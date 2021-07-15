Frosty Wooldridge

Last week, crews removed the iconic statue of Lewis & Clark/Sacagawea in the center of Charlottesville, Virginia. They also removed General Robert E. Lee on his horse. Rioters have toppled statues of Lincoln as a racist, Columbus and even civil rights icons.

If we continue to destroy our history, our younger generations won’t understand how to work toward a more viable future. We have learned from our mistakes, but our mistakes must be remembered.

If we follow such a path nationally or internationally, Italians will have to destroy the Coliseum because 1,000,000 slaves died in that arena along with 3,000,000 animals. It was a bloody history, but Rome maintains the Coliseum in 2021 and millions have seen it and heard the story. Egypt would have to destroy the pyramids because slaves built them. The Great Wall of China would have to be dismantled because slaves labored to bring it into form.

(Frosty Wooldridge in front of Lewis & Clark statue along the Corps of Discovery route in the Columbia River Gorge)

If we fool ourselves into thinking we must erase the individuals who gave us the greatest Constitution in history, we will have to destroy the Founding Fathers. For all their faults, if they didn’t create the U.S. Constitution, Blacks wouldn’t be free, no one would be free in America in 2021.

It’s time to teach our young our brutal-good-bad-ugly and oftentimes confusing history, so they can understand and make better choices. Would anyone erase Hitler’s insanity to make themselves feel better? No, we must remember him, so we don’t repeat his actions or follow anyone who does.

Today in America, shallow minds and inane politicians make decisions based on their emotions rather than critical thinking. Our most powerful instruments for future success as a civilization stem from our bloody history. If not for our villains, there wouldn’t be our heroes. Most American children today lack any understanding of their good fortune to be living in America. They’re also being taught to desecrate Old Glory, our monuments, our Founding Fathers, our Constitution and rule of law.

If, at some point, we allow them to degrade our laws, we’re no better than Somalia, Congo, Sudan and other lawless-failed countries. If we continue to degrade our police and standards, we will most certainly end up like Somalia, et al.

(Sandi and Frosty Wooldridge in front of Fort Clatsop, the winter headquarters of the Lewis & Clark Expedition 1804-1806)

Free speech is a messy business, and freedom of choices causes conflict, along with remembering our history—but we must work toward both in order to gather our civilization toward a better future. We need to keep the lessons and individuals in the past in mind, so we can make better choices in the future.

