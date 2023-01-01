By Pastor Roger Anghis

January 1, 2023

When I was growing up, I never thought I would see that day when America would be on the brink of being destroyed from the inside. Ronald Reagan warned us that it would not take long to lose what we have in America: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” The problem we have is our children are not being taught this basic concept. My generation was taught that and every generation before us was taught that but the last couple of generations have been taught much differently. Students at all levels are taught that all the world’s problems are the result of America’s capitalism and white supremacy. One mother had to pay to have her daughter deprogrammed after returning from college. New York City pharmaceutical heiress Annabella Rockwell is claiming that her mother paid a $300-a-day “deprogrammer” after believing her daughter had been “brainwashed” by attending an all-female elite liberal college that left the young woman “totally indoctrinated” and estranged from the parents who raised her.

“I left school very anxious, very nervous, very depressed and sad,” Rockwell, now 29, recently told the New York Post. “I saw everything through the lens of oppression and bias and victimhood. I came to the school as someone who saw everyone equally. I left looking for injustice wherever I could and automatically assuming that all White men were sexist. My thoughts were no longer my own.”

Rockwell, a former competitive figure skater who grew up on the Upper East Side, told the Post that at first she was elated to attend Mount Holyoke College — a $60,000-a-year women’s institution in rural Massachusetts — in 2011.[1]

America was founded on the truth that men could govern themselves better than a monarch or dictator. The Founders believed that the government should remain small and NOT concentrated in one area. Thomas Jefferson stated: “When all government, domestic and foreign, in little as in great things, shall be drawn to Washington as the center of all power, it will render powerless the checks provided of one government on another.” We are fast approaching this because we are seeing the federal government overreach more and more almost on a weekly basis. We saw Obama add an average of sixty-five new regulations to businesses daily! Jimmy Carter did similar things that took Reagan eight years to get rid of to get our economy running again. After Obama Trump established a policy that for every one new regulation two regulations had to be removed. This is one of the reasons why under Trump we had the best economy the world had ever seen.

Our Founders wanted businesses to be free to operate without government intervention to interfere with its operation. Today’s Democrat party thinks that they are here to control what we do, where we live, how and if we can travel, and what we eat. I was reading the Eagle Forum Report from September of this year and the WEF is literally setting things in motion for the world to eat insects and lab-grown meat to combat so-called climate change. Sorry, I don’t eat bugs and fake meat. Reagan saw the major faults of how our government was being run and looked for ways to take it back to what it was intended to do. In one of his speeches, he stated: “Very simply, the policy of our administration is: This government of ours was created to be a convenience for the people, serving at the behest of the people. It was not supposed to be the master of the people. And we’re going to get it back to being as convenient as we can and get rid of that master complex as quickly as we can. We owe that much to all of you for your having sent us there.” He understood that the smaller the government the more efficient it would work and the more efficient business would work. He also understood that when things weren’t working it was more than likely the government’s fault. That’s why he said; “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

The Biden administration is in lock-step with the WEF. That organization is demanding ‘The Great Reset’ making the WEF the one world government. This is one of those things that must be shared, again and again, because the plans have not changed for Earth’s Globalist overlords – they are still running full speed at their ultimate goal – total world domination and depopulation.

The World Economic Forum wants us to sacrifice. They want us to sacrifice our homes, our careers, our families, our health, our freedom – to somehow create a “fairer” world.

That is complete bulls**t.

Why exactly should ordinary, everyday people sacrifice everything they have, to give to those who have less – while the people telling us to make these “sacrifices” have more than any of us combined.

And yes, they really expect you to eat this crap sandwich – and love it.

“You will own nothing, and you will be happy” – says Klaus Schwab, WEF boss and one of the richest men in the world – we can bet Klaus wouldn’t be happy giving up his billions to live in a shoebox and eat bugs. He won’t be giving up anything.

No, no, no, that is only for us peasants.[2]

Even though the planet hasn’t warmed in the last 26 years the WEF is demanding that private cars be eliminated, not his though, and most manufacturing that produces CO2 and most farming all to combat climate change that doesn’t exist. There is no statistically significant warming trend since November of 1996 in monthly surface temperature records compiled at the University of East Anglia. Do we now understand why there’s been no change in fourteen and a half years?

If you read the news stories surrounding a recent paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by Boston University’s Robert Kaufmann and three colleagues, you’d say yes, indeed. It’s China’s fault. By dramatically increasing their combustion of coal, they have increased the concentration of fine particles in the atmosphere called sulphate aerosols, which reflect away solar radiation, countering the warming that should be occurring from increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide.[3]

We must wake up to what the elites are attempting to do. If they succeed, America loses. That is why they were so desperate to remove Trump and keep him out. As long as the church is still here, we will prevail but we have to stand against their efforts. We have to stay informed to stay free. And stay free we must.

