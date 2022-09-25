By Roger Anghis



September 25, 2022

I believe that America has come to a strategic inflection point. We have to take back the politics of this country and get rid of all the corruption and knavery that is so deeply rooted in both political parties. The left was able to steal the 2020 election with massive fraud like we’ve never seen before with the full knowledge of Joe Biden. He even stated: ”We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”[1] There are those say that quote was taken out of context but it wasn’t. I listened to the speech he gave when he said it. That is exactly what he said and meant. In a speech in Michigan, he even stated that he didn’t need to voters to get elected but he needed their help after he gets elected.[2] You have to ask why he didn’t need the voters to get elected. George Soros in an interview said that Trump may win the popular vote but Hillary will win the presidency, that’s already been decided. I would like to know who made that decision. The people are supposed to do that not a group of political elites.

Don’t be fooled. The Deep State has made inroads into our election system so far that they have the capability to control every election. They are terrified of Trump because he can and will expose them. Trump exposed them and in a second term, he could and will destroy them. That’s why they are doing everything they can to keep him off the ballot. They are pushing the Great Reset now because they can’t take the chance that he might run and win. They will fail.

The Deep State anti-American traitors have spent decades laying the foundation to take complete control of the elections. Franklin Roosevelt stated: “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”[3] This is evidence that the Deep State has been at this for a long time. There are several methods the left uses to commit voter fraud. One of the easiest ways is to use mail-in ballots. Colorado was a red state but two years after initiating mail-in ballots we went blue, Surprise, surprise. Our Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, is a puppet of George Soros. I could do a couple of columns just about what she did to help the fraud. We had over ten counties with 100% plus voter turnout which having one county with 100% voter turnout which having one county with 100% voter turnout is a statistical impossibility. One county had a 150% turnout. Republicans fought these numbers but the courts allowed every vote. It doesn’t help your cause when the courts won’t even uphold the laws.

Pennsylvania sent out around 186,000 ballots but got back around 250,000. The article I had on that has been pulled from the internet. I even remember a USPS driver declaring that he took around 100,000 plus ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. Why did New York have 100,000 plus ballots for Pennsylvania? The driver never saw his trailer again and was refused whistleblower status by Attorney General Willian Barr. Nothing to see here, move along. Mail-in ballots are a boon to those committing voter fraud. You can use the names of dead voters, voters that have moved away. It has numerous possibilities and the liberals take advantage of all of them.

I could list story after story on mail-in ballots changing the outcome of an election but I think you get the point. Now I want to talk about something most people don’t know much about if anything about. ERIC. Electronic Registration Information Center. Just like the electronic vote counting machines from Dominion it is a gold mine for those seeking to commit voter fraud. ERIC is a membership organization ostensibly created for voter roll maintenance. In reality, it is a massive data-gathering operation which adds bogus “voters” to the system of every member state. Millions of inactive, ineligible, and “phantom” voters with undeliverable addresses appear on member states’ voter rolls. These names are used for mail-in ballot fraud, ballot box stuffing, and machine adjustments in real-time.

ERIC was started in 2012 using Soros funds donated through the Pew Charitable Trust. It was conceived and organized by a highly unethical leftist named David Becker, who has spent a lifetime trying to defeat the conservative agenda in America.

Becker also played a role in the Wisconsin fraud of 2020, and has been openly named for more unethical and illegal activities, by Michael Gableman, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, author of the Wisconsin Election Review. Here is the link to Gabelman’s report.

Others have termed Becker a “partisan progressive”. I don’t have the patience for fancy names. I invite you to learn more from the Hon. Michael Gabelman and from the site below. Then, decide for yourself what YOU would like to call David Becker.[4]

As I stated earlier, liberals have more than one way to cheat the American people out of a fair election and they will use everyone they need to to keep themselves in power. States are required to ‘clean-up’ voter rolls I believe every 5 years but during the Obama administration whenever a state began that process Attorney General Eric Holder sued them to stop it. Think about it, if they cleaned up the voter rolls then the Democrats wouldn’t have bogus names to issue mail-in ballots to. You can call me a liar but you can’t prove me wrong. The Gateway Pundit had an article about ERIC that Has some very interesting information. For decades the Democrats and leftists have fought ferociously to prevent the cleanup of State voter registration rolls. Recognizing a potential niche, left wing activists created ERIC to clean voter rolls their way, using their rules. So in 2012 the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) was formed as a membership organization primarily for blue States. ERIC is essentially a left wing voter registration drive disguised as voter roll clean up. But it’s been gaining traction in Red States too. Originally funded by the Soros Open Society , it is now responsible for cleaning the voter rolls in 31 States, plus D.C. A top election official from each member State is appointed a seat on the ERIC Board or as an Officer, all unpaid positions.

ERIC located 17 million new voters for the 2020 election, the most in the history of their organization. For comparison, they only found 5.7 million in 2012, Obama’s reelection.

The ERIC database is comprehensive and would be one of the most coveted by bad actors looking to influence an election. Member States must not only submit all details on inactive and active voters to ERIC every 60 days. But they must also provide every individual in their states Motor Vehicle Department database, both licensed and ID recipients. This combo of data is breathtaking. It’s everyone who could generate a legal ballot. It includes those approaching voting age, even those here illegally yet issued an ID by their left leaning State. This data includes names, addresses, DOB, License #, last 4 of social #, voter activity, phone, email, title and type of citizenship documentation, and much more!5

First, I want to say that anything that George Soros supports is NOT good for America. Second, I need to emphasize that we cannot set back and watch. We must become engaged in elections. Run for office, support someone who supports the Constitution, hold elected officials’ feet to the fire, and know what your elected official is doing.

© 2022 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes