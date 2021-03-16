By JB Williams

COVID19 “orders” combined with the total collapse of any sense of legitimate election processes in 2020 have resulted in the greatest deprivation of both State and Citizen Rights in the 245-year history of the United States.

Federal and State government mismanagement of the alleged COVID19 pandemic has resulted in massive deprivation of both State and Individual Rights, including the use of the event to alter election laws unlawfully and unconstitutionally without any legal authority to do so, acting under color of law, assuming legal authority that does not exist.

Section 242 of U.S. Title 18 makes it a crime for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States. As all governmental power is derived from the consent of the governed and no American Citizen has or ever will consent to any deprivation of Rights, Section 242 of U.S. Title 18 exists to protect all natural Rights of U.S. Citizens by making it a federal crime for any governmental body to deprive Citizens of their Rights.

The second issue in this federal law pertains to “color of law,” and Color of Law refers to an appearance of legal power to act, where no such power exists, or where the action may actually operate in direct violation of law.

In the United States, the U.S. Constitution is the “supreme law of the land.” Any governmental action taken by any governmental body that is at odds with or in direct violation of the “supreme law of the land” resulting in the deprivation of Rights, is both unlawful and unconstitutional in nature.

As most Americans know, Article I – Section I of the U.S. Constitution grants sole lawmaking authority to only one branch of the Federal government, the Legislative branch. “All legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”

This means that neither the Executive,nor Judicial branch, has any lawmaking power whatsoever. Yet, for more than 100-years now, the Executive branch has attempted many times, acting under color of law, to deprive Citizens and States of their Rights via Executive Order. The Judicial branch has done the same by pretending as though their politically motivated court opinions establish “settled law” when in fact, they too are merely acting under the color of law with no such constitutional authority.

Frankly, the same has happened at the State level, with both Governors and courts acting under color of law to issued dictates (mandates) that neither branch has any constitutional authority to issue, much less enforce. COVID19 “mandates” (orders, not laws) provide a perfect example of these lawless practices that have nearly totally destroyed the USA over the past 12-months.

The Article II Executive branch is merely an administrative office designed and authorized to equally execute the laws as enacted by Congress, in accordance with and furtherance of our Republican form of government, as guaranteed every state and every Citizen in the U.S. Constitution. The Article II branch has no lawmaking authority whatsoever.

Likewise, the Article III Judicial branch also holds no constitutional lawmaking authority at all. Court opinions do not create “laws” much less “settled law.” When any court acts as if their case opinions result in the creation of “law,” they do so under the color of law, outside their constitutional authority and in direct violation of constitutional guarantees.

In each case, the Executive and Judicial branches are acting under “color of law” and beyond their constitutional authority. When these actions result in the deprivation of rights, of the States, or of the legal Citizens of the United States, the actions are a direct criminal violation of Section 242 of U.S. Title 18, which reads…

TITLE 18, U.S.C., SECTION 242

“Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if bodily injury results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.”

Because these abuses of power and overreaches of constitutional authority have caused massive deprivation of Rights and become commonplace over the past 100-years or so, most Americans clearly unaware, it has become necessary for State Legislatures to end these practices to protect their citizens from rapidly growing abuses of powers that simply do not exist under the “supreme law of the land.”

Similarly, because Governors and State and local courts have adopted these same practices, acting under color of law to deprive Citizens of their constitutionally protected natural Rights, they too must be reigned in and prevented from continuing these practices highly destructive of our Republican form of government…resulting in massive deprivation of all natural Rights of legal American Citizens. Again, this has been especially visible in the COVID19 experience over the past year.

Because the Biden pseudo-Administration is rushing to set a new record in tyrannical deprivation of Rights at breakneck speed, it’s now necessary and appropriate for State Legislatures to protect their Citizens from rising Federal and State abuses of unlawful and unconstitutional abuses of government authority, committed by both the Executive and Judicial branches.

Further proof of the need for the CONSTITUTIONAL COMPLIANCE ACT in each state was demonstrated in Michigan when months of Governor Whitmer’s COVID19 dictates were declared “unlawful and unconstitutional” by the Michigan State Supreme Court — also throwing out the unlawful and unconstitutional 1945 law that the Governor was hiding behind in her efforts to totally control the good people of Michigan.

In the USA of old, this court ruling would have been the end of all Whitmer dictates, the people would have thrown off their shackles. But because most modern Americans (including legislators) no longer have a connection to the Charters of Freedom, they remained under Whitmer’s tyrannical boot even after their high court threw all of her dictates out, along with the law she was hiding behind.

It’s time to RESET CONSTITUTIONAL COMPLIANCE and it can only been done at the state level, now that no one in Washington D.C. truly represents us, the legal Citizens of this country. The North American Law Center drafted a model for state legislators to go by and it’s carefully crafted to make certain it is constitutionally grounded. When adapting the model for each state, great care must be given to avoid turning a constitutional model into an unconstitutional act.

There’s no acceptable excuse for not passing this act, from Republicans in the 23 states where Republicans have total control. We don’t need bipartisan support to do this, anymore than D.C. is using bipartisan support for their ongoing unconstitutional deprivation of Rights, without a single Republican vote.

The 7 states that have a Republican legislature, but a Democrat governor may present challenges and of course, states entirely controlled by Democrats are long shots at best. So, we need to focus on the places where the CONSTITUTINAL COMPLIANCE ACT can and should pass first.

We the People must take charge of our own destiny again and until we stop these abuses, there’s little if any opportunity to do that.

23 STATES WITH ALL REPUBLICAN CONTROL

ALABAMA

ALASKA

ARKANSAS

ARIZONA

FLORIDA

GEORGIA

IDAHO

INDIANA

IOWA

MISSISSIPPI

MISSOURI

MONTANA

NEW HAMPSHIRE

NORTH DAKOTA

OHIO

OKLAHOMA

SOUTH CAROLINA

SOUTH DAKOTA

TENNESSEE

TEXAS

UTAH

WEST VIRGINIA

WYOMING

7 MORE STATES WITH REPUBLICAN LEGISLATURES

KANSAS

LOUISIANA

MICHIGAN

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH DAKOTA

PENNSYLVANIA

WISCONSIN

