by Roger Anghis

Looking deeper into the Equality Act we see more and more that it is far being an act of equality but more of a providing a protective class for those that are not able to live according to the gender that God gave them and shoving that immoral lifestyle down the throats of all America.

The ones that will pay the highest price for this idiocy will be the kids. Orphans and abandoned kids should be able to depend on the government to see that they are protected and placed in a proper home. A home with a male father and a female mother but this law will do just the opposite. It almost looks like they will purposefully attempt to place these innocent kids in homes with two males or two females which will be detrimental to the child’s proper development. Foster care and adoption agencies, drug rehabilitation centers, and homeless centers already face challenges under state and local policies on sexual orientation and gender identity.

In Philadelphia, just days after the city put out an urgent call for 300 additional families to foster children, the city halted child placements by Catholic Social Services because of the organization’s belief that every child deserves both a mother and a father.

Although same-sex couples have the opportunity to foster children through the state or every other agency in Philadelphia, the city canceled its contract with Catholic Social Services. The agency’s approved foster homes remain available while children languish on the waiting list.

A federal sexual orientation and gender identity law would make this situation a national phenomenon, which would spell disaster for the 437,500 children in foster care nationwide.[1]

This act of inequality would also endanger homeless centers especially those that are single-sex centers by forcing that agency to allow a male into a center that is intended for women only violating the privacy of the women there because the bathrooms, showers, and sleeping areas would be fully accessible to the person confused with his sexual identity.

This bill will also allow a male to compete in women’s sports in school and the professional arena. The fact that a male is built differently than a female seems to escape the fools that think this is a good idea. The fact that there is a men’s wrestling sport and a women’s wrestling sport for a reason seems to be above the liberals learning paygrade. MMA fighter Fallon Fox twice broke an opponent’s skull to win matches and now he is being praised by some in the LGBT community.

Outsports, a sports news website that focuses on LGBT issues in sports, named Fox the “bravest athlete in history” in a recent article written by Cyd Zeigler. Fox, who is a biological male fighting physically weaker females and inflicting life-altering harm, apparently qualifies as brave because, according to Zeigler, “she was the target of a torrent of hatred I have literally never seen targeting an LGBTQ athlete.”

As intense as the “hatred” Fox may have been subjected to, it’s highly unlikely that the social media comments directed his way ever fractured his skull. The title of bravest athlete would have been much more appropriately bestowed on the biological females who dared to enter the cage with a fighter they had no hope of matching in terms of power and athletic ability.[2] Nobody in their right mind can think this is a good idea but we are talking about liberals. In schools, there is supposed to be equal education and athletic opportunities for males and females but when you have males competing against females in female sports it is a major disadvantage. We will see women’s sports disappear and talented and athletic women will no longer even try. All for the sake of a male who cannot accept how God made him.

This law would also force doctors to perform medical procedures that are against not just their religious beliefs but their best medical judgment. Individuals who identify as transgender have sued Catholic hospitals in California and New Jersey for declining to perform hysterectomies on otherwise healthy women who wanted to pursue gender transition.[3] This turns the medical industry upside down.

The effect on parents could be devastating. If a child decides he/she is transgendered the parent MUST allow medical procedures that may be against the parent s beliefs or they could lose custody of the child. In fact, the current issue of the American Journal of Bioethics includes an article arguing that the state should overrule the parents of transgender children who do not consent to give them puberty-blocking drugs.

This has already happened. In Ohio, a judge removed a biological girl from her parents’ custody after they declined to help her “transition” to male with testosterone supplements.

After the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital’s Transgender Health Clinic recommended these treatments for the girl’s gender dysphoria, the parents wanted to pursue counseling instead. Then the county’s family services agency charged the parents with abuse and neglect, and the judge terminated their custody.[4] The one guilty of child abuse is the Transgender Health Clinic. Even the fake leader we have in the White House supports this idiocy: The idea that an 8-year-old child, a 10-year-old child, decides, you know, “I want to be transgender, that’s what I think I’d like to be, it’d make my life a lot easier” — there should be zero discrimination.[5] This is NOT equality. This is indoctrination into a perverted lifestyle that leads to only one place, totalitarian dictatorship.

I would find it very hard to believe that this bill will pass both houses as it stands. This bill leaves women and children at the mercy of perverts and predators all in the name of so-called ‘equality’. That term has never been understood by liberals and probably never will be. This law is supposed to be anti-discrimination but it discriminates against anyone that has moral Christian beliefs and makes them criminals because a person is confused about who he/she is. This bill is attempting to redefine human sexuality and will literally turn society upside down.

This fake administration is making a mockery of this nation that God established to be a light unto the world. This nation voted for godliness not the perversion that we are witnessing. God will have His way because this is His nation and when He turns it around, we will see the most drastic exposure of corruption that this world has ever seen. Get the popcorn ready. This show will be great!

© 2021 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes