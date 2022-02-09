By Bradlee Dean

February 9, 2022

“Even as Sodom and Gomorrah, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.” —Jude 1:7

Most recently, another mainstream media “useful idiot” attacked The Sons of Liberty radio and media outlet with accusations of being hateful, bigoted, conspiratorial and engaged in efforts to undermine democracy (Revelation 12:10).

First off, if the law is hateful in condemning sodomy, “crimes against nature” (Leviticus 18:22-20:13), or any other subversive organization in America, then we are guilty as charged. Check your state statute-it is illegal in every state of our union.

For those who are paying attention, the mainstream media has a long history of covering for conspirators (Jeremiah 11:9).

Finally, as to their last accusation of “efforts to undermine democracy.” We are NOT a democracy; we are a Constitutional republic (Article IV, Section 4 US Constitution)!

So, after considering the source (John 8:44), here is another prime example of what it is that the MSM means to conceal from the people (Luke 12:2).

The Boy Scouts of America’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy with a $2.7-billion settlement suffered a major setback this week, but the youth group and lawyers for thousands of men who were sexually abused in the ranks say they will continue to work toward a deal.

The Scouts’ opening bid was rebuffed when it failed to garner “overwhelming support” — which both sides defined as 75% — from the nearly 54,000 abuse survivors who voted on the proposed settlement, touted as the largest of its kind in U.S. history.

A preliminary tally released late Tuesday showed the reorganization plan fell just short of what was needed to be confirmed by the bankruptcy judge presiding over the case. The count put the “yes” votes at 73%.

“Survivors understood that the Plan does not adequately compensate them,” John Humphrey, co-chairman of the official tort claimants committee appointed by the bankruptcy trustee to represent all victims, said in a statement.

This is after the people gave the Boy Scouts of America the green light to open the flood gates to the sodomites in making a prey out of the young boys (Romans 1:24).

What’s worse is that not one word of justice upon the heads of the perpetrators was mentioned, not a word!

The American people, somehow or another, believe that this abominable lifestyle is what the people are asking for, but it’s just the opposite.

These haters push the agenda in hopes of normalizing the crime. Yet, in America, it is backfiring over and over again.

Brietbart just reported:

DC Comics turned Superman into a bisexual who fights climate deniers, and to the shock of no one who lives in the real world, the comic has bombed.

Previous estimates for the book’s sales showed it was in the gutter with Comichron claiming the first book of Superman: Son of Kal-El only sold 68,800 issues back in July when it first debuted. That was good for the 17th best selling comic of the month.

The most recent data compiled by Comichron reveals that the book’s third issue only sold 34,000 copies in September. That was good for the 77th best selling comic of the month.

That 68,800 number for the first issue is even worse when you compare it to previous Superman #1 issues. When the series was rebooted when Brian Michael Bendis took over the title back in 2018, Superman #1 sold 133,700 copies.

Other Superman #1 editions sold 118,434 copies, 105,380 copies, and 118,376 copies.

Bisexual Superman (who now has a boyfriend with pink hair) has already fallen out of the top 50 comic sellers. What a humiliation, After all, this is Superman we’re talking about, the most famous superhero of all time, and DC’s woketards killed the brand so effectively it couldn’t crack the top 50.

It should be pointed out that Bisexual Superman is not Superman-Superman. Bisexual Superman is the son of Superman-Superman and Lois Lane, but who cares? These people are out of their minds.

In conclusion: When the Lord said that a little leaven leaveneth the whole lump (1 Corinthians 5:6), He meant just that.

Americans know what the end aim is here with this abominable agenda and to act otherwise is self-deceptive to the highest of Heavens. Consider the children (Luke 17:2).

