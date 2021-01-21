By Dave Daubenmire

“Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.” Matthew 5:13

Good for nothing.

What a phrase that is. Can there be anything more demeaning than to be told that you are worthless…good for nothing…ready for the dung pile?

Webster’s defines worthless as “Having no value; as a worthless garment; a worthless ship. Having no value of character or no virtue;

Those were the words of Jesus when he was speaking to His followers…believers in His Name…those to whom He was about to turn over the keys of the Kingdom. His Kingdom. The one He was about to lay down His life to advance.

The followers of Jesus who lose their saltiness are worthless to the King. Harsh words. Not very loving, you might say. But Truthful. Pavement. Sidewalk material. Dung. That is what Jesus called unfaithful Christians.

Don’t get mad at me. I am just the messenger boy, doing my best to pass the salt.

Savour. That word means more than simply taste. Salt impacts every aspect of what it touches. When you put salt on a steak you don’t say “gee that salt tastes meaty.” Just the opposite. The steak tastes salty. Salt changes everything it encounters.

Salt turns ice into water. Salt causes one to thirst. Salt heals…ever hear of pouring salt into a wound? Salt is a preservative. It stops rot. Salt kills slugs.

But salt stings. Salt is not sugar. Jesus did not say we were the sugar of the earth. He said we were salt. Why have Christians been taught to be sugar? The Bible, especially the Book of Acts, is full of men who chose to be salt over sugar. It cost them their lives.

Heck, it cost Jesus HIS life. They did not crucify Jesus because He went around telling people what they wanted to hear. He was not a man-pleaser, He was a Truth speaker. Truth often sounds like hate…especially to those who Hate the Truth.

Looking for a man to model yourself after? Jesus provided us an example…a personal recommendation.

“Verily I say unto you, Among them that are born of women there hath not risen a greater than John the Baptist: notwithstanding he that is least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.”

John the Baptist was salty…not sweet as molasses. He called the King’s wife a slut. It cost him His head. John saw Jesus as TRUTH, not merely as love. In fact, speaking the Truth IS love. Jesus is the very embodiment of Truth. The greatest man ever “born unto a woman” was a guy who spoke Truth to power.

Let that sink in as you cower in the corner, wearing your mask, obeying a law that is no law at all.

“Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” Prov. 13:4

Not love. Not tolerance…or diversity…or acceptance…friendship evangelism. RIGHTEOUSNESS exalteth a nation. Righteousness is the business of the church.

Exalt—”To elevate in power, wealth, rank or dignity.”

Whose job is it to elevate a land to righteousness? Christ’s people. The salty ones. The good for nothing ones who have traded salt for sugar. The church preaches “love” (Sugar) while Jesus admonished us to speak TRUTH. (Salt). No wonder America is in the mess we are in. The salt has become sugar and has made the Church non-essential in a dying world.

Look around. The world is the salt of the church while the church is the sugar of the world.

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” Prov 29:2

Are there righteous men in authority in America? Joe Biden? Mitch McConnell? Lindsay Graham? Charles Schumer? Nancy Pelosi? Mitt Romney? Adam Schiff? How did they get in positions of authority? Christians voted them in. Fake Christians. Fake Salt.

“The wicked walk on every side, when the vilest men are exalted.” Psalm 12:8. There is that word again…exalted. Vile men…the Scripture calls them. We have chosen vile men as our leaders. Webster describe vile as “extreme wickedness.” Can you say “swamp?”

Survey’s say that 20% of Evangelical Christians voted for a man who is for the killing of innocent babies, the destruction of traditional marriage, and the appointment of perverts into high office. Fifty-three percent of Catholics joined them in throwing the salt under the foot of man.

OK, my Christian friends. Trump wasn’t personally Holy enough for you. You kept your mouth shut because you didn’t want to upset any of your sugary friends. You wanted to go along to get along. After all, the hireling in your pulpit told you that religion and politics don’t mix.

Get your head out of the clouds. Vile men are ruling in this nation and the wicked are walking on every side.

Do not blame Donald Trump. Look in the mirror. Lack of salt is the residue of cowardice. Some of your friends voted for a baby butcher and you didn’t open your mouth and peep. You did not want to offend…or lose friendships.

John the Baptist lost his head. Evidently, he was not particularly good at the love message.

The war has begun. We have met the enemy and it is us. We Christians. Afraid to offend. Appeasing. Good for nothing.

Shame on Christians. Shame on Pastors. Silence isn’t golden, it is yellow. Fake news is not America’s problem. Saltless Christianity has rotted America.

Good for nothing. Treasonous to our King. Fake salt.

© 2021 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Dave Daubenmire: ptsalt@gmail.com