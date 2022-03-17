By Frosty Wooldridge

March 17, 2022

On February 16, 2022, Asian-Americans noted the shooting deaths of six women and two others in a spa massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In Los Angeles on January 13, a Black man walked into a furniture store and stabbed a White girl to death with his knife and left her to die in her own pool of blood. On June 15, 2015, White guy Dylan Roof shot nine Blacks in a church service in South Carolina. A Black lady shoved an Asian woman in front of an oncoming New York City subway train, killing the unsuspecting person, instantly.

Every day in America, men kill three women in domestic violence incidents. In Muslim lands, annually, men kill 20,000 of their of wives or daughters known as “honor killings” because the women said or did something that displeased the savages of that peaceful and delicate religion.

Right now, Russia’s Putin has killed thousands and created a 3,000,000-refugee crisis that’s starving or freezing to death over a million little children. And he’s doing it for what? His reasons are sane? Rational? Reasonable? Intelligent? Does he possess a moral, ethical, religious and/or any other kind of sane reason to commit so much death and destruction?

Over in Iraq and Afghanistan for the past 20 years, we were never told how many “insurgents” we killed, but it was into the tens of thousands. Notice we never heard the exact numbers. But we also didn’t know that 114,000 of our U.S. soldiers both active and retired with PTSD, committed suicide in those 20 years. Yet, the generals and Congressional reps knew the numbers, but kept those two worthless wars going. Why? Because they were making millions from insider trading on defense contracts!

If you look at Pakistan, it separated from India to become a separate nation because the Muslims couldn’t stand the Hindus, Christians, the Buddhists or any other religion. The Quran mandates, “Convert or kill all non-believers.” Thank you oh wise and spiritual Mohammed for your kindly commands to cut off heads and hands of those who don’t like your religion.

If you look at the Iraqi Kurds, Sunni and Shite’s, they cut each other’s throats at the drop of a hat even though they are all Muslims.

In Ireland for years, the protestants and the Catholics bombed the crap out of each other. Both were Christians, but one set followed Martin Luther, and the other set followed the long line of that religion that came down from Constantinople.

If you read about racism in America, it’s always blamed on White people for Black peoples’ downtrodden lives. But if you travel to Somalia, you discover that it’s Black people who create their own downtrodden lives in their own country where 100 percent are Black. Same with Sudan, Congo, Morocco, Zaire, Kenya, Ethiopia and the rest.

Notice that in India, where there 300 languages and endless different races, they’re all too poor and too miserable to fight because they have nothing and they are mostly starving to death, malnourished and diseased.

If you look across the planet’s accelerating ecological nightmares, we’ve caused catastrophic climate destabilization, tossed 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic into our oceans, caused the Sixth Extinction Session where we wipe out 100 species 24/7, 84,000 chemicals being spewed into air, land and water, 24/7. Yup, I’d say we are the deadliest species on this planet.

Here in America, if not for that thin blue line of police, we’d be seeing a mini-war a week whether in San Francisco, New York City, Chicago or St. Louis. Actually, we ARE SEEING a mini-war 24/7 with murder rates and robberies accelerating off the charts, mostly Black people at each other’s throats.

When I graduated in 1970 during Earth Day, I thought we could end racism, overpopulation, Ozone damage, Vietnam War and make everything in the world better.

Instead, 52 years later, everything is worse by a factor of 10. Wars erupt in a milli-second. I visited China after Mao had killed millions. I’ve waded through the misery of India where poverty, disease, overpopulation and filth cannot be imagined in our country. They are SO completely F***** in India, they cannot solve anything. It simply grows worse, much worse and worse than that for endless millions.

Another thing I discovered in my world travels, racism and ethnic conflict is a given any time you see races or ethnic groups intermingle. It’s biological and it cannot be solved. It’s in our human DNA. You want to see “racism”? Visit China, Mexico, Japan and Somalia.

Right now, in America, I see some of the same signs that caused Pakistan to separate from India. I see the same angry people who are democrats vehemently against republicans. I see the U.S. Constitution being totally abandoned by Joe Biden and his handlers. We are no longer a sovereign nation as millions overrun our borders. As of this week, Biden said that his wife was Kamala Harris…slip of the tongue or what was it dementia?

There’s a lot of angry and disillusioned people in America. Probably the biggest reason is: we’ve multiculturalized and diversified ourselves into an incompatible soup of DNA and cultural hostility. Mixing cultures along with languages, and pretending they will all flow into a bouquet of tranquility must be the dumbest experiment in U.S. history. It’s going to get rougher for all of us as we run out of room to co-exist in our cities. Worse, as we deplete all our resources!

As our water, energy and resources become exhausted, I can see tremendous conflict coming to our country as to clashing Black Lives Matter, Muslim Lives Matter, Transgender Lives Matter, Mexican Lives Matter, Republican Lives Matter, Democrat Lives Matter…you see where I’m going.

Have I got any answers or solutions? Yes, I’ve been giving them for 40 years, but no one in Congress listened or acted. The American people fell asleep at the wheel as they kept voting the same Nancy Pelosi’s and Ilhan Omar’s and Maxine Waters’ into Congress. Big mistake that will cost us our own country.

At this point, in 2022, I don’t see any solutions. We’ve ingested the “multiculturalism and diversity pill” within ourselves…and the only solutions will more than likely continue to be violent. And, at some point, there won’t be enough men or women in that thin blue line to hold the U.S. Constitution in place.

Black, White, Asian, Indian, Chinese, Somalians, etc…we did it to ourselves. We’re no longer the American people. We’re a whole different bowel of incompatible soup.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

