Before I get started here, I want to preface by saying that I’m addressing this issue as an older, white, conservative Christian male. I’m just an average guy, and I think I represent the views of other older, white, conservative Christian males pretty accurately. But my description of myself, in the minds of some, would translate to: “privileged, racist bigot.” I take offense to that. I’m none of those things and I don’t think others like me are either.

I have dear friends who are Black, Latino, Asian, Eastern European, and Russian. I don’t divide or label people according to their “race” or heritage. I value them for who they are, what they do, for the different relationships I have with each of them. On a larger scale, I don’t view people in general by their race either. People are people. There is one race, the Human Race. We are all descendants Of Noah.

Today in America, many of our cities are burning. Many of our cities look like third-world war zones following riots by Leftist groups like ANTIFA and “Black Lives Matter.” One of the saddest things about these riots is that so many Americans feel they’re justified, reasonable and to be expected. You may call me a “conspiracy theorist” if you like, but there is so much about the George Floyd incident that just does not add up. Why was the entire episode filmed so perfectly, with the words “Minneapolis” and “POLICE” perfectly framing the entire scene? Why did the license plate on the squad car spell “POLICE?” (This is not normal for police cars or other municipal vehicles). With George Floyd subdued, not resisting and in custody, why was he not simply placed in the back of the car? Why were we allowed to see the Minneapolis police officer allegedly murder him in cold blood, knowing he was being videotaped, while the other officers on the scene never lifted a finger to intervene?

Why, when the ambulance arrived, was no attempt made to revive Floyd or administer CPR? (This is not normal for EMTs — attempts at resuscitation on the scene are ALWAYS done prior to transporting the victim). But these guys didn’t so much as check for a pulse. And it was later revealed that the “EMTs” were NOT EMTs at all, they were other police officers.

Why were pallets of bricks and containers of rocks placed on the sidewalks in cities around the country — BEFORE this incident took place — ready for the rioting that would ensue. And WHO put them there?

Why did a picture of George Floyd appear on The Obama Foundation’s Twitter page on May 17th — a full week before he was allegedly murdered? What was the connection between the Minnesota Police Officer and George Floyd? Turns out they knew each other, and worked together as security guards at the same local nightclub, for 17 years.

WAS George Floyd really killed? Though there were multiple funerals in several cities, his body was never viewed, only his casket. Could this have been a “staged” event, MEANT to enrage the populace and to justify extreme response by ANTIFA and “Black Lives Matter?” And considering the video of his alleged murder was so graphic and horrific, why was it allowed to remain on Facebook, YouTube and other social media — as well as broadcast on every mainstream media network for millions to see, over and over again? Did such violence not “violate community standards” of those outlets? Or were we MEANT to see it? Was it all professionally choreographed and produced for our consumption — designed to CREATE outrage?

There are many questions. However, one thing is certain, the rioters, looters and destroyers were well organized and well funded — by SOMEONE. Advertisements posted nation-wide offered rioters $25 an hour to take part.

I believe this was just another attempt to divide and conquer America, with more “race baiting,” the likes of which we haven’t seen since Obama was in office. You might remember him referring to his “own private army.” I believe his fingerprints are all over this, and he’s now called his “own private army” to active duty. Indeed, during Obama’s ENTIRE occupation of our White House, we saw more racial tension, domestic terrorism, and Islamic attacks, kidnappings, rapes, and beheadings — even here in America — then ever before, …or since.

Those who live in larger cities that have been targets of these riots are frightened. And it’s not a “race” thing. Black-owned businesses were destroyed right along with those owned by white people. The destroyers did not discriminate. Like locusts, they destroyed everything in their path. And the threats have continued… ANTIFA has vowed to take the carnage to the suburbs, small towns and rural areas next. They’ve even threatened to go to the heartland, to destroy farmers’ crops and kill cattle. They’ve made it clear that no one is safe.

And as we watch all this, the mainstream media narrative is this: “White people are privileged and DESERVE the wrath of black people.” Furthermore, “rioting, looting, burning and destroying is ‘just what black people do’ — it should be expected of them, they don’t know any better, and anyway, it’s justified because racism must end!”

Those are the media talking points. But THAT is the most “racist” thing I’ve ever heard. This is NOT “just what black people do.” What a ludicrous insinuation! Are we going to fall for that? If the truth be told, (which it almost NEVER is in the media), MOST black people do NOT hate white people, and MOST white people do NOT hate black people! Don’t fall for their “divide and conquer” strategy, because if you believe such lies, you’re doing just what they set out to MAKE you do — through the repetitive brainwashing you’ve been exposed to.

The video of the incident in Minnesota should cause all of us to be outraged. But what if what we were led to believe was all a set-up, all a lie? What if it was staged to purposely elicit a response and justify the burning down of America? What if it was purposely designed to bring down Christian Conservatives, American nationalism and Patriotism? What if it was MEANT to shame us — for being Americans, or for being white? And at the same time, vilify our law enforcement officers — to the point now where the Minneapolis City Council has voted to disband the entire police department. Other cities around the country are considering the same thing now as well.

