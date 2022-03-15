By Bradlee Dean

March 16, 2022

“If you would know who controls you see who you may not criticize.” -Tacitus

For all of the illegal censorship going on over here at the Sons of Liberty Media from Facebook deleting our public page with 770,000 followers to Google expunging our content, I had to dig into how the mainstream media and their “useful idiots” deal with censorship. Here is the short of it: They don’t have to deal with it because they work for the same criminals that are doing the censoring (John 8:44)

[Rumble Video]

There have been so many times I have also noticed that those that are a part of the CIA’s Mockingbird Media are in fact the very one’s spewing out fake news. These are the outlets that are pushing forth illegal agenda’s that are in fact subversive to American government (Psalm 94:20).

“We are grateful to the Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.” -David Rockefeller, Baden-Baden, Germany 1991

[YouTube Video]

Yet, I have also noticed that there has been NO censorship when it comes to Fox News, no censorship at MSNBC, no censorship at ABC News, no censorship at CBS, no censorship at NBC. quite telling, is it not?

With all of this, the people in this country that are telling you the truth are being called “fake news” and are being censored illegally at will. In other words, everyone is lying except for them.

The mainstream media’s propaganda outlets are owned by 6 corporations worldwide.

[Rumble Video]

Conclusion:

“If you would know who controls you see who you may not criticize.” -Tacitus

Corruption is censoring the speech that exposes them for who they are and for what crimes they are responsible for committing (Luke 12:2).

The mainstream media has a long history in covering for them that are responsible and it must stop. Furthermore, they must be held accountable for their said crimes against American law (Psalm 94:16).

In this way and in this way alone will their subversive agendas be put to an end. Friends, they do not have a right to lie (Proverbs 19:9).

[Rumble Video]

“If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” — George Washington

© 2022 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com