided to use a bow and arrows to shoot four women dead and injured two others—all in the name of Allah. Right now, in Oslo, Norwegians flee as that city suffers 36 percent middle eastern immigrants brought to them by their president of Norway. Oslo faces the same future as Paris, France with over 90 “no go zones” where Islamic Law rules over France’s free republic. They imported over five million of them…so much so, they can’t stop Sharia Law from being implemented among those Islamic followers. It’s a modern-day self-inflicted throwback into the 6th century.

British author Douglas Murray chronicled it in his best-selling book: The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam.

Last week, at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, a female U.S. Army sergeant suffered a sexual attack by an Afghanistan male refugee, one of 100,000 brought over to the USA by Joe Biden. Or, at least, by his handlers…the ones making decisions for him. Note that rape in the Islamic world is standard operating procedure. Women do not possess any rights.

Now, we’re seeing the results of mixing a 6th century culture/religion with a 21st century first world country: Big, Big, Big mistake!

The headline reads, “Biden didn’t withdraw from Afghanistan. He brought Afghanistan to America.”

Biden dumped 13,000 of those refugees into Sparta, Wisconsin. The mayhem, chaos and insanity of this importation of 6th century males will continue to mount as their numbers accelerate.

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical Left and Islamic terrorism.

He said, “The Afghans who have overrun the Wisconsin base are the ones whom the Taliban, for their own reasons, decided to allow through their checkpoints. And they’re living up to the high cultural standards of the Taliban. The problems began with the toilets. Then there were issues with the rice, the sexual abuse of young boys, and Afghans simply leaving on their own despite promises of taxpayer cash.”

“Afghans were confused and upset by hygiene practices,” a Wall Street Journal article said. “Every toilet on base was Western style, with a seat and toilet paper. But Afghans are accustomed to restrooms that allow them to squat so they don’t have to physically touch the toilet. It led to some cases of Afghans relieving themselves outside.”

“This shouldn’t have surprised anyone after two decades in Afghanistan,” said Greenfield. “But political correctness has mostly suppressed accounts of even the most basic facts about the beneficiaries of our great nation-building project leaving Americans confused by the behavior of the new arrivals.”

A Czech journal article from the Department of Military Hygiene said, “Afghan people in rural areas were found to defecate almost everywhere according to convenience. It is important to observe that particularly the rural population does not use toilet paper.”

More accurately, Islamic law is held to ban the use of toilet paper.

“You should consider very carefully shaking hands during the contact with the local population,” the journal article warned.

Unfortunately, their local population is now entrenched in every city that accepts Biden’s new refugees.

“While great care is taken by Muslims to keep their clothes clean so that they are not “impure” during prayers, bathrooms can be left in a horrifying state because they’re already unclean,” the WSJ report said.

Muslim tradition teaches that toilets are possessed by demons and as a result, followers of the religion may be reluctant to make contact with them because they have been taught that “Satan plays with the backsides of the sons of Adam.” Islamic teachings encourage squat toilets and forbid men to urinate standing up because Mohammed “only ever used to urinate sitting down.”

At Kandahar Air Base, the toilets, as an officer noted, “When they use our port-a-potties, they stand on the seats and it causes quite a mess. I think it’s just a cultural thing.” There are a lot of these cultural things. Many of them far worse than the toilets.

Greenfield said, “Although when dealing with a group “90% of the population are infected by a parasitic disease” and which routinely goes around with fecal matters on its hands, it is an issue. Democrats insist that 2-year-olds should wear masks, yet invite in a population that doesn’t understand the concepts of toilets, toilet paper, or disease transmission.”

But the toilets were the least of the problems at Fort McCoy.

Personnel at Fort McCoy were complaining about “multiple cases of minor females who were presented as ‘married’ to adult Afghan men, as well as polygamous families.” This wasn’t too surprising since the child marriage in Afghanistan stands at 57%. Like the toilets, it’s a cultural thing.

Mohammad Haroon Imaad was also arrested after his wife accused him of choking her. He had also allegedly threatened to “send her back to Afghanistan where the Taliban could deal with her” and also told her “that nine women have been killed since getting to Fort McCoy and that she would be the tenth.” An estimated 87% of Afghani women face domestic violence.

“For example, in six weeks in Operation Allies Welcome, in a population of 53,000, there have been eight reported cases of robbery and theft.”

Forget the ‘Forever War’ and get ready for the ‘Forever Refugees’.

“Meanwhile, Fort McCoy is near capacity. American soldiers are back to patrolling Afghan streets and trying to win their hearts and minds by asking them to use toilets and not to abuse their women and children,” said Greenfield. “But the scenes of American soldiers trying to keep the peace among Afghans and communicate American values to them are no longer taking place in Kandahar, but in Wisconsin, and in other states with the misfortune of housing Afghans.”

Did we withdraw from that useless 20 year ‘forever’ war? Now, we just imported that ‘war’ back into our country. It cost us $6 trillion for 20 years. Can you imagine what it’s going to cost us with 100,000 refugees out of the 6th century?

An Army veteran said, “Americans are funding three Halal meals a day for tens of thousands of Afghans, our bases are full of mosques, our soldiers are trying to keep Afghans from killing and abusing each other, and we are on the hook for every dollar in welfare spending lavished on the Afghans while Americans struggle. As the Afghans leave Fort McCoy, the occupation of America will begin.”

Biden didn’t withdraw from Afghanistan. He brought Afghanistan to America. Read it and weep! Did any of us Americans ask for this?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

