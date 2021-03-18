by Lee Duigon

“Except the LORD build the house, they labor in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.” –Psalm 127:1

This is one of the wisest verses in the Bible; but we as a nation have been ignoring it for centuries.

At the Constitutional Convention, on June 28, 1787, Benjamin Franklin moved for a prayer to be said at the start of each day’s business, “imploring the assistance of Heaven, and its blessings on our deliberations.”

The motion failed. We had a chance to ask the Lord to build the house, right at the beginning, and we didn’t take it. No end of trouble has ensued.

We are in trouble today, deep trouble. But then what’s the history of all the world but one trouble after another? We thought to build the house ourselves, a DIY republic.

Maybe we can’t build a house ourselves, but we certainly know how to build a prison.

We’ve got all these pipsqueaks on the loose, holding way more power than is good for them, all determined to re-shape America and maybe the whole world—because, after all, hey, they’re rich! People have to listen to them. They know computers! They own colossal companies, employing multitudes of Really Smart People. And they’ll be able to do all these wonderful things that God couldn’t do, or forgot to do, or just failed to do because He doesn’t exist.

But look at them. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO: a twerp. Bill Gates, Everything Else: there are things wrong with him. George Soros: a living fossil. We are to be ruled by… these? We’re going to live in the house they build?

Wow, though. They banned the president of the United States from Twitter! Have you got a question or concern about the new COVID-19 vaccines? They’ll censor you right off YouTube—we can’t have people going around questioning the World Health Organization. They’re Big Tech and they can shut you down—no matter who you are. World leaders, you’d better behave. Or you’ll be next.

Pipsqueak Andrew Yang, who wants to be mayor of New York, thinks Communist China’s “social credit” system is tickety-boo for over here. “Using technology wisely,” as it says in the Humanist Manifesto, Big Tech can keep track of everything you say or do, and reward you or punish you accordingly: makin’ a list and checkin’ it twice, they’re gonna find out if you’re naughty or nice. If you’ve been a good little serf, you can ride the bus. But if you’ve said anything bad about the government, you won’t be allowed to buy your groceries.

You’d almost think it was our technology itself that’s turned against us; but really it’s the pipsqueaks who own the technology who are looking to devour us. And you thought “The Hunger Games” was science fiction.

At the very least they hope to consign us to a perpetual infancy, totally dependent upon their approval, all our decisions made for us by The Higher Authority; and anyone who doesn’t like it, well, you won’t be seeing them around much anymore. Big Tech knows best.

Government thought it could control Big Tech, but now it’s looking more like the shoe is on the other foot. “Trump isn’t president anymore. We took him out. If you like it up there on Capitol Hill, you’d better keep us happy—or the next election will see you out on your ear… if we decide to wait that long.” Except the Lord Build the House… It doesn’t matter whether it’s Gates or Zuckerberg who says this. Chuck Schumer will listen.

No, we didn’t want the Lord to build the house. We wanted to build it ourselves. Only suddenly Big Tech owns both the blueprints and the contractors.

Pray often. Pray hard. And pray it’s not too late.

