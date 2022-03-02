By Bradlee Dean



March 2, 2022

“How many innocent people need to suffer before they awaken to the reality of the horrors that are taking place today?”

The mainstream media, once again, proves the point when they attempt to cover for these big pharma, big government conspirators (Jeremiah 11:9).

Here is the next innocent victim that has fallen into their genocidal trap (Isaiah 59:3).

Health Impact News reported – Claire Bridges: Double-Vaccinated 20-Year-Old Model Develops Myocarditis, Suffers Heart Attack And Has Both Legs Amputated.

A previously healthy model from Florida has been in hospital fighting for her life after suffering a heart attack earlier this month (January 2022).

“Claire Bridges, 20-years-old, was admitted to Tampa General Hospital on January 16th with severe leg pain and was diagnosed with myocarditis, rhabdomyolysis, mild pneumonia, cyanotic and acidosis. A few hours after being admitted, her heart stopped.

Two weeks ago, Claire’s health rapidly deteriorated when her heart and other organs were impacted. She was quickly put in ICU on life support. Her father, Wayne, said about the ordeal:

“She has been through so much with this. The last two weeks have felt like two months.”

Wayne received a call from the ICU doctor saying CPR was being administrated because his daughter’s heart had stopped. Over the span of an hour and a half, the 20-year-old had to be revived two more times. Doctors and surgeons worked together to come up with the next course of action for her heart and other organs.

The next morning, she was placed on a Tandem Heart and additional life support. And only a few hours later, she was placed on continuous dialysis because of her failing kidneys.

While all of this was going on, pressure was building in her legs, not allowing blood to flow. Ultimately, it was decided the damage to her legs was too severe and irreversible — they needed to be amputated. Both her legs were surgically removed on Friday.

