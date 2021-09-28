By Lex Greene

E pluribus unum – Latin for “Out of many, one” – is a traditional motto of the United States.Its inclusion on the Great Seal of the United States was approved by an Act of Congress in 1782, six years after the signing of our Declaration of Independence, and five years before the adoption of our Constitution on September 17, 1787.

It’s a good thing they didn’t wait for someone else to “do something,” or give up along the way!

Also appearing on the Great Seal isAnnuit cœptis, “favors [our] undertakings,”and Novus ordo seclorum, “New order of the ages.” Later, the United States Congress passed an act, adopting “In God We Trust” as the official motto in 1956.

From day one following our Founders 1776 Declaration as a free, independent sovereign people empowered to control our own destiny via a Constitutional Representative Republic formed by the U.S. Constitution, We the People are the “supreme power” in the United States. All public officials are mere public servants of the people. All governmental powers are derived from the people.

Contrary to modern confusion over what our Charters of Freedom actually say and mean, too many Americans believe that the U.S. Constitution defines our Rights, along with the Bill of Rights. The opposite is true…

The U.S. Constitution narrowly defines the limited power, authority and duties of the Federal government formed by the adoption of the U.S. Constitution. The Bill of Rights is an additional enumeration of specific restrictions placed upon Federal authority, designed to prevent the Federal government from doing most of what it is doing today.

Constitutional Representative Republic

Republics and democracies both provide a political system in which citizens are represented by elected officials who are sworn to protect their interests.

In a pure democracy (socialism), laws are made directly by the voting majority leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected. (This is also true with elections if we lose our Electoral College)

In a republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people and must comply with a constitution that specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority. (The Electoral College also exists to prevent a majority from enslaving a minority of citizens)

Anything the government does that is repugnant to the Constitution or Bill of Rights, is without any force of law. Anything our government does must represent the “will of the majority” without “infringing upon the Rights of any minority group.” Our republican form of self-governance guaranteed every state and Citizen in Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, must be both constitutional, and representative of the primary interest of all Citizens. Anything less, is a failed government.

In truth, the United States federal government has been acting well beyond its constitutional authority for more than one-hundred years now. People often say, “we will never allow America to become a socialist country.” Meanwhile, over 50%of the federal budget is wasted in “social spending” beyond the authority of the government. Any country that robs from some of its citizens to provide “social benefits” to others, is engaged in “socialism” and if that country spends a majority of resources on such things, then that country is already a “socialist country.”

That is the very definition of socialism, according to Karl Marx, “From each according to his ability; to each according to his need.”

After decades of Marxist indoctrination in American education, even taught from many church pulpits, we now have a few generations who no longer believe in freedom and liberty. Instead, they believe in Marxist “social engineering” — “From each according to his ability; to each according to his need.”

It’s unconstitutional!

It’s also an economic system that has failed 100% of the times it’s been tried, all over the world. These are all well-documented facts. However, Americans no longer function on facts. We function on feelings today. If the facts don’t make us feel good, then we choose a different set of facts to believe in…even when those facts are blatant lies.

This is why “In God We Trust” was added as a national motto in 1956. History had already well shown that men (human nature) were in no way trustworthy. This is why our Founders based everything they created on “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”

Our Rights are NOT “constitutional Rights” issued by men. Our Rights are inalienable Natural Rights, gifted by God, or as our Founders said it, “endowed by our Creator,” and beyond any authority of men. This is not a religious statement at all. This is a statement securing all freedom and liberty from an authority that reigns above all mere men.

This was the Novus ordo seclorum, “New order of the ages”that also appears on our Great Seal, because these precepts Annuit cœptis, “favors [our] undertakings.”

Unfortunately, the Great Melting Pot (USA) of people seeking freedom and liberty from all corners of the earth, stopped melting some years ago. Instead of One Nation under God, E pluribus unum – Latin for “Out of many, one,” we are now a nation more divided than ever.

In pursuit of their own unbridled power, our government has turned citizens against each other, on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, education level, economic standing, individual medical choices, political leanings, you name it…if it can be used to divide us, it IS being used to divide us.

The political class elites understand this, even if the average Americans no longer do… “if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”

There is only one solution to this primary fatal flaw in modern American society…

“Out of many, one” – E pluribus unum! We are one team, sane Americans, the 99% that is us, verses the 1% that is them, insane ruling class elites! We simply need to realize it and act accordingly!

We can no longer allow ourselves to be divided against one another by our rulers. From the many, there must arise one voice…a voice for freedom, liberty, honesty, decency, real justice, peace, and tranquility for all.

Americans currently live under an increasingly brutal and tyrannical dictatorship, that is “running out of patience” with us. That dictatorship is coming from our federal government, via unconstitutional Executive Orders (unlawful decrees of the ruler), court opinions (unconstitutional judicial activism), and lawmakers who make laws overtly repugnant to the Constitution and Bill of Rights, exempting themselves from the laws they make, of course.

The American people are the final arbiters of truth, justice and the future of freedom and liberty. Public officials, be they federal, state, or local, are mere public servants of the people. All political powers are derived from the people, and those who grant government that power, can also strip government of those powers!

We have reached a moment in history when 100% of federal democrats are anti-American, and two-thirds of republicans are too! The people can stop the tyranny any time they want, but they will have to unite in one voice, one people, to do it.

E Pluribus Unum 2021 – Out of Many, ONE!

United we MUST stand…

