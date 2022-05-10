By Kelleigh Nelson

May 10, 2022

This article was originally published, May 19, 2014

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.” —MARCUS TILLIUS CICERO

In 1963, I was a junior in high school and a Goldwater Girl with Hillary Rodham who was a year behind me. We lived in the Village of Park Ridge, Illinois. I was raised by a mother who was an old right Constitutional conservative. My mother constantly read to me as a child, and one of my first memories is of her reading the very conservative Chicago Tribune to me every night after dinner. At age five, I didn’t do much listening, but I remember the articles that provoked her anger. One that sticks in my memory is of the government spraying a flu virus over the area where we lived to see how it would travel through the population. Mom was furious. She was a single mother, and if I got sick, she couldn’t send me to day care or to school. That was the beginning…

It’s been a great many years since 1951 and 1963. I’ve watched my country become something totally unrecognizable from their founding as a representative Republic. I wonder, how many of you are still registered Republicans? How many of you even remember Barry Goldwater? And, how many of you are disgusted with the impotence of the Republican party, and their total lack of chutzpah with the Democrats, especially with this dictatorial Obama administration?

After all these years, I don’t spend every day immersed in the nation’s troubles. No one can, to do so would drive a person mad. God and family take precedence, and occasional good movies and good books divert from the tragedy of our nation’s downfall.

We all know what the left represents, outright communism and collectivism. However, the purpose of this series of articles is to help others understand what has happened to our nation as well as the old right Constitutional conservatives who no longer exist. First a true story, and then I’ll get at it.

In 1995, Charlotte Iserbyt, author of The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America, and former Senior Policy Advisor in the Reagan education department met with her good friend, Rosalind Kress Haley, who was a member of the secretive Council for National Policy (CNP). Charlotte and Rosalind decided to try to get the US out of the United Nations. So they printed up postcards containing information regarding same, and put them in their bills, on car windshields at the grocery store, in store windows, etc.

Then, Rosalind had an idea. She thought that if they sent a letter to all 435 members of the Council for National Policy, who she thought were her friends, that they would help in the effort. The gals decided Rosalind should write the letter since many of the people in the CNP were not very pleased that Charlotte Iserbyt had blown the whistle on Reagan’s US/Soviet education agreements of 1985 and 1988, which brought to American schools, the Skinner/Pavlov dog training rather than academic teaching.

See Back to Basics Reform or Skinnerian International Curriculum on Amazon, or download it free on Charlotte’s website. So Rosalind prepared and sent out 435 letters requesting help with their project. Months went by. Only one group returned a letter offering to help. It was Lou Sheldon of Traditional Values Coalition. As this series continues, you’ll see just why only one organization within the CNP answered Rosalind’s letter.

To see the US/Soviet agreement, click on this PDF file.

In 1966, Carroll Quigley wrote his massive book Tragedy and Hope, A History of the World in our Time. Tragedy being that so many people have to die, and Hope being the New World Order. He was the official historian for the CFR and was privileged to study the elites’ plans for the world for nearly two years. Quigley taught at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University from 1941 to 1976, and was Bill Clinton’s mentor. On page 1247 of his book, he wrote this:

“The chief problem of American political life for a long time has been how to make the two Congressional parties more national and international. The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can “throw the rascals out” at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy. The policies that are vital and necessary for America are no longer subjects of significant disagreement, but are disputable only in details of procedure, priority, or method …..Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party, which will be none of these things but WILL STILL PURSUE , with new vigor, approximately the SAME BASIC POLICIES .”

This is what exists today in America! We have one party with one agenda! This book had its first printing in 1966. The powers that be (Milner, Rhodes, the CFR, etc.) were so horrified that Quigley had told so many secrets, the book was not reprinted, and Macmillan Publishing destroyed the plates. It wasn’t until 1974 that Jack Meserole got permission from Quigley, reprinted the book, and sold it for his cost. Quigley laughed at the elitists because he knew the noose was so tight around the necks of Americans that even with the truth of his book, nothing would change.

There are no true old right conservative groups today who could lead our country back to a Constitutional Republic. Stay away from groups…and stay away from group think and do not send any of them your money. The most powerful organization of groups on the right who is holding the door open for the left, is the Council for National Policy. Never heard of them? Most haven’t. They are false friends, and false friends are more dangerous than open enemies. They are wolves in sheep’s clothing.

