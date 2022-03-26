By Cliff Kincaid

March 26, 2022

When even the communists say Putin is giving communism a bad name, you know the Russians are in trouble. Writing in the People’s World, a top American communist says Putin, the veteran communist and KGB spy, has got to go. Putin, he claims, has gone capitalist and “nationalist” and is threatening communist plans for “collective security” through the United Nations.

The communists, apparently, are calling in their chips on Ukraine because they are about to capture a seat on the Supreme Court and don’t want a foreign war as a distraction. Cultural Marxism, which includes DNA denial, is now front and center. Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, picked because she is a black woman, refused to define the word “woman” on the grounds that “I’m not a biologist.”

With the Harvard-educated Ketanji Brown Jackson on the court, “I Am Woman,” a song by Helen Reddy, could be banned, as could Shania Twain’s song, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.”

During the midst of Women’s History Month, there are no women.

Jackson also claimed there is a “right” to abortion in the Constitution, when no such right exists.

It should be clear we are surrounded by educated idiots who obscure the basic meaning of terms for ideological purposes.

The other amazing disclosure in the Jackson hearing was that she gave lenient sentences to child pornographers because it is so easy to obtain and distribute child pornography through the Internet.

​

Feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg knew what a woman was, but she was so pro-abortion that even during her confirmation hearings she refused to recognize the humanity of the unborn. For that reason, Senator Jesse Helms called her “callous.” But he was one of only three Senators to vote against her.

Helms, from North Carolina, was not a member of the club.

The late Justice Antonin Scalia blew the whistle on the nature of their club.

In the same-sex marriage case Obergefell v. Hodges, Scalia (a Catholic) wrote that the Court was “strikingly unrepresentative” of America.

Scalia wrote, “Take, for example, this Court, which consists of only nine men and women, all of them successful lawyers who studied at Harvard or Yale Law School. Four of the nine are natives of New York City. Eight of them grew up in east- and west-coast States. Only one hails from the vast expanse in-between. Not a single Southwesterner or even, to tell the truth, a genuine Westerner (California does not count). Not a single evangelical Christian (a group that comprises about one quarter of Americans19), or even a Protestant of any denomination.”

Unfortunately, the author of that gay marriage decision, Anthony Kennedy, will go down in history as “the first gay justice” for his bizarre rulings in favor of homosexual rights. He also upheld Roe v. Wade, which has led to 60 million abortions.

The DNA deniers like Kennedy and Jackson have undermined traditional families – a stated goal of Karl Marx.

A communist writer backing Jackson notes that she may be the court’s “first former journalist,” as her disclosure form to the Senate Judiciary Committee shows that in 1992-93, concurrent with getting her undergraduate degree from Harvard and entering Harvard Law School, her first job was as a Time magazine reporter.

She should be questioned as to whether the term “journalist” can be defined.

By the way, the term “women” appears 27 times in her disclosure report, such as participation in an “Empowering Women of Color” event and the “Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia.”

In order to understand Cultural Marxism, which denies women are women, note that the founder of the modern gay rights movement, Harry Hay, was a member of the Communist Party who wore a dress and promoted the North American Man-Boy Love Association and the occult. He divorced his wife, after being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease, before heading off on his perverted journey, finally declaring himself to be a Fairy.

A psychiatric report on the Harvard-educated Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, said his mental state had deteriorated to the point where he had “fantasies of being a female” and “became convinced that he should undergo sex change surgery.” This modern-day Luddite staged an 18-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured many more before his capture by the FBI in 1996.

Today, such bizarre thoughts are apparently considered completely normal by the Democratic Party and their nominees to the High Court.

© 2022 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org