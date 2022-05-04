By Bradlee Dean

May 4, 2022

“It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Luke 17:2

Oh, how the sodomite agenda has come full circle in the last 15 years (Galatians 6:7).

It wasn’t long ago that, while speaking at high school assemblies across America (Still doing them), I was accused of everything from that of being a bigot, to a hater and a liar only to now turn around and see that what I warned about is exactly what we knew that they were, in fact, guilty of doing (Isaiah 5:20).

Despite all of this, they want you to believe that you want them to watch your kids while enjoying one their parks (Proverbs 19:9).

Comicbook.com just reported Disneyland Poll Suggests Child Day Care Service in the Works for Theme Parks.

While Disneyland is very much a family destination, it’s not solely for families. Not only do many adults come to the Happiest Place on Earth without children each year, but there are special events and festivals that themselves have components that are definitely not for kids. That includes the Food & Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure and it’s a survey that was sent out to guests after this year’s festival that suggests a day care service could be in the works for future events at the parks.

According to WDW News Today, guests who attended the 2022 Food & Wine Festival were asked to rate their interest in a variety of offerings or experiences for future Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival events. There were questions about the quality of food and beverages, healthy food and beverage offerings, more bookable experiences, and one about a “day care option for parents”. That one is of particular interest. While the festival is family friendly — the website even describes the event as “during the festival, your whole family will get to experience local, celebrity and Disney chef demos and delight in a smorgasbord of delicious dishes curated by Disney chefs” — there’s a good bit of programming for the festival that is geared toward adults only, including Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, Wine, Beer and Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars, and more. For guests with children, some of those offerings could be a real challenge, which would make a childcare option attractive.

Conclusion: This is adding insult to injury in so many ways.

This is not the first time that Disney, Sea World and Universal have been caught and exposed for crimes against children!

