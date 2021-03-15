By Frosty Wooldridge

Dismantling America’s culture, also known as “The American Way,” has been deliberate, steady and ongoing for the past 50 years. Certain interests started attacking our most cherished events such as Christmas, Easter and Halloween. They want them erased.

Lately, Megan Markle and Oprah Winfrey have made everyone in Great Britain and America total ‘racists’. Oprah said in an interview that the Baby Boomer generations has to die out to erase racism. It makes you wonder why over 1.5 million people of color cannot wait to immigrate into America, year after year, decade after decade.

In an explosive interview with Oprah, former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle inspired millions of young girls around the world with the very important message that no matter how rich, famous, and powerful they are, they will always be oppressed by White people.

“Oppression is inescapable,” said Markle, who is married to a prince and worth millions. “If you are a woman– especially a woman of color, oppression will follow you all the days of your life and you will never really be happy.”

Young girls around the world stood up and cheered at the inspiring message, many of them feeling hope for the first time.

Markle has promised to continue taking her message of hope to girls everywhere until no one is happy or thankful anymore. “It’s my true calling,” she said.

In the past month, the movie Grease has been called ‘racist’, chauvinistic and misogynistic. Coca Cola told its White employees to be a “little less white.” The movie, “Saturday Night Fever” proved to be a ‘racist’ movie. Soon, Clint Eastwood’s “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” will prove the nastiest anti-woman movie on the planet. I’ve watched it at least 20 times…so I must be a really bad man…ugly, in fact. It’s a wonder that my wife Sandi still loves me!

Nothing escapes the “woke” crowd when it comes to equality. We’ve got Kermit and the Muppets as racists. Pepe-La Pew the skunk is a stinky racist and sexist.

King of the racists today must be Dr. Suess and his “Cat in the Hat” and a dozen other books by America’s new, leading racist.

Portland, Oregon, a racist stronghold, continues as a city under siege by anarchists who want to replace the Constitution…with what…they don’t know. If they lived in China, they would have been executed after the first night of burning, looting and mayhem.

BLM stands for “Bettering Lives by Mindfulness.” We should not look at the $2 billion costs in burning, looting and mayhem from last summer, and for sure, more this summer at the drop of a hat.

My friend Gerry Nance said, “Listen up Buttercups! As someone who actually grew up watching PePe LePew (and all those “BAD” Saturday morning cartoons), I never saw Pepe as a rapist or promoting rapist culture. HELL, I didn’t even know what a rapist was. I WAS A CHILD!”

Let me impart my CHILDHOOD thoughts:

“The only reason I ever thought the cat tried to get away from Pepe was because she was in fact, A CAT and he was a SKUNK. (For those of you who are biologically/scientifically challenged… Skunks and Cats ARE completely different animals.) Skunks also smelled… bad.

“I distinctly remember watching and thinking: If Pepe catches up with her, she’s going to need a bath. That’s it.

DEAR CANCEL CULTURE:

“STOP READING MORE INTO OUR CHILDHOOD CARTOONS, BREAKFAST FOOD ICONS, VEHICLE NAMES, and everything else. No one became a rapist, racist, murderer, animal abuser, or dropper of anvils from watching our vintage Saturday morning cartoons while eating Aunt Jemima pancakes. You are, IN FACT, idiots, looking for attention due to the lack of parental fortitude in YOUR own lives.”

“You are walking, talking, “grown” infants. Screaming when you don’t get your way resulting in showing the world how truly absurd you are.

How about WE THE PEOPLE cancel YOU because WE are offended by your feckless, pansy ass, stupidity!”

My dearest friend Zeb Bell said, “You would think that all the “stupid” had been piled up over the past two months and be ready to be buried…NOPE! Last Thursday, I received an email that stated a private New York City school, the Grace Church School, was telling their students phrases like “Mom and Dad” and “Boys and Girls” should be avoided to be more inclusive !

“This “school” wants language used that “fits” the school’s mission!! (I’m starting to burn again!) Read this quote from this “school” and when finished, do a war dance like I did! Quote – “While we recognize hateful language that promotes racism, misogyny, homophobia and other forms of discrimination are already addressed in our school handbooks, we also recognize that we can do more than ban hateful language, we can use language to create welcoming and inclusive spaces…now my quote, “what B.S.!!”

“The “school” goes on to say that phrases like “boys and girls” or “Ladies and Gentlemen” should be replaced with words like people or folks…and “Mom and Dad” should be replaced with grownups or folks. The school then say “we have been trying to help families with the right words for years! And of course, this “school” states that “Merry Christmas” should be replaced with a phrase like “Have a Good Break”…this school, by the way, charges over $57,000 a year in tuition!!! This, THIS is the kind of complete lunacy being spewed by left wing ducks that should have their quackery smacked!! I opened over 9,000 performances with “Good Evening, Ladies and Gentlemen”, I would not change my words then, I definitely will NOT change my words now .

“My Mother and Father were my Mom and Dad, always will be, and my kids refer to us as Mom and Dad, love it and leave it alone! Don’t even start with me on “Merry Christmas”, it will always be “Merry Christmas”. If your feelings are hurt – get a band-aid, I don’t care! This left transition of what’s acceptable is totally wrong and I personally will do all I can to stop it …so…Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls, Moms and Dads, get ready because “Merry Christmas” is only 9 months away!

A reader wrote, “Well, we are about five months in since the Democrats won full power, now, and the price of gas has soared, our government is bombing people in the Mid-East again, tens of thousands of jobs have been summarily canceled, we have hundreds of thousands of illegals swamping our border again, Coke wants to ban white people, plastic potatoes are suddenly offensive, old cartoons are all racist, and the president is telling us we are allowed to have “small gatherings” on July 4th if we follow his rules. Thank GOD we got rid of that guy who wrote mean tweets.”

For this journalist, the killer “woke” insanity stems from President Joe Dementia signing an executive order to make it legal for DNA male athletes to compete against DNA female athletes because those ‘dudes in dresses’ must be given equality. How can women stop this insanity? Answer: all DNA female athletes must Boycott all events with DNA male athletes. It would stop the absurdity overnight.

If we continue to dismantle our culture at this rate of speed, future men and women won’t know if they are girls or boys, men or women, nuts or nut cases, normal or abnormal, sane or insane. We’ve already got a transgender ‘dude’ in the cabinet in DC who wears dresses, long hair and is uglier and sillier than a box of toads. God help all of us if he ever somehow sires offspring.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

