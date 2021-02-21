By Roger Anghis

This week we are going to look at HR 127, a bill to violate our Second Amendment to the core. It is described as To provide for the licensing of firearm and ammunition possession and the registration of firearms, and to prohibit the possession of certain ammunition.[1] The big problem with this bill is it totally ignores the Second Amendment. A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed. Right now, the States that require permits or restrict guns, in general, is ‘infringing’ on that right. Now they want to force a gun owner to get licensed to own not just the gun, but be licensed to have the ammunition for it as well and they want ALL guns registered. Germany did that in the 1930s and then went around and confiscated all the guns. See the pattern here? Our schools don’t teach our constitutional rights, they don’t teach real-world history for a reason. If you don’t know what your rights are, when they take them away from you, you won’t know it. The reason the Founders required education using the Bible for a school book was so people would know when the government was violating the principles of God. The Democrats ignore the fact the government is supposed to guarantee that we do NOT lose our rights.

Remember that the Democrats always name their bills with names that make them sound compassionate in problem-solving. This bill is called “Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act”

Sabika Sheikh was a student in a Sante Fe High School in Texas that was shot and killed along with ten other students and staff in December of 2018. I hate when one person dies because of a violent act but these are the things that happen in a free society. There are that many shot in Chicago every weekend because the people in Chicago are not allowed to defend themselves.

This bill has some extremely restrictive aspects to it that the American people should NOT be subjected to. In part, they include: “(1) REQUIRED INFORMATION.—Under the firearm registration system, the owner of a firearm shall transmit to the Bureau—

“(A) the make, model, and serial number of the firearm, the identity of the owner of the firearm, the date the firearm was acquired by the owner, and where the firearm is or will be stored; and

“(B) a notice specifying the identity of any person to whom, and any period of time during which, the firearm will be loaned to the person.[2] Notice they want to know where it will be stored. I’ll bet that ‘wherever I want to’ will not be acceptable.

Other provisions of this bill carry things a little too far: “(A) GENERAL LICENSE.—Except as otherwise provided in this subsection, the Attorney General shall issue to an individual a license to possess a firearm and ammunition if the individual—

“(i) has attained 21 years of age;

“(ii) after applying for the license—

“(I) undergoes a criminal background check conducted by the national instant criminal background check system established under section 103 of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, and the check does not indicate that possession of a firearm by the individual would violate subsection (g) or (n) of section 922 or State law;

“(II) undergoes a psychological evaluation conducted in accordance with paragraph (2), and the evaluation does not indicate that the individual is psychologically unsuited to possess a firearm; and

“(III) successfully completes a training course, certified by the Attorney General, in the use, safety, and storage of firearms, that includes at least 24 hours of training; and

“(iii) demonstrates that, on issuance of the license, the individual will have in effect an insurance policy issued under subsection (d).[3] The psychological evaluation is a step too far. We have members of Congress, Maxine Waters, Shelia Jackson Lee, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and countless others that have proven they need that evaluation more than any gun owner I know.

All of these things will cost the gun owner money, the ‘evaluation’, the permit, registration, and a license for the gun and the ammunition. I’m sure the ammunition fee will be according to how much you have and that there will be a limit to how much you can have. I’ve noticed in my study of history that when the government is afraid of the people it is because the government wants to attempt to do something that will tick the people off. No society has ever faired well when they were disarmed, ever.

It gets worse. There is a separate license for what they call a ‘military-style’ gun. Of course, this is a reference to an AR-15. It isn’t a military rifle. No military in the world uses an AR-15 or anything like it. You’ve already gone through a psychological evaluation to own a handgun, now you have to go through another one for an AR-15. More needless costs to the gun owner. They will also require an insurance policy so you’re covered if someone steals your gun and does a lot of damage. To maintain your license, you have to take the 8-hour training course, again. More needless costs to the gun owner. From my understanding, you must be licensed for every gun you own. That fee is $800. I know people that have 30+ rifles not counting their handguns. I can think of no bigger infringement on gun rights than this. Keep in mind we have to add the training course, psychological evaluation, license fee for the ammunition, and the insurance. Most people will not be able to afford their guns any longer and that is just what they are going for.

I believe that this will have a very hard time making its way through Congress. Many Democrats represent people that are staunch gun owners and won’t vote for a bill like this because it will cost them their seats in Congress. Too bad following the Constitution isn’t part of that decision making but that is where the Democrat Party is now. To hell with the Constitution because it only stands in their way of power.