Who or what will step in to fill the void if we lose our local police departments? Islam, with Sharia? That’s very likely, you know, especially in Minneapolis, where the Islamic community has been given “the key to the city” already. Remember when Christian churches were not allowed to meet because of the “pandemic-that-never was?” Yet in Minneapolis, the city allowed the Islamic “call to prayer” to be broadcast over public loudspeakers during Ramadan. Or maybe the federal government will have no choice but to use martial law to restore law and order. I guess we’ll soon find out.

It should be noted that the destroyers were not all black people. MANY were white. They called themselves “white allies.” No, this isn’t about “race.” And rioting and destruction is NOT “just what black people do.” These attacks were well planned, well in advance, well-funded and well organized — and then launched at the most opportune time, with violence and destruction unleashed simultaneously in hundreds of cities nationwide. It certainly drew the attention of us all, and many were glued to their big-screen media indoctrination machines. And again, I cannot stress this enough: we only see what they WANT us to see, so ask questions, dig deeper, and watch that “man behind the curtain” VERY carefully.

Civil unrest like we’ve seen recently is the ideal recipe for our country destroying itself from within, and I believe that’s the plan of those who NEED to bring America down in order to usher in a One-World, New-World Globalist government. After months of being unjustly locked down under the guise of “public health and safety,” nerves are stretched to the breaking point. People are frightened, and frightened people are much more willing to be compliant and obedient, even to unjust dictates and unconstitutional so-called “laws.”

Frightened people are also much more willing to buy into the official narrative of all this: “police BAD,” “white people BAD, (and privileged),” “Patriots BAD.” “Evil GOOD,” and “Good, EVIL.” I recently saw a video online of a black man approaching a young white girl. He stated he was with ANTIFA and demanded she get down on her knees and apologize for her “white privilege.” Without a moment’s hesitation, she immediately dropped to her knees and begged his forgiveness. Even Democrats in Congress have done this. Even the FBI has done this. But this is ridiculous.

I can tell you there’s no such thing as “white privilege.” I remember well, back in 1988 when I was working to open my own business — a photography studio — and I tried to get a small business startup loan. The banker actually TOLD me, “I’m sorry, but you’re the wrong color and the wrong gender.” He went on to say that if I were black or a female, there were all kinds of options available to me. But for a single white male, nothing. So much for “white privilege.”

But “White Privilege” is just another Leftist buzz word to create more division and hatred. Don’t believe it. Whatever happened to “it’s the content of your character, not the color of your skin?” We’re being manipulated, and if you can’t see that, I don’t know what to tell you. Don’t let the God-haters divide us, because if they do, we’ll surely be conquered.

Much of the blame for all this can be laid at the feet of the modern American “Church,” which has abdicated its responsibilities to the government. And the modern preachers who have chosen to present “feel good,” “self-help” “talks,” rather than biblical sermons based on the whole counsel of the Word of God. Indeed, many have aligned themselves with the “social justice” movement — another way of saying they’ve become the useful idiots of those who desire to turn America into a Marxist/Socialist/Communist country. It’s when we FORGET the Lord and His Holy Word that we lose our moral compass; reacting out of emotions rather than devotion to God Almighty. Check your emotions. Because we know the heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked.

In Isaiah 1, 4-6 we have this: “Ah sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity, a seed of evildoers, children that are corrupters. They have forsaken the Lord, they have provoked the Holy One of Israel unto anger, they are gone away backward.

“Why should ye be stricken any more? You will revolt more and more: the whole head is sick, and the whole heart faint. From the sole of the foot even unto the head there is no soundness in it; but wounds, and bruises, and putrifying sores. They have not been closed, neither bound up, neither mollified with ointment. Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire. Your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, and overthrown by strangers .”

Does this not sound like our country today? A sinful nation, people laden with iniquity, evildoers, children that are corrupters. We’ve forsaken the Lord and provoked Him to anger. And now, our country is desolate, our cities burned with fire. Strangers devour our land, and we are overthrown.

2nd Thessalonians 2:11 & 12: “And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie; That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”

Lies abound in our world today and so many are so eager to believe them. So many take pleasure in unbridled hedonism and evil and sin. It has nothing to do with the color of one’s skin. In America today, we have a SIN problem, not a SKIN problem.

Yes, there are “bad cops,” but not all are bad. Yes there are black people who could be described as “thugs,” but there are just as many white thugs roaming our streets to steal, kill and destroy. And we’re in a spiritual battle like I’ve never seen before, and it’s being played out in the physical realm. And the violence, division, hatred and murder will only grow worse and worse. UNLESS we repent — individually first — and then collectively as a nation.

God still has a remnant of true believers. I’m grateful to count myself among them. Not by any “good works” I’ve done, but according to His great mercy, He saved me. He chose me long ago and I CHOSE to follow Him. We’re at a great turning point now and we have a decision to make — what’s it going to take — for those who will — to turn back to God and repent? Because that’s our only hope, you know. America may never recover from the devastation of the recent days, months and years. But know this: not even the gates of Hell itself will ever prevail against God’s people — His true Church, His beloved saints. This world is filled with violence and trials and tribulations, but all who stand firm in Christ shall be delivered, and saved. Lord, help us to remain faithful.

