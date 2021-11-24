by Bradlee Dean

November 24, 2021

“The world today has 6.8 billion people that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15%.” -Bill Gates (Video below-4:35 Mark)

[YouTube Video]

Here we are today in the midst of a created crisis working to lower the world’s population just as Bill Gates proposed to do back in 2010 (John 10:10). This should come as no surprise due to the fact that he was influenced during the time that his father was on the board of Planned Parenthood (Proverbs 6:17).

Bill Gates is the one that is paying to set the narrative concerning this global plandemic, and he is the one who pretends to be what it is that he is not (2 Corinthians 11:14-15).

For the record, Bill Gates is NOT a doctor, nor is he a elected representative.

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

Apparently, Bill Gates does not know his place nor his lawful limits, and how could he when the people, on a global basis, sit back and allow him to do what it is that he is doing?

Bill wants to turn up the heat on individuals exposing him for his agenda and for his crimes against humanity (John 8:44).

Apparently, Bill did not get the memo. At the Sons of Liberty, we do not ask the devil for permission to obey God (Matthew 16:17-19).

Newspunch recently reported: Bill Gates: Governments Must PUNISH Online Users Who Oppose Masks and Vaccines

Bill Gates has urged governments worldwide to issue punishments to online users who question mask and vaccine mandates.

In a new 30-minute interview with British politician Jeremy Hunt, Gates discussed “pandemic preparedness” and the current global vaccine rollout.

[YouTube Video]

“We need a new a new way of doing the vaccines,” Gates told Hunt.

Bill Gates admits COVID-19 vaccines don’t stop viral transmission. Despite being one of the largest proponents of presently-available COVID-19 vaccines, Gates admits to the failure of the vaccine industry that he has worked tirelessly to prop up.

[RebelNewsOnline – Despite being one of the largest proponents of presently-available COVID-19 vaccines, Gates admits to the failure of the vaccine industry that he has worked tirelessly to prop up.]

Lifesitenews.com reports:

Gates stressed the importance of suppressing what he called “false information” surrounding the novel coronavirus and the accompanying government approved “vaccines.” He lamented the rise of so-called “mask hesitancy” and “vaccine hesitancy” among those who choose not to don the coverings or subject themselves to the experimental shots.

Instead of relying on social media to regulate “what stuff should circulate” online regarding scientific discussions on medicine and COVID shots, Gates suggested that governments ought to “step up” to control censorship of online media after criticizing platforms like Facebook for being “a little slow” to bring down the hammer.

Continuing, the technology mogul heaped yet more opprobrium on social media giants, mocking their motivations regarding content publishing as being far from virtuous, while at the same time advocating for governments to take over the policing of internet discussions.

Arguing that it is not “realistic” to expect Big Tech to moderate heavily enough, Gates suggested that “eventually governments will decide [on supposed] wild conspiracy theories: do they have to be double checked? Do they have to slow down their spread? Do you have to put counterbalancing point of views there?”

After expressing some dissatisfaction with the global response to COVID-19, Gates explained that he now wants to see politicians planning for “future pandemics,” building on the back of 2020’s concerted efforts by having international bodies establish medical surveillance programs and begin to “practice” responding to possible biological threats using a series of “germ games.”

Gates called for a “pandemic task force at the WHO [World Health Organization]” which would carry out simulations of bioterrorism attacks at airports, he said, for example. “You say, okay, what if a bioterrorist brought smallpox to 10 airports? You know, how would the world respond to that? There’s naturally-caused epidemics and bioterrorism-caused epidemics that could even be way worse than what we experienced today.”

The task force would require “tens of billions” of dollars in investment from the world’s nations to prepare for the possibility of a manufactured bioweapon, Gates suggested.

“So you’d think this would be a priority,” he said, predicting that “next year will be where those [financial] allocations have to get made, including this global pandemic task force.”

Conclusion: When the people, on a global scale, understand that the devil is in their midst and that they have power over him because of what Christ has done for them on the cross (Luke 10:19) and decide to make a responsible decision to put an end to all of this, then they can and they will. Until the people have had enough and stop it, this will continue (Isaiah 59:4)!

